Top Employee Experience Software - Djibouti
Employee experience software helps businesses manage, monitor, and enhance how employees perceive their roles and overall experience within the company. By consolidating various systems and access points into a single, user-friendly platform, it streamlines communication and supports the development of a cohesive and appealing company culture. This technology is particularly beneficial for remote and hybrid teams, serving as a centralized hub that provides easy access to essential software, company information, and culture-building programs. It also features tools for team and career development, and integrated apps for managing people analytics. These apps offer insights into workplace inefficiencies and bureaucratic issues that can frustrate employees, aiming to reduce stress by simplifying the tech stack into one point of contact. Employee experience can be categorized into digital, physical, and cultural aspects. HR managers and executives use these platforms to track productivity trends, engagement levels, and to deliver targeted messaging. Employees utilize the platform to access payroll and benefits information, and to engage with performance and feedback modules for personal and team development. Surveys are used to collect feedback, and HR analytics software helps identify pain points by monitoring retention and turnover rates.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features int...
15Five
15five.com
15Five’s strategic performance management platform drives action and impact, helping businesses and their people thrive. Combining generative AI, custom analytics and human-centered principles, HR leaders can accelerate engagement, performance and retention via 360° performance reviews, engagement s...
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies your company and engages your employees through gratitude and social connection. We build an engaging experience for teams through community and connection, while encouraging frequent recognition & rewards, and providing ac...
Microsoft Viva Glint US
microsoft.com
Microsoft Viva Glint - Improve engagement and performance with recommended actions and data-driven insights across employee lifecycle and organization-wide surveys.
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop hi...
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-p...
Quantum Workplace
quantumworkplace.com
Quantum Workplace helps make work better every day. We empower organizations to improve the employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture of employee success that attracts and retains top talent. Our all-in-one employee success platform drives engagement and performance through ...
Zoios
zoios.io
Are your employees thriving at work? Zoios will tell you. Stop guessing how your employees are feeling. Use Zoios to get to know your people better, so you can create a workplace where everyone thrives.
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a performance review software that incorporates elements of employee engagement. It is simple yet flexible & powerful enough to work with fast growing companies of all sizes. Request a demo!
Huler
huler.io
HulerHub is the world's most engaging, fully personalised employee experience platform. A modern day Intranet alternative; out of the box, easy to set-up and no I.T or design resource required. Offering a customer-grade user experience, the software brings together an organization's cloud-based syst...
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
We are an award-winning Employee Engagement and Recognition platform where we help HR professionals build winning work cultures through innovative AI-powered and SaaS-based solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Pulse, Vantage Perks, and Vantage Fit. We boast a user base of 2M+ employees from 7...
Reflektive
reflektive.com
Reflektive is the leading performance management platform that accelerates business growth through continuous improvement. With Reflektive, organizations can scale constructive, ongoing conversations that increase employee engagement and productivity by 2X. Forward-thinking companies such as Allbird...
Cooleaf
cooleaf.com
Cooleaf is the leading employee engagement solution, empowering customers with comprehensive features from rewards and recognition to surveys and challenges. We combine our award-winning platform and our team of engagement experts to build you the perfect engagement strategy and provide the tools yo...
Microsoft Viva Glint EU
microsoft.com
Microsoft Viva Glint - Improve engagement and performance with recommended actions and data-driven insights across employee lifecycle and organization-wide surveys.
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.