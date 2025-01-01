Top Employee Experience Software

All
Employee experience software helps businesses manage, monitor, and enhance how employees perceive their roles and overall experience within the company. By consolidating various systems and access points into a single, user-friendly platform, it streamlines communication and supports the development of a cohesive and appealing company culture. This technology is particularly beneficial for remote and hybrid teams, serving as a centralized hub that provides easy access to essential software, company information, and culture-building programs. It also features tools for team and career development, and integrated apps for managing people analytics. These apps offer insights into workplace inefficiencies and bureaucratic issues that can frustrate employees, aiming to reduce stress by simplifying the tech stack into one point of contact. Employee experience can be categorized into digital, physical, and cultural aspects. HR managers and executives use these platforms to track productivity trends, engagement levels, and to deliver targeted messaging. Employees utilize the platform to access payroll and benefits information, and to engage with performance and feedback modules for personal and team development. Surveys are used to collect feedback, and HR analytics software helps identify pain points by monitoring retention and turnover rates.

Submit New App


Workvivo

Workvivo

workvivo.com

Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

Blink

Blink

joinblink.com

Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.

15Five

15Five

15five.com

15Five is a performance management platform that enhances employee engagement and tracks performance through tools like reviews, check-ins, and goal alignment.

Microsoft Viva Glint US

Microsoft Viva Glint US

microsoft.com

Microsoft Viva Glint is an employee engagement platform that collects and analyzes feedback to help organizations improve employee experience and develop actionable insights.

Motivosity

Motivosity

motivosity.com

Motivosity is a recognition and rewards platform that enhances employee engagement through peer appreciation and social connections.

LumApps

LumApps

lumapps.com

LumApps is an employee experience platform that integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, improving internal communications, collaboration, and content management.

Zoios

Zoios

zoios.io

Zoios helps organizations enhance workplace culture by transforming data into actionable insights, fostering creativity, value, and enjoyment for employees.

Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace

quantumworkplace.com

Quantum Workplace is an employee engagement platform that helps organizations collect feedback, recognize achievements, and improve workplace culture.

Culture Amp

Culture Amp

cultureamp.com

Culture Amp is an employee engagement platform that collects and analyzes feedback to improve workplace culture and drive performance.

Microsoft Viva Glint EU

Microsoft Viva Glint EU

microsoft.com

Microsoft Viva Glint EU helps organizations gather employee feedback and insights through customizable surveys, analytics, and reporting to improve engagement and workplace culture.

Engagedly

Engagedly

engagedly.com

Engagedly is a performance management software that simplifies performance reviews and enhances employee engagement through feedback, goal management, and analytics.

Huler

Huler

huler.io

Huler is an employee experience platform that integrates cloud systems for improved communication, talent management, and engagement in modern workplaces.

Vantage Circle

Vantage Circle

vantagecircle.com

Vantage Circle is an employee engagement platform offering rewards, recognition tools, and wellness programs to improve workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

Cooleaf

Cooleaf

cooleaf.com

Cooleaf is an employee engagement platform that facilitates recognition, feedback, and surveys to enhance workplace culture and measure employee experience.

Kudos

Kudos

kudos.com

Kudos is an employee recognition platform that fosters meaningful appreciation and engagement to improve workplace culture and business outcomes.

Reflektive

Reflektive

reflektive.com

Reflektive is a performance management platform that enhances employee engagement through continuous feedback, surveys, and analytics to support workplace improvement.

Spectiv

Spectiv

decisionwise.com

Spectiv is a platform for gathering employee feedback through surveys and assessments, ensuring anonymity and integration with HR systems.

