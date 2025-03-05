Top Employee Intranet Software - Ukraine

Find the right software and services.
An intranet is a restricted, private network accessible online, typically used by a specific group such as a team or company. Employee intranets are designed to offer staff a centralized platform for collaboration, media sharing, communication, training, feedback, and various other tasks. Employee intranet solutions enable companies to select or combine features from different types of software, like internal communications or business content management systems. If an intranet lacks a native feature, it often integrates with popular software solutions, allowing users to access these tools directly from within the intranet portal.
SharePoint is a web-based collaborative platform that integrates with Microsoft Office. Launched in 2001, SharePoint is primarily sold as a document management and storage system, but the product is highly configurable and its usage varies substantially among organizations.
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first commercial application was Basecamp, followed by Backpack, Campfire, and Highrise. The open source web application framework Ruby on Rails was initially created for internal use at 37signals, before being publicly released in 2004.In February 2014, the company adopted a new strategy, focusing entirely on its flagship product, the software package also named Basecamp, and renaming the company from 37signals to Basecamp. Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson have published several books under the 37signals name.
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionality - Calendars - collect RSVPs or share important dates - File Storage - store and comment on files and documents - Media Sharing - share photos and videos in galleries - Blogs - author articles that inform your group - Member Profiles - make it easy for members network - Subgroups - create mini Groupsites with your Groupsite - Analytics - leverage usage data to track and drive engagement To drive your mission, you must own your community. Over 60,000 Groupsite communities created. All-inclusive, no per-user fees Start a 30-day FREE trial No credit card required
Blink is the mobile-first employee experience platform that connects your people, systems, and culture in one super-app. It bridges the digital divide between deskless and desk-based workers, supercharging employee communication and engagement at industry-leading companies like McDonald's, Nokia, Domino’s, JD Sports, RATP Dev, and Stagecoach.
Tixio is a virtual workspace to organize your digital clutter, connect with team and sync real-time / asynchronously. Imagine the time you could save if you had everything at one place and the option to share at once. Manage unlimited bookmarks, notes, tasks and information on Tixio board. Organize thousands of links without a mess, turn open tabs into your creative bookmark collections in seconds. Create a company wiki to centralize important company knowledge in one place. Use templates to create documents faster. Sync cloud storages to navigate files altogether. Find what you need in the workspace in no time with our unified search - sort, filter and navigate better. Add unlimited members with access control. Share your data publicly or within members. Use workspace analytics to take impactful decisions over member interactions. All of this powerful features under one roof - with no complexity!
Employers of choice use Team Engine to recruit, retain, engage, and improve their field workforces. Team Engine is an HR automation suite that helps growing companies outcompete for top talent and implement best practices in employee engagement. Organizations can say goodbye to manual, disjointed, time-consuming processes and hello to intuitive, customizable software that automatically executes the critical, time-sensitive components of an exceptional talent strategy. Currently used by hundreds of growing companies, Team Engine’s text-first communication platform caters to the unique needs of organizations with a distributed workforce in the field. That’s because field workers are looking for speed and simplicity, both in the hiring process and in their day-to-day work. With Team Engine, organizations can overcome engagement challenges unique to their industry to outcompete and hire the best people first, then drive retention and engagement with consistent communication and feedback opportunities. Team Engine will help organizations: * Find and hire great people: Automate the redundant tasks in the hiring process so they can add value where it matters most. * Motivate and retain quality employees: Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to provide feedback on the experience. * Execute and continuously improve: Build connectedness across the company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how Team Engine helps: * Texting with deskless employees and job applicants * Automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g., interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) * Built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook, and Instagram * Translated communications for Spanish speakers * A centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details * Diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach
Sprocket 365 is an extension for SharePoint, featuring a library of custom-built Web Parts and ready-to-use tools. It simplifies the process of developing digital workplaces, saving users time by eliminating the need for complex coding and prolonged development processes. Designed specifically for SharePoint, Sprocket 365 enhances digital workplaces with user-friendly, time-saving tools, regular updates, and reliable support, all optimised for Microsoft 365.
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone to feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Thanks to its simple design, employees can easily use Workvivo to stay informed, engaged, and connected. As a result, company leaders gain better oversight and a direct, unfiltered channel to reach and engage with people and truly feel the company’s pulse and energy. With annual growth of over 200% year-on-year, 3 million+ users across more than 93+ countries, and customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to tech start-ups, Workvivo is on a mission - to elevate everyone’s employee experience.
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them communicate with their teams and modernize their hybrid workplace experiences. We are proud to help our customers deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance communications.
Sociabble delivers top-of-the-line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. As a Software as a Service (SaaS), the platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and can be viewed on mobile devices, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. Authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Features include: * Notifications for new content and internal company news * One-click sharing to all your favourite social media platforms * Internal content “like” and “comment” features * Create your own messages and content * Participate in, and check out the latest challenges and prizes * Leader board accessibility to see how you and your colleagues rank * Create and respond to quizzes and polls Sociabble employs user activation, rewards, and recognition across various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Its unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace, leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.
At Woliba, we redefine the workplace by seamlessly integrating wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single, mobile-friendly platform. Gone are the days of juggling multiple systems—Woliba consolidates it all. Our all-in-one solution not only streamlines processes but also transcends the confines of the typical workday, bringing a holistic approach to work-life balance. With Woliba, organizations gain access to automated communication, real-time data, and analytics, empowering them to create a workplace that goes beyond the ordinary. Our platform is designed to foster a culture of connectivity, recognition, and growth, ensuring that every team member feels valued and engaged.
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
Build a beautiful wiki/intranet site with drag&drop or markdown. Easily share knowledge within your team or company.
Red e App is proven to create useful, meaningful, and efficient connections with your non-desk workforce. From senior living communities coordinating care to manufacturers running safety protocols, casino teams delivering guest services to mining operations connecting remote sites - It is the platform that proves professional doesn't have to mean complicated. * Unite your entire ecosystem in Communities * Integrate the tools your teams actually need * Make information instantly accessible with AI * Keep everything secure and professional When organizations realize 'good enough' isn't good enough anymore, they choose RedeApp.
Say goodbye to the chaos and headaches of email tag. Octonius is the all-in-one work management platform your teams need to collaborate, execute, and deliver results faster. Work smarter, not harder, together.
Empower stronger collaborations, robust relationships, and vibrant communication - all in one flexible platform. Keep everyone connected and build a dynamic community.
The Lean Way offers an engaging platform allowing you and your team to capture more opportunities for improvement, track the progress of each improvement and identify any bottlenecks in the process. The Lean Way will not only help you capture more opportunities; it will also help you implement more improvements to ensure maximum impact.
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests, surveys, and more. Assembly provides an extensive catalog of rewards, such as gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations, fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, appreciated, and connected. Powerful analytics enable managers to gain insights into company sentiment, ensuring an environment where employees feel heard and understood. Recognize Your Team in a Meaningful Way Align core values with recognition to encourage daily embrace by the team. Enhance recognition with a vast catalog of rewards including gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations. Automate Milestones and Anniversary Recognition Celebrate every teammate's birthday or anniversary with automated custom shoutouts. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Teams and Slack Engage seamlessly where you already work, with secure integration and real-time data updates. Input data once for immediate synchronization across platforms. Enhance Employee Engagement Utilize CEO and executive updates, various employee surveys, weekly check-ins, and satisfaction surveys to improve engagement. Streamline Internal Communications Leverage tools like AMA templates, news feeds, help templates, group feeds, icebreakers, idea management, internal wikis, and meeting tools to enhance communication workflows. Boost Team Productivity Use daily recaps, agendas, meeting notes, product feedback, wins lists, and a lightweight sales CRM to increase productivity. Simplify HR & Recruiting Implement surveys for employee benefits, exit interviews, eNPS scores, internal referrals, interview questions, and new hire feedback, alongside contractor time tracking and other HR templates.
Talkspirit is a collaborative platform for teamwork. Providing a full range of features to connect, communicate and collaborate in one simple overview. All the features are located right were you’d expect them to be, and cover three essential areas: 1) Collaboration Provide a collaborative workspace through groups: organise projects, gather feedback, create events and share ideas, knowledge & documents. 2) Communication Provide instant communication through work chat: ask questions, brainstorm ideas, form decisions, launch video chats, quickly send files and occasionally send GIFS to lighten the mood. 3) Connectivity Provide a personalized information hub through the newsfeed: every co-worker is always on top of new relevant information as soon as it happens, ready to take action. talkspirit works together seamlessly with all the apps, tools and services that your business already uses. It provides a bunch of native integrations that are easy to set up and easy to use – over 500 integrations are available. All content is searchable too, secure and available while on the move through the mobile app for Android and iOS. Available in 8 languages (FR, EN, DE, IT, PT, ES, NL & PL).
Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to provide optimal customer experiences. From messaging and news items to private groups and events, Speakap provides businesses the opportunity to deliver relevant and timely content to their workforces and supports both business growth and employee retention. Founded in 2011, Speakap has partnered with more than 400 organizations around the globe across various industries - such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more - and has locations in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, and Brussels.
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Simpplr is the modern intranet that transforms the work experience for all employees – wherever and however they work. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee experience. Trusted by 700+ global brands, including Moderna, Snowflake, Splunk, Penske, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr customers achieve significant improvement in their employees’ productivity, retention, and overall satisfaction.
Samepage facilitates communication, project management, running meetings, online collaboration and more by combining team chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, task management, file sharing, and ... Show More eal-time team document collaboration in a single cloud-based collaborative workspace.
Process Street is the world's first Process Management Platform powered by AI. We help teams share their core processes, and then transform them into powerful no-code workflows. Start with employee onboarding to set up new hires for success, then build all sorts of workflows like customer implementation, content approvals, and tenant screening. Manage your team wiki and company handbook 100% free. Join Salesforce, Colliers, Drift, and 3,000+ others who use Process Street today.
Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies companies and engages employees through gratitude and social connection. Its unique people-first approach goes beyond achievement-based gifts and awards and helps companies connect remote and hybrid workers, unify teams and locations, and motivate and engage employees of all ages through consistent gratitude and social connection. Motivosity does all this while simultaneously helping HR and People Ops teams run more impactful, high-participation people programs by streamlining processes, simplifying communication, and managing it all in one employee-centric place.
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-powered platform to make smart, targeted internal communications more effortless, and centralizes important HR resources and business apps into a single platform, regardless of the collaboration suite: Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. Robust integrations with both Microsoft and Google, plus 100+ OOTB connectors to mission-critical business apps (such as Box, Salesforce, SAP SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, Slack, Workday, and more), enable organizations to capitalize on their IT investments and boost individual and team productivity. With more than 5 million users worldwide, LumApps continues to co-create to solve challenges and improve employee experience and the future of work. LumApps is recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions.
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates chats, workflows, emails, documents, sheets, project management, and meetings in one place. Your team can plan, execute, and sync on work without disruption and focus on what matters to your business.
Haiilo is the leading employee communications platform empowering you to align your entire workforce, improve your employee engagement and increase your workplace productivity. Haiilo helps connect your employees to purpose through communication and communities. More than 1,000 international customers including Amazon, Google, Deutsche Telekom, Salesforce, and Deutsche Bahn already use Haiilo to reach, engage and understand more than 2.5 million employees every day. Formerly COYO (Germany), Smarp (Finland) and Jubiwee (France)
Jostle’s employee success platform is where everyone connects, communicates, and celebrates at work. It’s the heartbeat of our own company and has helped employees in over 1,000 organizations easily belong and contribute, anywhere, anytime. With industry-leading participation rates, we’re putting the joy into work and the life into organizations.
Happeo is a next-gen intranet that helps teams manage knowledge and internal communications in one unified place. Offering a template-based page builder, as well as integrations and universal search across all company tools, Happeo is easy to use and scale for companies of any size. That's why market leaders like Doctolib, GANT, and Marqeta rely on Happeo to keep their teams informed, aligned, and productive. With adoption rates 3x industry average, Happsters are on a mission to help organizations grow in extraordinary ways.
Convo is a business collaboration tool for fast-moving teams to centrally share, organize, and archive information securely. Our real time messaging and smart notifications can help complete projects faster than ever. With Convo, ask your team a question, share a project update, preview files, annotate or leave clear feedback from anywhere. Put your brainpower all in one place. Getting work done doesn’t have to wait until you’re back in the office. Prevent decision delays when you’re on the go with our slick mobile app. You can quickly open documents right from your phone. And highlight that important detail on slide 15 or respond to a question on page 20. Work as if teammates are sitting right next to you. Convo now also delivers an automated workflow solution to help streamline and automate repeatable business tasks, minimize room for errors and increase overall efficiency. This, in turn, dramatically improves your business process and save a lot of time and effort in routing the requisitions. Managers can make quicker, smarter decisions and employees are empowered to collaborate in a more productive and agile way. Notable workflows Convo offers are, leave application, employee onboarding, approval process, travel applications and much more. Convo is conveniently available on web, iOS, and Android.
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Bespoke (custom portal built on the Clinked infrastructure to your specific requirements). 3. Virtual Data Room. All portals offer a wide array of features, some of which are listed below. Enhance Your Business Image * Clinked client portal can be customized and white-labelled. * Use your own URL, e.g. https://clients.yourcompany.com. * Branded native mobile apps are available for Android and iOS. Collaborate and Communicate * Update clients with real-time activity streams and project progress management. * Assign tasks to individual team members or share the workload with more than one user. * Have efficient discussions, communicate using @mentions, instant 1-2-1 and group chat, and microblogging. * Full-text search. A Secure Client Portal * 256 bit SSL in transit and AES encryption at rest. * Two-factor authentication for secure access to your solution. * Account administrators can view all user activity in the audit trail. No.1 FTP Alternative * Drag and drop files and folders to share large files. * Locate and bring up files and folders with the universal search bar. * View live previews of your documents without having to download them. Integrations * Native integration with Google Workspace. * Native integration with AdobeSign, DocuSign and JotForm. * Automate tasks & actions with over 3,000 apps via Zapier. * Public API. Completely custom portal built to your specifications * Built on robust Clinked ISO certified infrastructure. * Select from a vast array of existing features. * Add new unique features that your business needs. * Custom UI to fit your use case and workflow. * Straightforward design process. * Quick delivery.
Brightspot is the leading content management solution for delivering brilliant digital experiences through a flexible, fast and secure platform that global brands can trust to consistently elevate their content approach.
