App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
AllCategories

Top Employee Experience Software - France

Employee experience software helps businesses manage, monitor, and enhance how employees perceive their roles and overall experience within the company. By consolidating various systems and access points into a single, user-friendly platform, it streamlines communication and supports the development of a cohesive and appealing company culture. This technology is particularly beneficial for remote and hybrid teams, serving as a centralized hub that provides easy access to essential software, company information, and culture-building programs. It also features tools for team and career development, and integrated apps for managing people analytics. These apps offer insights into workplace inefficiencies and bureaucratic issues that can frustrate employees, aiming to reduce stress by simplifying the tech stack into one point of contact. Employee experience can be categorized into digital, physical, and cultural aspects. HR managers and executives use these platforms to track productivity trends, engagement levels, and to deliver targeted messaging. Employees utilize the platform to access payroll and benefits information, and to engage with performance and feedback modules for personal and team development. Surveys are used to collect feedback, and HR analytics software helps identify pain points by monitoring retention and turnover rates.

Submit New App


Blink

Blink

joinblink.com

Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.

Workvivo

Workvivo

workvivo.com

Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features int...

15Five

15Five

15five.com

15Five’s strategic performance management platform drives action and impact, helping businesses and their people thrive. Combining generative AI, custom analytics and human-centered principles, HR leaders can accelerate engagement, performance and retention via 360° performance reviews, engagement s...

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...

Motivosity

Motivosity

motivosity.com

Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies your company and engages your employees through gratitude and social connection. We build an engaging experience for teams through community and connection, while encouraging frequent recognition & rewards, and providing ac...

Microsoft Viva Glint US

Microsoft Viva Glint US

microsoft.com

Microsoft Viva Glint - Improve engagement and performance with recommended actions and data-driven insights across employee lifecycle and organization-wide surveys.

Culture Amp

Culture Amp

cultureamp.com

As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop hi...

LumApps

LumApps

lumapps.com

LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-p...

Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace

quantumworkplace.com

Quantum Workplace helps make work better every day. We empower organizations to improve the employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture of employee success that attracts and retains top talent. Our all-in-one employee success platform drives engagement and performance through ...

Zoios

Zoios

zoios.io

Are your employees thriving at work?‍ Zoios will tell you. Stop guessing how your employees are feeling. Use Zoios to get to know your people better, so you can create a workplace where everyone thrives.

Engagedly

Engagedly

engagedly.com

Engagedly is a performance review software that incorporates elements of employee engagement. It is simple yet flexible & powerful enough to work with fast growing companies of all sizes. Request a demo!

Huler

Huler

huler.io

HulerHub is the world's most engaging, fully personalised employee experience platform. A modern day Intranet alternative; out of the box, easy to set-up and no I.T or design resource required. Offering a customer-grade user experience, the software brings together an organization's cloud-based syst...

Vantage Circle

Vantage Circle

vantagecircle.com

We are an award-winning Employee Engagement and Recognition platform where we help HR professionals build winning work cultures through innovative AI-powered and SaaS-based solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Pulse, Vantage Perks, and Vantage Fit. We boast a user base of 2M+ employees from 7...

Cooleaf

Cooleaf

cooleaf.com

Cooleaf is the leading employee engagement solution, empowering customers with comprehensive features from rewards and recognition to surveys and challenges. We combine our award-winning platform and our team of engagement experts to build you the perfect engagement strategy and provide the tools yo...

Reflektive

Reflektive

reflektive.com

Reflektive is the leading performance management platform that accelerates business growth through continuous improvement. With Reflektive, organizations can scale constructive, ongoing conversations that increase employee engagement and productivity by 2X. Forward-thinking companies such as Allbird...

Microsoft Viva Glint EU

Microsoft Viva Glint EU

microsoft.com

Microsoft Viva Glint - Improve engagement and performance with recommended actions and data-driven insights across employee lifecycle and organization-wide surveys.

Kudos

Kudos

kudos.com

Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.