App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Employee Communications Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Employee Communications Software

Employee communications software customizes and delivers internal communications such as newsletters, blogs, news feeds, and updates throughout a business. Often, the information in employee newsletters isn't relevant to everyone, leading to disengagement with leadership updates. This software enables company leaders to segment communications based on department, location, and position, ensuring messages are pertinent to the recipients. Additionally, it supports various devices, allowing leadership to tailor the delivery methods, which increases the likelihood of employee engagement with the content. These communication features are often integrated into broader employee support platforms and paired with tools like employee engagement and employee advocacy software. While employee intranet software may include some communication features, it typically lacks the deep personalization and engagement tracking capabilities of dedicated employee communications software.

Submit New App


Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.

Connecteam

Connecteam

connecteam.com

Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.

Podbean

Podbean

podbean.com

Podbean is a podcast hosting and monetization app for creating, managing, and distributing podcasts, with tools for analytics, promotion, and mobile access.

Workvivo

Workvivo

workvivo.com

Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.

WorkJam

WorkJam

workjam.com

WorkJam is a digital platform that connects deskless employees, enhancing communication, task management, and training across various industries.

Beekeeper

Beekeeper

beekeeper.io

Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.

Blink

Blink

joinblink.com

Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Rewatch combines an AI notetaker, screen recorder, and video hub to streamline communication and collaboration within teams, reducing the need for meetings.

Cisco

Cisco

cisco.com

Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.

Speakap

Speakap

speakap.com

Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.

Dex

Dex

getdex.com

Dex is a personal CRM that helps users remember past interactions, set reminders to connect with contacts, and maintain relationships.

Simpplr

Simpplr

simpplr.com

Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.

Jostle

Jostle

jostle.us

Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.

Haiilo

Haiilo

haiilo.com

Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.

Gnowbe

Gnowbe

gnowbe.com

Gnowbe is a platform for creating interactive microlearning experiences, enabling training and onboarding through mobile-first design and various engaging features.

Socxly

Socxly

socxly.com

Socxly is a social media management app that simplifies content sharing, tracks engagement, and allows link customization for better visibility across platforms.

Assembly

Assembly

joinassembly.com

Assembly is a platform that improves employee engagement by facilitating recognition, rewards, communication, and collaboration within organizations.

MangoApps

MangoApps

mangoapps.com

MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.

Spokn

Spokn

getspokn.com

Spokn is an app for creating internal employee videos quickly and easily, enhancing communication and connection within organizations.

LumApps

LumApps

lumapps.com

LumApps is an employee experience platform that integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, improving internal communications, collaboration, and content management.

Showcase Workshop

Showcase Workshop

showcaseworkshop.com

Showcase Workshop allows users to create and share interactive presentations on iOS, Android, or Windows, and track engagement while viewing offline.

Axios HQ

Axios HQ

axioshq.com

Axios HQ is an AI-powered internal communications platform that helps organizations create concise newsletters to enhance employee engagement and productivity.

Poppulo

Poppulo

poppulo.com

Poppulo is a mobile app that facilitates desk booking and office management for hybrid work environments, enhancing employee engagement and productivity.

CallSwitch

CallSwitch

callswitch.net

CallSwitch is a hosted telephony platform that provides businesses with advanced call management features for seamless communication.

Thrive.App

Thrive.App

thrive.app

Thrive.App is a platform that enhances internal communications and employee engagement by allowing organizations to create and distribute content to mobile devices.

Cleary

Cleary

gocleary.com

Cleary is a digital platform for distributed teams that facilitates communication, collaboration, and culture building to enhance the employee experience.

Oneteam

Oneteam

oneteam.io

Oneteam is an app designed to improve communication and engagement for deskless workers through features like messaging, training, and surveys, tailored to organizational needs.

Visibly

Visibly

visibly.io

Visibly is a platform that connects employees and customers to manage engagement, communication, and experience across all groups.

Talkspirit

Talkspirit

talkspirit.com

Talkspirit is a collaborative platform that facilitates communication and teamwork through messaging, project organization, and integration with other tools.

EveryoneSocial

EveryoneSocial

everyonesocial.com

EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that helps organizations enable employees to create and share content, increasing brand visibility and engagement.

ChangeEngine

ChangeEngine

changeengine.com

ChangeEngine is an AI-driven platform for HR teams that automates internal communications, personalizes messages, and offers design services for branded materials.

Sociabble

Sociabble

sociabble.com

Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.

DSMN8

DSMN8

dsmn8.com

DSMN8 is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share brand-approved content, boosting engagement and recruitment through their personal networks.

Cerkl

Cerkl

cerkl.com

Cerkl is an employee communication platform that integrates various channels for personalized messaging, audience segmentation, and real-time analytics.

Appspace

Appspace

appspace.com

Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.

goHappy

goHappy

gohappyhub.com

goHappy enhances communication between employers and frontline workers through SMS, facilitating messaging, feedback, and engagement without using apps.

Zelos Team Management

Zelos Team Management

getzelos.com

Zelos Team Management app simplifies team scheduling, task management, and communication for deskless workers, allowing for self-scheduling and shift tracking.

GaggleAMP

GaggleAMP

gaggleamp.com

GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform that facilitates content sharing on social media, helping businesses enhance brand visibility through employee engagement.

Konverse

Konverse

konverse.com

Konverse is a communication platform for deskless teams, featuring messaging, task management, and training tools to enhance collaboration and streamline interactions.

Social Seeder

Social Seeder

socialseeder.com

Social Seeder is a SaaS tool for HR and communications managers to enhance employee engagement, promote advocacy, and attract talent without relying on gamification.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.