Top Employee Intranet Software - St. Helena

Team Engine

teamengine.io

To win the war on talent, you need a lightning-fast hiring process and a fail-proof system for consistent communication with candidates and employees alike. Team Engine helps you attract more applicants, hire them quicker and—crucially—keep them engaged throughout their tenure. Team Engine accelerates the hiring process by automating the manual (but time-sensitive) steps needed to keep candidates moving forward—even when your team is off the clock! Reach candidates and employees where they prefer to engage (in their texts) with our automated messaging platform that keeps everyone in the loop. By automating best practices for hiring and retention, you’ll ensure the best experience for your applicants and employees. Team Engine will help you: Find and hire great people — Automate the redundant tasks in your hiring process so you can add value where it matters most. Motivate and retain quality employees — Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to give feedback on the experience. Execute and continuously improve — Build connectedness across your company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how we help: • texting with deskless employees & job applicants • automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g. interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) • built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook & Instagram • translated communications for Spanish-speakers • a centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details • diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach.