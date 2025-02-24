Top Employee Communications Software - Tokelau

Find the right software and services.
Employee communications software customizes and delivers internal communications such as newsletters, blogs, news feeds, and updates throughout a business. Often, the information in employee newsletters isn't relevant to everyone, leading to disengagement with leadership updates. This software enables company leaders to segment communications based on department, location, and position, ensuring messages are pertinent to the recipients. Additionally, it supports various devices, allowing leadership to tailor the delivery methods, which increases the likelihood of employee engagement with the content. These communication features are often integrated into broader employee support platforms and paired with tools like employee engagement and employee advocacy software. While employee intranet software may include some communication features, it typically lacks the deep personalization and engagement tracking capabilities of dedicated employee communications software.
Socxly
socxly.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. But there’s much more to it under the hood: Present better by editing and creating. * Social Cards: Users on social media click on images in your post mostly. You lose click attribution and traffic by posting images and links separately on social media. Socxly allows you to post your images as clickable social cards with your own custom images. * Own the links by Branding them: Instead of posting links with generic domains, use your own brand, campaign and context with your own domains. Edit and change the back half of the links to make them relevant to the shares you do. * Magnetize your links to third-party sites using CTA Banners: Create, insert and serve CTA (call to action) banners on third-party content short links to drive brand visibility and redirect traffic back to your website or any landing page. * Share Files as links for your audience: Ppts, Excels, Pdfs and more. Now you can share them on Social Media using a short link across all channels from where your audience will be able to download them. * Organic Campaign: Create and publish Organic Campaign Posts for your communities of Brand Stakeholders and Influencers to Share and Amplify them to their social connections, from their email or internal campaign pages.
Poppulo
poppulo.com
Imagine delivering the exact message each person needs—precisely how, when, and where it matters most to them. Messages are more effective when they’re relevant, personalized, and measurable. Poppulo makes it easy. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management.
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email notifications - Offline access - Mobile-first design - Accessible on any device - In depth data and analytics - Gamification - Certification - Personalization - Scheduled session deployment - Integration with >200 platforms Gnowbe is designed based on cutting-edge research and the science of learning, making it incredibly easy to create highly engaging and impactful trainings that move away from passive content consumption into reflective application. With a seamless desktop/mobile experience and support for over 100 languages, Gnowbe empowers creators and supports learners anytime, anywhere. Creators most commonly create: - Onboarding experiences for remote teams - Safety, health and wellness equipping - Certification prep - New learning experiences (blended, online) - Digital workbooks - E-learning courses - Coaching and feedback programs - Sales and product playbooks - Team engagement, fun & games - Daily habit forming programs
Cerkl
cerkl.com
Cerkl Broadcast is the premier, forward-thinking employee communications suite. Unlike existing email-only or platform-centric mobile solutions, Broadcast unites your existing employee comms channels to deliver a modern employee experience. Employees can receive targeted comms to their email, SharePoint, Teams, Broadcast mobile app, and more. Broadcast’s cross-channel experience encourages employees to consume content on their preferred platform. Share real-time, cross-channel analytics with your team and leadership to track your organizational comms goals. Broadcast features that will make your employees happier, streamline processes, and help you reach rockstar status.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
Brand-approved, ready-to-share content at your employees' fingertips. Content distribution via the most trusted influencers in your industry – your employees: ✓ Boost content reach without boosting your ad budget ✓ Drive pipeline and shorten sales cycles ✓ Reach the best talent and reduce cost-to-hire DSMN8 is the ranked employee advocacy platform. DSMN8 helps brands tap into the power of their number one asset - their employees, by providing employees with a streamlined way to share brand-approved content across their professional and personal networks. Achieve more content engagement, more inbound sales, and find your next superstar employee with DSMN8.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top-of-the-line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. As a Software as a Service (SaaS), the platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and can be viewed on mobile devices, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. Authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Features include: * Notifications for new content and internal company news * One-click sharing to all your favourite social media platforms * Internal content “like” and “comment” features * Create your own messages and content * Participate in, and check out the latest challenges and prizes * Leader board accessibility to see how you and your colleagues rank * Create and respond to quizzes and polls Sociabble employs user activation, rewards, and recognition across various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Its unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace, leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help deliver content distribution at scale, expand their brand awareness, and drive business growth through the power of employee networks. No matter if you’re a small start-up or you’re a global workplace with thousands of employees, your needs are the same. You need to grow, and in order to grow: You need to hire. You need to market.You need to sell.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and evangelical customers. Visibly helps organisations to manage engagement, communications, experience and advocacy across all of their employee and customer groups.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is the only internal communications platform powered by Smart Brevity® — a formula for better communications. Over 600 organizations use HQ to plan, write, send and measure more effective communications today.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Spaces harnesses the power of Cisco hardware and sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) making buildings safe, smart and sustainable with seamless people experiences.
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them communicate with their teams and modernize their hybrid workplace experiences. We are proud to help our customers deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance communications.
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn Stories is the easiest way to create employee videos. In minutes, you can create videos that level up your People and Comms programs, save you money by tapping your own internal voices, and build more human connection. Whether for internal comms, DEI, onboarding, talent brand, recruiting, or L&D, Spokn simplifies the process of creating authentic, branded videos. Companies like Udemy, Snyk and LifeLabs and more rely on Spokn to capture authentic employee stories.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the "Deskless Gap." And guess what? This gap can drain your team's engagement, loyalty, and success, pushing your best talents out the door and negatively influencing your business growth. At Oneteam, we've crafted the ultimate app to bridge this gap. Think of it as your all-in-one toolkit: seamless communication, smooth onboarding, interactive eLearning, insightful surveys, and handy checklists: everything you need, all in Oneteam. Today, Oneteam seeks to unleash the full potential of deskless workers worldwide and has already achieved success in bridging the deskless gap for organizations including H&M, Toolstation, Ibis, WestCord Hotels, and DPD. Oneteam’s user-friendly employee hub makes it easy for everyone to access essential updates and information on the go. Benefits of Oneteam: • Built-in app features for communication, training, and engagement • Fully customizable to your organization’s needs • Easy to implement and manage
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop turns your iOS, Android, or Windows device into a powerful sales, presentation, and training toolkit. Create stunning, interactive presentations that your colleagues can download, present, and share straight from their device. Keep your content up-to-date, on-brand, and ready for any remote sales presentations or screen-to-screen sharing that comes your way. - Import your existing sales and marketing assets and begin creating in minutes. Create engaging presentations with photos, PDF documents, links, videos, animations, and interactive forms or calculators. - Download presentations to view and present offline — never worry about unreliable WiFi again! - Send prospects content straight from your device — then track when they open it, what they look at, and for how long. Ace your follow-up call with tailored insights into what your customer is actually interested in! - Keep your sales team up-to-date with push notifications whenever you update a presentation. No more hunting for the latest version or confusing customers with outdated material. - Save on printing costs, reduce your carbon footprint, and plant native trees in New Zealand by switching to digital presentations. Learn more at showcaseworkshop.com or claim your free video demo at bit.ly/my-showcase-demo.
ChangeEngine
changeengine.com
Creating internal communications and HR content isn’t easy. HR and Marketing teams often face the challenge of juggling multiple tools or relying on basic templates that don’t capture their organization’s voice. This leads to inconsistent branding, time-consuming manual processes, and messages that fail to connect with employees. But it doesn’t have to be this way. ChangeEngine combines AI-powered internal communication software with creative design services to solve these challenges. It brings automation and personalization tools into one platform, allowing teams to deliver messages seamlessly across Slack, Teams, email, and SMS while tracking engagement with real-time analytics. At the same time, ChangeEngine’s dedicated creative team collaborates with you to design polished, on-brand materials—like newsletters, handbooks, and milestone campaigns—that go far beyond what templates alone can offer. Whether you’re a small HR team or managing global communications, ChangeEngine streamlines your workflow and saves valuable time. With the right blend of smart technology and human creativity, ChangeEngine helps you produce consistent, meaningful communications that strengthen employee connections and keep everyone engaged. It’s not just about the tools; it’s about transforming how your team communicates. ChangeEngine gives you everything you need to create thoughtful, impactful messages, all in one place.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
The most easy-to-use team management app with simple scheduling, tasks and chats. Perfect for self-scheduling deskless workforce, volunteers or freelancers - on desktop and mobile! - Simple schedules - Task dispatch and tracking - Live chat - Internal wiki - Gamification Zelos is super simple for members to use, still powerful for administrators.
Cleary
gocleary.com
Welcome your employees to the digital lobby for distributed teams. Cleary does the heavy lifting to help the world’s best companies deliver the most important components of the digital employee experience. - Curated Communications. Manage change, lead engagement, reduce employee overload, and build trust through tailored communications. - Connected Culture. Build a culture where everyone feels part of the company, by being more connected, less siloed, in the digital environment. - Cross-Team Efficiency. Provide a central virtual hub to quickly find and share the most important information so teams can collaborate with speed. - Holistically. Deliver a world-class digital employee experience for every moment that matters to distributed teams, from remote onboarding and beyond. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cleary is inventing the future of work for some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley. We’re backed by Quiet, Crosslink Capital, and other powerhouse investors like Dick Costolo, Former CEO of Twitter, and George Hu, COO, of Twilio. For more information, visit www.gocleary.com.
Social Seeder
socialseeder.com
Social Seeder is SaaS solution that helps HR Managers, Communications Managers and Chief Happiness Officers: - boost employee engagement through employee advocacy, - create authentic impact through digital word of mouth, - attract new talent and amplify their social selling efforts. Our high customer satisfaction rate is achieved in equal parts through an easy to use platform and the underlying methodology that avoids cheap gamification tactics and short-term results.
goHappy
gohappyhub.com
goHappy is revolutionizing how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing them with the most inclusive and simple to use app-free technology ever created. In a world where ongoing communication with frontline workers is essential, goHappy realized that app-based solutions, daily huddles, and messages on pin boards just don’t work. Key to goHappy’s success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. An automated feed from the employer's system of record means their active employees are always seconds away from receiving instant communication. They are able to reach all of their employees, or specific groups, with standard texts, or include video, images, links, surveys and more - all translatable to their language of choice. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation’s largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy’s mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. With robust messaging and feedback gathering capabilities, goHappy is leading the advancement of frontline worker engagement and strives to be the best company in the world at helping employers maximize that engagement.
Thrive.App
thrive.app
Thrive.App, established in 2011, provides employee communications and engagement apps to assist organisations in ‘powering’ up their internal communications. Our intuitive content management system enables anyone in your organisation to take charge of your company communications, creating and adding content to a single employee communications platform and distributing it to your teams’ mobile devices. Our clients range from SMBs to the largest multinational organisations who are all using TheAppBuilder’s platform to create and tailor their own employee communications apps to enhance their internal communications and further engage their distributed teams. This software as a service solution enables HR, Marketing, Internal Comms, Corporate Comms, IT and other professionals to create and promote important, relevant, timely and customized information to their ‘Hard to Reach’ teams. Those who have no access or limited access to email. Unlike others, we specialise in inspiring and educating our clients in their digital transformation journey through our SaaS platform and client success on-boarding and continuous support. Thrive's employee communications platform is used globally by clients across many industries. Our clients include; Carlsberg, SSE, Biffa, Fairchild Medical Center, Air France KLM, Santos Brasil, An Post, SGN and many more. For further information visit www.thrive.app
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper’s mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who — despite representing 80% of the global workforce — have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology. With Beekeeper’s Frontline Success System, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real-time from anywhere, and improve the engagement, productivity, and safety of frontline teams.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the mobile-first employee experience platform that connects your people, systems, and culture in one super-app. It bridges the digital divide between deskless and desk-based workers, supercharging employee communication and engagement at industry-leading companies like McDonald's, Nokia, Domino’s, JD Sports, RATP Dev, and Stagecoach.
CallSwitch
callswitch.net
CallSwitch is a hosted telephony platform which provides advanced call function capabilities, allowing businesses an affordable and configurable solution. Our platform allows users remote access to their office seamlessly integrated under a single unified telephone system.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
Dex
getdex.com
Dex is a personal CRM that reminds you to keep in touch. Remember where you left off, set reminders to reach out, and build stronger relationships.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is a next-gen intranet that helps teams manage knowledge and internal communications in one unified place. Offering a template-based page builder, as well as integrations and universal search across all company tools, Happeo is easy to use and scale for companies of any size. That's why market leaders like Doctolib, GANT, and Marqeta rely on Happeo to keep their teams informed, aligned, and productive. With adoption rates 3x industry average, Happsters are on a mission to help organizations grow in extraordinary ways.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle’s employee success platform is where everyone connects, communicates, and celebrates at work. It’s the heartbeat of our own company and has helped employees in over 1,000 organizations easily belong and contribute, anywhere, anytime. With industry-leading participation rates, we’re putting the joy into work and the life into organizations.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is the leading employee communications platform empowering you to align your entire workforce, improve your employee engagement and increase your workplace productivity. Haiilo helps connect your employees to purpose through communication and communities. More than 1,000 international customers including Amazon, Google, Deutsche Telekom, Salesforce, and Deutsche Bahn already use Haiilo to reach, engage and understand more than 2.5 million employees every day. Formerly COYO (Germany), Smarp (Finland) and Jubiwee (France)
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-powered platform to make smart, targeted internal communications more effortless, and centralizes important HR resources and business apps into a single platform, regardless of the collaboration suite: Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. Robust integrations with both Microsoft and Google, plus 100+ OOTB connectors to mission-critical business apps (such as Box, Salesforce, SAP SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, Slack, Workday, and more), enable organizations to capitalize on their IT investments and boost individual and team productivity. With more than 5 million users worldwide, LumApps continues to co-create to solve challenges and improve employee experience and the future of work. LumApps is recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests, surveys, and more. Assembly provides an extensive catalog of rewards, such as gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations, fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, appreciated, and connected. Powerful analytics enable managers to gain insights into company sentiment, ensuring an environment where employees feel heard and understood. Recognize Your Team in a Meaningful Way Align core values with recognition to encourage daily embrace by the team. Enhance recognition with a vast catalog of rewards including gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations. Automate Milestones and Anniversary Recognition Celebrate every teammate's birthday or anniversary with automated custom shoutouts. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Teams and Slack Engage seamlessly where you already work, with secure integration and real-time data updates. Input data once for immediate synchronization across platforms. Enhance Employee Engagement Utilize CEO and executive updates, various employee surveys, weekly check-ins, and satisfaction surveys to improve engagement. Streamline Internal Communications Leverage tools like AMA templates, news feeds, help templates, group feeds, icebreakers, idea management, internal wikis, and meeting tools to enhance communication workflows. Boost Team Productivity Use daily recaps, agendas, meeting notes, product feedback, wins lists, and a lightweight sales CRM to increase productivity. Simplify HR & Recruiting Implement surveys for employee benefits, exit interviews, eNPS scores, internal referrals, interview questions, and new hire feedback, alongside contractor time tracking and other HR templates.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
Podbean
podbean.com
Starting a podcast exactly the way you want. With Podbean, you get the whole package - reliable podcast hosting, unlimited storage and bandwidth, promotional tools, podcast advertising and premium content. Over 180 thousand people choose Podbean to create their stunning podcasts. Podbean is a podcast publishing and monetization service, providing free and premium hosting packages for individuals and businesses. Podbean offers a user-friendly interface that integrates publishing, management, syndication and analysis tools into an easy-to-use podcasting package. This web-based system allows users to publish, manage and promote podcasts in a point-and-click, blog-like environment, requiring minimal technical knowledge. Podbean’s share and embed tools make it easy for publishers to integrate podcasts into their own websites, blogs and social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube and WordPress. The Podbean app is one of the most popular podcast apps for iOS and Android, and can also be used to play podcasts via Amazon Alexa. It’s a great option for podcast audiences to enjoy their favorite podcasts anywhere, anytime. Podcasters can also record and publish right from the Podbean app.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the modern intranet that transforms the work experience for all employees – wherever and however they work. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee experience. Trusted by 700+ global brands, including Moderna, Snowflake, Splunk, Penske, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr customers achieve significant improvement in their employees’ productivity, retention, and overall satisfaction.
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to provide optimal customer experiences. From messaging and news items to private groups and events, Speakap provides businesses the opportunity to deliver relevant and timely content to their workforces and supports both business growth and employee retention. Founded in 2011, Speakap has partnered with more than 400 organizations around the globe across various industries - such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more - and has locations in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, and Brussels.
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Talkspirit is a collaborative platform for teamwork. Providing a full range of features to connect, communicate and collaborate in one simple overview. All the features are located right were you’d expect them to be, and cover three essential areas: 1) Collaboration Provide a collaborative workspace through groups: organise projects, gather feedback, create events and share ideas, knowledge & documents. 2) Communication Provide instant communication through work chat: ask questions, brainstorm ideas, form decisions, launch video chats, quickly send files and occasionally send GIFS to lighten the mood. 3) Connectivity Provide a personalized information hub through the newsfeed: every co-worker is always on top of new relevant information as soon as it happens, ready to take action. talkspirit works together seamlessly with all the apps, tools and services that your business already uses. It provides a bunch of native integrations that are easy to set up and easy to use – over 500 integrations are available. All content is searchable too, secure and available while on the move through the mobile app for Android and iOS. Available in 8 languages (FR, EN, DE, IT, PT, ES, NL & PL).
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is a unified digital workplace solution designed to connect and empower deskless employees through a single, comprehensive platform. This innovative tool caters specifically to frontline teams across various industries, including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. By simplifying operations and enhancing communication, WorkJam improves productivity and efficiency by integrating seamlessly with existing Workforce Management (WFM) systems. The platform serves a diverse target audience, focusing on organizations with a significant number of deskless workers who require effective tools to manage their daily tasks. WorkJam addresses the unique challenges faced by these employees, such as limited access to information and resources, by providing a centralized hub for all their operational needs. This is particularly beneficial in fast-paced environments where timely communication and task management are critical to success. WorkJam encompasses a range of features that cater to the specific needs of frontline workers. The platform includes Task Management for organizing daily responsibilities, Communication tools for real-time updates and collaboration, and Learning and Development resources to facilitate ongoing training. Additionally, the Self-Service functions empower employees to manage their schedules and tasks independently, while the unique open shift marketplace allows for flexible shift swapping and coverage. These features collectively enhance the employee experience, fostering a sense of ownership and engagement among the workforce. By aligning frontline teams with organizational goals, WorkJam streamlines daily operations and boosts overall engagement. The platform not only facilitates better communication and task management but also promotes a culture of continuous learning and development. This holistic approach to workforce management enables organizations to cultivate a happier, more productive frontline workforce, ultimately driving business success and enhancing customer loyalty. Trusted by global brands such as Shell, Starbucks, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, and Woolworths, WorkJam stands out in its category by offering an integrated solution that addresses the specific needs of deskless employees. Its ability to create a connected experience for frontline workers is a key differentiator, making it an invaluable tool for organizations looking to optimize their operations and empower their workforce.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone to feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Thanks to its simple design, employees can easily use Workvivo to stay informed, engaged, and connected. As a result, company leaders gain better oversight and a direct, unfiltered channel to reach and engage with people and truly feel the company’s pulse and energy. With annual growth of over 200% year-on-year, 3 million+ users across more than 93+ countries, and customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to tech start-ups, Workvivo is on a mission - to elevate everyone’s employee experience.
Konverse
konverse.com
Konverse is a robust communications platform and app designed to unite deskless teams. With features from task management and training, to direct chat and corporate communications, organizations like Hyatt, Realogy, and Follett trust Konverse to unite and empower their staff.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch puts the information your team needs right at their fingertips. Stay aligned, collaborate faster, and move work forward with Rewatch.
