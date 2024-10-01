Top Employee Communications Software - Malawi

App store for web apps
Employee communications software customizes and delivers internal communications such as newsletters, blogs, news feeds, and updates throughout a business. Often, the information in employee newsletters isn't relevant to everyone, leading to disengagement with leadership updates. This software enables company leaders to segment communications based on department, location, and position, ensuring messages are pertinent to the recipients. Additionally, it supports various devices, allowing leadership to tailor the delivery methods, which increases the likelihood of employee engagement with the content. These communication features are often integrated into broader employee support platforms and paired with tools like employee engagement and employee advocacy software. While employee intranet software may include some communication features, it typically lacks the deep personalization and engagement tracking capabilities of dedicated employee communications software.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Podbean
podbean.com
Starting a podcast exactly the way you want. With Podbean, you get the whole package - reliable podcast hosting, unlimited storage and bandwidth, promotional tools, podcast advertising and premium content. Over 180 thousand people choose Podbean to create their stunning podcasts. Try it free now.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on busines...
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Wo...
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features int...
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper’s mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who — despite representing 80% of the global workforce — have been chronical...
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to pro...
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is the AI-powered intranet rated #1 for Google Workspace organizations. We create digital homes where organizations stay connected and drive efficiency by bringing order to information chaos, delivering structured knowledge management and coming together as one team. We create these digital h...
Dex
getdex.com
Dex is a personal CRM that reminds you to keep in touch. Remember where you left off, set reminders to reach out, and build stronger relationships.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle’s employee success platform is where everyone connects, communicates, and celebrates at work. It’s the heartbeat of our own company and has helped employees in over 1,000 organizations easily belong and contribute, anywhere, anytime. With industry-leading participation rates, we’re putting th...
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the AI-powered employee experience platform with the most comprehensive intranet as the foundation. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee exp...
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests...
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is the leading employee communications platform that helps connect your employees to purpose through communication and communities. Formerly COYO (Germany), Smarp (Finland) and Jubiwee (France)
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email no...
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-p...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn Stories is the easiest way to create employee videos. In minutes, you can create videos that level up your People and Comms programs, save you money by tapping your own internal voices, and build more human connection. Whether for internal comms, DEI, onboarding, talent brand, recruiting, or L...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
CallSwitch
callswitch.net
CallSwitch is a hosted telephony platform which provides advanced call function capabilities, allowing businesses an affordable and configurable solution. Our platform allows users remote access to their office seamlessly integrated under a single unified telephone system.
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Talkspirit is a collaborative platform for teamwork. Providing a full range of features to connect, communicate and collaborate in one simple overview. All the features are located right were you’d expect them to be, and cover three essential areas: 1) Collaboration Provide a collaborative workspace...
Thrive.App
thrive.app
Thrive.App, established in 2011, provides employee communications and engagement apps to assist organisations in ‘powering’ up their internal communications. Our intuitive content management system enables anyone in your organisation to take charge of your company communications, creating and adding...
Cleary
gocleary.com
Welcome your employees to the digital lobby for distributed teams. Cleary does the heavy lifting to help the world’s best companies deliver the most important components of the digital employee experience. - Curated Communications. Manage change, lead engagement, reduce employee overload, and build ...
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is the only internal communications platform powered by Smart Brevity® — a formula for better communications. Over 600 organizations use HQ to plan, write, send and measure more effective communications today.
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and...
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
Poppulo
poppulo.com
Imagine delivering the exact message each person needs—precisely how, when, and where it matters most to them. Messages are more effective when they’re relevant, personalized, and measurable. Poppulo makes it easy. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortles...
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them comm...
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
The most easy-to-use team management app with simple scheduling, tasks and chats. Perfect for self-scheduling deskless workforce, volunteers or freelancers - on desktop and mobile! - Simple schedules - Task dispatch and tracking - Live chat - Internal wiki - Gamification Zelos is super simple for me...
ChangeEngine
changeengine.com
Elevating People leaders to deliver the employee moments that matter most. The challenge people leaders face is that the employee experience design process resides across distributed teams, disparate HR systems, and in many cases, spreadsheets & powerpoints. Once people programs are launched, there’...
Oneteam
oneteam.io
An intro to Oneteam: It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods li...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
Cerkl
cerkl.com
Cerkl Broadcast strives to help you send the right employee communications to the right employee on their preferred channels. Cerkl Broadcast is a holistic approach to employee communications, managed in one location. Unlike existing email tracking or deskless workforce solutions, our platform grows...
goHappy
gohappyhub.com
goHappy is revolutionizing how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing them with the most inclusive and simple to use app-free technology ever created. In a world where ongoing communication with frontline workers is essential, goHappy realized that app-based solut...
Social Seeder
socialseeder.com
Social Seeder is SaaS solution that helps HR Managers, Communications Managers and Chief Happiness Officers: - boost employee engagement through employee advocacy, - create authentic impact through digital word of mouth, - attract new talent and amplify their social selling efforts. Our high custome...
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop turns your iOS, Android, or Windows device into a powerful sales, presentation, and training toolkit. Create stunning, interactive presentations that your colleagues can download, present, and share straight from their device. Keep your content up-to-date, on-brand, and ready for a...
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
Konverse
konverse.com
Konverse is a robust communications platform and app designed to unite deskless teams. With features from task management and training, to direct chat and corporate communications, organizations like Hyatt, Realogy, and Follett trust Konverse to unite and empower their staff.