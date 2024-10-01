App store for web apps
Top Employee Intranet Software - Chile
An intranet is a restricted, private network accessible online, typically used by a specific group such as a team or company. Employee intranets are designed to offer staff a centralized platform for collaboration, media sharing, communication, training, feedback, and various other tasks. Employee intranet solutions enable companies to select or combine features from different types of software, like internal communications or business content management systems. If an intranet lacks a native feature, it often integrates with popular software solutions, allowing users to access these tools directly from within the intranet portal.
Microsoft Sharepoint
microsoft.com
SharePoint is a web-based collaborative platform that integrates with Microsoft Office. Launched in 2001, SharePoint is primarily sold as a document management and storage system, but the product is highly configurable and its usage varies substantially among organizations.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first co...
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features int...
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to pro...
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is the AI-powered intranet rated #1 for Google Workspace organizations. We create digital homes where organizations stay connected and drive efficiency by bringing order to information chaos, delivering structured knowledge management and coming together as one team. We create these digital h...
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle’s employee success platform is where everyone connects, communicates, and celebrates at work. It’s the heartbeat of our own company and has helped employees in over 1,000 organizations easily belong and contribute, anywhere, anytime. With industry-leading participation rates, we’re putting th...
Process Street
process.st
Process Street is the world's first Process Management Platform powered by AI. We help teams share their core processes, and then transform them into powerful no-code workflows. Start with employee onboarding to set up new hires for success, then build all sorts of workflows like customer implementa...
Tixio
tixio.io
Tixio is a virtual workspace to organize your digital clutter, connect with team and sync real-time / asynchronously. Imagine the time you could save if you had everything at one place and the option to share at once. Manage unlimited bookmarks, notes, tasks and information on Tixio board. Organize ...
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies your company and engages your employees through gratitude and social connection. We build an engaging experience for teams through community and connection, while encouraging frequent recognition & rewards, and providing ac...
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests...
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is the leading employee communications platform that helps connect your employees to purpose through communication and communities. Formerly COYO (Germany), Smarp (Finland) and Jubiwee (France)
Brightspot
brightspot.com
Brightspot is the leading content management solution for delivering brilliant digital experiences through a flexible, fast and secure platform that global brands can trust to consistently elevate their content approach.
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-p...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the AI-powered employee experience platform with the most comprehensive intranet as the foundation. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee exp...
Convo
convo.com
Convo is a business collaboration tool for fast-moving teams to centrally share, organize, and archive information securely. Our real time messaging and smart notifications can help complete projects faster than ever. With Convo, ask your team a question, share a project update, preview files, annot...
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage facilitates communication, project management, running meetings, online collaboration and more by combining team chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, task management, file sharing, and ... Show More eal-time team document collaboration in a single cloud-based collaborative workspace.
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Talkspirit is a collaborative platform for teamwork. Providing a full range of features to connect, communicate and collaborate in one simple overview. All the features are located right were you’d expect them to be, and cover three essential areas: 1) Collaboration Provide a collaborative workspace...
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2...
Workrede
workrede.com
Red e App is proven to create useful, meaningful, and efficient connections with your non-desk workforce.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 is an extension for SharePoint, featuring a library of custom-built Web Parts and ready-to-use tools. It simplifies the process of developing digital workplaces, saving users time by eliminating the need for complex coding and prolonged development processes. Designed specifically for S...
Octonius
octonius.com
Say goodbye to the chaos and headaches of email tag. Octonius is the all-in-one work management platform your teams need to collaborate, execute, and deliver results faster. Work smarter, not harder, together.
Papyrs
papyrs.com
Build a beautiful wiki/intranet site with drag&drop or markdown. Easily share knowledge within your team or company.
Woliba
woliba.io
At Woliba, we redefine the workplace by seamlessly integrating wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single, mobile-friendly platform. Gone are the days of juggling multiple systems—Woliba consolidates it all. Our all-in-one solution not only streamlines processes but also transcends...
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them comm...
The Lean Way
theleanway.net
The Lean Way offers an engaging platform allowing you and your team to capture more opportunities for improvement, track the progress of each improvement and identify any bottlenecks in the process. The Lean Way will not only help you capture more opportunities; it will also help you implement more ...
Bisner
bisner.com
Empower stronger collaborations, robust relationships, and vibrant communication - all in one flexible platform. Keep everyone connected and build a dynamic community.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
AvePoint
avepoint.com
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint...
Team Engine
teamengine.io
To win the war on talent, you need a lightning-fast hiring process and a fail-proof system for consistent communication with candidates and employees alike. Team Engine helps you attract more applicants, hire them quicker and—crucially—keep them engaged throughout their tenure. Team Engine accelerat...