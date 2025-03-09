Top Employee Experience Software - Uzbekistan

Quantum Workplace

quantumworkplace.com

Quantum Workplace pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software over 20 years ago and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to elevate employee, team, and business success. At the end of the day, it helps leaders connect the dots between engagement and performance with intuitive and user-friendly tools, including comprehensive and automated employee surveys; goal setting and tracking tools; peer-to-peer recognition; real-time feedback; continuous one-on-ones; smart talent reviews; and robust people analytics. * TAKE SURVEYS: Receive push notifications for pulse surveys and keep track of all surveys you’ve been invited to complete. * HAVE EFFECTIVE 1-ON-1 CONVERSATIONS: Review answers, agenda items, and comments for your 1-on-1s. Take notes during your face-to-face conversation to refer back to later. * GIVE RECOGNITION: Use the Quantum Workplace app to view and post recognition for your colleagues. * FOLLOW GOAL UPDATES: Stay up-to-date on any goal updates happening in your workplace. * FEEDBACK: Use convenient shortcut features to give or request feedback in the moment. * PRIVATE NOTES: Capture private notes that automatically sync with your Quantum Workplace account for later reference. Quantum Workplace has helped seamlessly capture thousands of employee voices, provide intuitive insights and guidance to managers, and transform workplace culture for the better. With 9,000 organizations surveyed annually, Quantum Workplace has grown into North America’s largest database of employee engagement data—through its core engagement and performance platform and nationally recognized Best Places to Work program. The company keeps employees connected, aligned, and on the path to success. Its engagement, performance, and intelligence solutions empower teams to stay focused and engaged and deliver powerful business results.