Top Employee Experience Software - Uganda

Employee experience software helps businesses manage, monitor, and enhance how employees perceive their roles and overall experience within the company. By consolidating various systems and access points into a single, user-friendly platform, it streamlines communication and supports the development of a cohesive and appealing company culture. This technology is particularly beneficial for remote and hybrid teams, serving as a centralized hub that provides easy access to essential software, company information, and culture-building programs. It also features tools for team and career development, and integrated apps for managing people analytics. These apps offer insights into workplace inefficiencies and bureaucratic issues that can frustrate employees, aiming to reduce stress by simplifying the tech stack into one point of contact. Employee experience can be categorized into digital, physical, and cultural aspects. HR managers and executives use these platforms to track productivity trends, engagement levels, and to deliver targeted messaging. Employees utilize the platform to access payroll and benefits information, and to engage with performance and feedback modules for personal and team development. Surveys are used to collect feedback, and HR analytics software helps identify pain points by monitoring retention and turnover rates.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone to feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Thanks to its simple design, employees can easily use Workvivo to stay informed, engaged, and connected. As a result, company leaders gain better oversight and a direct, unfiltered channel to reach and engage with people and truly feel the company’s pulse and energy. With annual growth of over 200% year-on-year, 3 million+ users across more than 93+ countries, and customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to tech start-ups, Workvivo is on a mission - to elevate everyone’s employee experience.
Quantum Workplace
quantumworkplace.com
Quantum Workplace pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software over 20 years ago and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to elevate employee, team, and business success. At the end of the day, it helps leaders connect the dots between engagement and performance with intuitive and user-friendly tools, including comprehensive and automated employee surveys; goal setting and tracking tools; peer-to-peer recognition; real-time feedback; continuous one-on-ones; smart talent reviews; and robust people analytics. * TAKE SURVEYS: Receive push notifications for pulse surveys and keep track of all surveys you’ve been invited to complete. * HAVE EFFECTIVE 1-ON-1 CONVERSATIONS: Review answers, agenda items, and comments for your 1-on-1s. Take notes during your face-to-face conversation to refer back to later. * GIVE RECOGNITION: Use the Quantum Workplace app to view and post recognition for your colleagues. * FOLLOW GOAL UPDATES: Stay up-to-date on any goal updates happening in your workplace. * FEEDBACK: Use convenient shortcut features to give or request feedback in the moment. * PRIVATE NOTES: Capture private notes that automatically sync with your Quantum Workplace account for later reference. Quantum Workplace has helped seamlessly capture thousands of employee voices, provide intuitive insights and guidance to managers, and transform workplace culture for the better. With 9,000 organizations surveyed annually, Quantum Workplace has grown into North America’s largest database of employee engagement data—through its core engagement and performance platform and nationally recognized Best Places to Work program. The company keeps employees connected, aligned, and on the path to success. Its engagement, performance, and intelligence solutions empower teams to stay focused and engaged and deliver powerful business results.
Spectiv
decisionwise.com
Spectiv is a purpose built platform for your employee listening needs from employee engagement surveys to 360 degree feedback assessments. Why use Spectiv? - Stress-free automations - World-class reporting - Industry and global benchmarking - Pre-built survey/assessment templates, - Integrates with your HRIS - And so much more
Cooleaf
cooleaf.com
Cooleaf is the leading employee engagement solution, empowering customers with comprehensive features from rewards and recognition to surveys and challenges. We combine our award-winning platform and our team of engagement experts to build you the perfect engagement strategy and provide the tools you need to enact it. The platform empowers companies to capture employee sentiment with pulse surveys, bring people together with recognition & virtual activities, and measure employee experience with powerful dashboards and analytics. And from there our strategic support steps in with expert analysis and recommendations to continue to chase your goals. We believe that every workplace culture can be fulfilling and engaging, and we’re committed to freeing up our customers to love and care for their people.
Zoios
zoios.io
Zoios helps organizations create a world-class workplace where employees thrive and want to give their best. It achieves this by turning data into actionable insights because, without action, the effort becomes pointless. Zoios has a cultural mantra that it lives and breathes by: Produce with Purpose and Pleasure. * Produce is about creating innovative services and solutions, experimenting with new features, and launching new concepts. It appeals to the creative urge and curiosity that everyone at Zoios possesses. * Purpose encompasses the idea that everything created at Zoios needs to deliver value and, in some way, make a difference in the world. Without creating value, work becomes meaningless. * Pleasure partly refers to Zoios’ vision of creating more joy at work. It also emphasizes the importance of starting with oneself; it should be fun and exciting to work at Zoios.
Microsoft Viva Glint EU
microsoft.com
Microsoft Viva Glint - Improve engagement and performance with recommended actions and data-driven insights across employee lifecycle and organization-wide surveys. Glint's mission is to help people be happier and more successful at work. Its People Success Platform allows organizations to take a holistic approach to engaging talent, developing employees, and inspiring them to do their best work. Glint gathers more frequent feedback through pulses, surveys, and anytime channels, then applies cutting-edge analytics to deliver personalized insights and AI-powered recommendations for action to HR teams, leaders, and managers. As a result, organizations are empowered with: * Real-time visibility into the health of the organization * Immediate insight based on the unique engagement profile of their people * Guided action at every level of the organization The Glint platform is designed for the global enterprise and is deployed in over 150 countries, supports over 50 languages, and services customers ranging from 100 employees to over 250,000. Its customers span all industries and include leading companies like E*TRADE, United Airlines, Intuit, Spectrum Health, Chevron, and hundreds more. Glint was acquired by LinkedIn in November 2018, creating a partnership that will allow it to deliver even greater innovation and value to its customers.
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes. The modern workplace culture is changing – employees demand meaningful appreciation while traditional milestone and reward programs don't cut it any more. The Kudos platform is the online employee engagement and culture solution that embraces the power of social software to help organizations share meaningful value-based recognition to create an irresistible workplace culture. Engagement programs powered by Kudos see higher employee retention, improved employee happiness, and a boost in overall company performance.
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
Vantage Circle is an award-winning Employee Engagement and Recognition platform that helps HR professionals build winning work cultures through innovative AI-powered and SaaS-based solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Pulse, Vantage Perks, and Vantage Fit. It boasts a user base of over 2 million employees from more than 700 clients across the globe. Employees using the platform can exchange their reward points for gift cards from over 1,000 brands with a Global Rewards Catalog, shop products from the Amazon Store, book experiences, or buy merchandise from options available across more than 59 countries. It also allows seamless integration with tools like Teams and Slack to make recognition hassle-free. The platform offers a range of benefits like Long Service Awards, including Anniversary Points, a Digital Service Yearbook, and a dedicated Milestone Catalog. Vantage Circle is also the preferred partner for Microsoft Teams, PeopleStrong, and other HRMS/HCM platforms. Designed to enhance team performance and appreciation culture, our app offers a comprehensive suite of features: * Social Recognition: Celebrate achievements with peer-to-peer recognition, awards, badges, and leaderboards. * Milestone Celebrations: Never miss special moments with automated birthday and service anniversary wishes. * Global Rewards Catalog: Redeem points for gift cards, merchandise, and unique experiences in over 70 countries. * Amazon Business Integration: Effortlessly exchange reward points for a vast array of Amazon products. * Multi-language Support: Available in 13 languages to cater to a global workforce. * Seamless Integration: Integrates smoothly with social platforms, SSO, and HRIS systems.
Reflektive
reflektive.com
Reflektive is the leading performance management platform that accelerates business growth through continuous improvement. With Reflektive, organizations can scale constructive, ongoing conversations that increase employee engagement and productivity by 2X. Forward-thinking companies such as Allbirds, Comcast and Protective depend on Reflektive to build the high-performing teams that drive their growth. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners and TPG Growth, Reflektive has raised more than $100 million to date and was ranked 13th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™.
15Five
15five.com
15Five is the strategic performance management platform that drives action and impact, helping businesses and their people thrive. HR leaders are empowered with data-driven insights and guided recommendations, while people managers are transformed into changemakers, all within the flow of work, accelerating employee engagement, performance, and retention. 15Five combines the power of generative AI, custom analytics and human-centered principles in a complete platform including 360° performance reviews, actionable engagement surveys, robust goal & OKR tracking, customizable manager coaching and training, and ongoing manager-employee feedback tools like guided 1-on-1s and check-ins. HR leaders, managers, and employees at over 3,500 companies rely on 15Five daily, including Credit Karma, HubSpot and Pendo.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies companies and engages employees through gratitude and social connection. Its unique people-first approach goes beyond achievement-based gifts and awards and helps companies connect remote and hybrid workers, unify teams and locations, and motivate and engage employees of all ages through consistent gratitude and social connection. Motivosity does all this while simultaneously helping HR and People Ops teams run more impactful, high-participation people programs by streamlining processes, simplifying communication, and managing it all in one employee-centric place.
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-powered platform to make smart, targeted internal communications more effortless, and centralizes important HR resources and business apps into a single platform, regardless of the collaboration suite: Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. Robust integrations with both Microsoft and Google, plus 100+ OOTB connectors to mission-critical business apps (such as Box, Salesforce, SAP SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, Slack, Workday, and more), enable organizations to capitalize on their IT investments and boost individual and team productivity. With more than 5 million users worldwide, LumApps continues to co-create to solve challenges and improve employee experience and the future of work. LumApps is recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions.
Huler
huler.io
HulerHub is the world's most engaging, fully personalised employee experience platform. A modern day Intranet alternative; out of the box, easy to set-up and no I.T or design resource required. Offering a customer-grade user experience, the software brings together an organization's cloud-based systems, software, and content, enabling better control and insight into employee interactions and experiences in the digital workplace. - Build Better Employee Experiences From internal branding to personalisation and dynamic audience management, HulerHub makes building employee experiences easy, so you can focus on cultivating a people-first culture. - Collaborate From Anywhere Make working together effortless. HulerHub is accessible from any device, any time, any place, and enables users to quickly and securely share information both internally with colleagues and externally with customers and partners. - Maximise ROI & Engagement We have developed a software solution that works seamlessly with all cloud-based software and content regardless of vendor or provider to help organisations leverage the right content and tools at the right time, maximise ROI on existing and future tech investments, and engage employees.
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a new age performance management software that redefines performance appraisals by simplifying and incorporating elements of employee engagement into the performance review process. With Engagedly you can get 360 Feedback and continuous performance reviews done easily. It takes minutes, not days to set up and run a review process that employees will appreciate, help managers save time and provide HR with detailed analytics too. Engagedly also incorporates employee engagement tools within the performance review process by elegantly dovetailing social, ideas, communication, rewards and recognition, alignment of company values, pulse surveys, learning modules and more. Baked within Engagedly is a goal management system which allows you to cascade goals across the team and regularly check-in progress. Engagedly makes performance review simple and refreshing for fast-growing companies.
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high-performing teams, recognize success, drive employee development and retain talent. Powered by cutting-edge research, the latest technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world, Culture Amp makes it simple to build a confident, data-driven people strategy that benefits employees and drives business success.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the mobile-first employee experience platform that connects your people, systems, and culture in one super-app. It bridges the digital divide between deskless and desk-based workers, supercharging employee communication and engagement at industry-leading companies like McDonald's, Nokia, Domino’s, JD Sports, RATP Dev, and Stagecoach.
