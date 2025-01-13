App store for web apps
Top Employee Experience Software - St. Pierre & Miquelon
Employee experience software helps businesses manage, monitor, and enhance how employees perceive their roles and overall experience within the company. By consolidating various systems and access points into a single, user-friendly platform, it streamlines communication and supports the development of a cohesive and appealing company culture. This technology is particularly beneficial for remote and hybrid teams, serving as a centralized hub that provides easy access to essential software, company information, and culture-building programs. It also features tools for team and career development, and integrated apps for managing people analytics. These apps offer insights into workplace inefficiencies and bureaucratic issues that can frustrate employees, aiming to reduce stress by simplifying the tech stack into one point of contact. Employee experience can be categorized into digital, physical, and cultural aspects. HR managers and executives use these platforms to track productivity trends, engagement levels, and to deliver targeted messaging. Employees utilize the platform to access payroll and benefits information, and to engage with performance and feedback modules for personal and team development. Surveys are used to collect feedback, and HR analytics software helps identify pain points by monitoring retention and turnover rates.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
Cooleaf
cooleaf.com
Cooleaf is the leading employee engagement solution, empowering customers with comprehensive features from rewards and recognition to surveys and challenges. We combine our award-winning platform and our team of engagement experts to build you the perfect engagement strategy and provide the tools you need to enact it. The platform empowers companies to capture employee sentiment with pulse surveys, bring people together with recognition & virtual activities, and measure employee experience with powerful dashboards and analytics. And from there our strategic support steps in with expert analysis and recommendations to continue to chase your goals. We believe that every workplace culture can be fulfilling and engaging, and we’re committed to freeing up our customers to love and care for their people.
Zoios
zoios.io
Are your employees thriving at work? Zoios will tell you. Stop guessing how your employees are feeling. Use Zoios to get to know your people better, so you can create a workplace where everyone thrives.
Microsoft Viva Glint EU
microsoft.com
Microsoft Viva Glint - Improve engagement and performance with recommended actions and data-driven insights across employee lifecycle and organization-wide surveys.
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Founded in 2017, Workvivo has seen momentous growth, which led to its acquisition by Zoom in 2023. Workvivo powers the employee experience at companies all over the world across all industries, including Amazon, Motherson, White Castle, Bupa and Ryanair.
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
We are an award-winning Employee Engagement and Recognition platform where we help HR professionals build winning work cultures through innovative AI-powered and SaaS-based solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Pulse, Vantage Perks, and Vantage Fit. We boast a user base of 2M+ employees from 700+ clients across the globe. Employees using our platform can: exchange their reward points for gift cards from 1000+ brands with a Global Rewards Catalog, shop products from the Amazon Store, book an experience, or buy merchandise from options available across 59+ countries. It also allows seamless integration with tools like Teams and Slack to make recognition hassle-free. Our platform also offers a range of benefits like Long Service Awards, including Anniversary Points, a Digital Service Yearbook, and a dedicated Milestone Catalog. We are also the preferred partner for Microsoft Teams, People Strong, and other HRMS/HCM platforms.
Reflektive
reflektive.com
Reflektive is the leading performance management platform that accelerates business growth through continuous improvement. With Reflektive, organizations can scale constructive, ongoing conversations that increase employee engagement and productivity by 2X. Forward-thinking companies such as Allbirds, Comcast and Protective depend on Reflektive to build the high-performing teams that drive their growth. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners and TPG Growth, Reflektive has raised more than $100 million to date and was ranked 13th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. For more information, please visit www.reflektive.com.
Quantum Workplace
quantumworkplace.com
Quantum Workplace helps make work better every day. We empower organizations to improve the employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture of employee success that attracts and retains top talent. Our all-in-one employee success platform drives engagement and performance through ongoing insight and action. Our engagement suite helps organizations create a holistic listening strategy to identify and address gaps in the employee experience. And our performance management tools provide resources to grow, develop, and align teams for maximum success. Solutions include employee surveys, action planning, goals, feedback, performance reviews, recognition, 1-on-1s, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.
15Five
15five.com
15Five’s strategic performance management platform drives action and impact, helping businesses and their people thrive. Combining generative AI, custom analytics and human-centered principles, HR leaders can accelerate engagement, performance and retention via 360° performance reviews, engagement surveys, goal tracking, manager development, and ongoing feedback tools like guided 1-on-1s and check-ins.
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies your company and engages your employees through gratitude and social connection. We build an engaging experience for teams through community and connection, while encouraging frequent recognition & rewards, and providing actionable employee insights. With an average 96% adoption rate and built out integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, ADP, Workday or any HRIS. It has never been easier to have a software your employees love to use, but also makes your job easier!
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-powered platform to make smart, targeted internal communications more effortless, and centralizes important HR resources and business apps into a single platform, regardless of the collaboration suite: Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. Robust integrations with both Microsoft and Google, plus 100+ OOTB connectors to mission-critical business apps (such as Box, Salesforce, SAP SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, Slack, Workday, and more), enable organizations to capitalize on their IT investments and boost individual and team productivity. With more than 5 million users worldwide, LumApps continues to co-create to solve challenges and improve employee experience and the future of work. LumApps is recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions.
Huler
huler.io
HulerHub is the world's most engaging, fully personalised employee experience platform. A modern day Intranet alternative; out of the box, easy to set-up and no I.T or design resource required. Offering a customer-grade user experience, the software brings together an organization's cloud-based systems, software, and content, enabling better control and insight into employee interactions and experiences in the digital workplace. - Build Better Employee Experiences From internal branding to personalisation and dynamic audience management, HulerHub makes building employee experiences easy, so you can focus on cultivating a people-first culture. - Collaborate From Anywhere Make working together effortless. HulerHub is accessible from any device, any time, any place, and enables users to quickly and securely share information both internally with colleagues and externally with customers and partners. - Maximise ROI & Engagement We have developed a software solution that works seamlessly with all cloud-based software and content regardless of vendor or provider to help organisations leverage the right content and tools at the right time, maximise ROI on existing and future tech investments, and engage employees.
Microsoft Viva Glint US
microsoft.com
Microsoft Viva Glint - Improve engagement and performance with recommended actions and data-driven insights across employee lifecycle and organization-wide surveys.
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a performance review software that incorporates elements of employee engagement. It is simple yet flexible & powerful enough to work with fast growing companies of all sizes. Request a demo!
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high-performing teams, recognize success, drive employee development and retain talent. Powered by cutting-edge research, the latest technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world, Culture Amp makes it simple to build a confident, data-driven people strategy that benefits employees and drives business success.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.