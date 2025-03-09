Top Employee Experience Software - Vatican City

Microsoft Viva Glint EU

microsoft.com

Microsoft Viva Glint - Improve engagement and performance with recommended actions and data-driven insights across employee lifecycle and organization-wide surveys. Glint's mission is to help people be happier and more successful at work. Its People Success Platform allows organizations to take a holistic approach to engaging talent, developing employees, and inspiring them to do their best work. Glint gathers more frequent feedback through pulses, surveys, and anytime channels, then applies cutting-edge analytics to deliver personalized insights and AI-powered recommendations for action to HR teams, leaders, and managers. As a result, organizations are empowered with: * Real-time visibility into the health of the organization * Immediate insight based on the unique engagement profile of their people * Guided action at every level of the organization The Glint platform is designed for the global enterprise and is deployed in over 150 countries, supports over 50 languages, and services customers ranging from 100 employees to over 250,000. Its customers span all industries and include leading companies like E*TRADE, United Airlines, Intuit, Spectrum Health, Chevron, and hundreds more. Glint was acquired by LinkedIn in November 2018, creating a partnership that will allow it to deliver even greater innovation and value to its customers.