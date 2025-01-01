Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Companies leverage employee advocacy software to empower their staff to disseminate approved branded content and information through their individual social media platforms. These software tools facilitate the creation of content libraries, ensuring employees can effortlessly share branded materials via mobile, email, or social media. By engaging internal teams, these tools expand a company’s social footprint, boosting employee engagement and brand loyalty as employees transform into dedicated brand ambassadors. Moreover, the software provides brand teams and social media managers with control over the company's voice and messaging across various social channels.
Submit New App
Please Share
pleaseshare.co
Please Share is an employee advocacy tool for Slack that enables users to easily share approved company news and content on social media platforms.
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
ClearView Social is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share company content on social media directly from their inbox.
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
Seismic LiveSocial is a digital platform that helps professionals share curated content on social media and improve customer engagement securely and effectively.
Visibly
visibly.io
Visibly is a platform that connects employees and customers to manage engagement, communication, and experience across all groups.
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that helps organizations enable employees to create and share content, increasing brand visibility and engagement.
Paiger
paiger.co
Paiger app helps sales teams automate content posting and lead generation, providing LinkedIn training and reporting features for personal brand building.
Seenit
seenit.io
Seenit is a platform that allows employees to create and edit videos, enhancing company recruiting and engagement without requiring prior video experience.
Denim Social
denimsocial.com
Denim Social is a social media management app for regulated industries, enabling users to create, schedule, and analyze content on various platforms while ensuring compliance.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share brand-approved content, boosting engagement and recruitment through their personal networks.
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Social HorsePower (SHP) enables employees to share company content easily, enhancing recruitment, social engagement, and sales without the need for complicated training.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform that facilitates content sharing on social media, helping businesses enhance brand visibility through employee engagement.
Brandpad
brandpad.io
Brandpad is a cloud-based platform for managing and sharing brand guidelines and assets, enabling organizations to maintain brand consistency and evolve their identity.
SoAmpli
soampli.com
SoAmpli is a platform for managing and distributing approved marketing content to enhance social media presence and engagement for sales teams.
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
MarketBeam is a social media platform for regulated industries, enabling employees to share content while ensuring compliance and enhancing brand visibility.
BeAmbassador
be-ambassador.com
BeAmbassador is a SaaS platform for managing brand ambassadors, enabling employee engagement in social media to enhance brand visibility and support marketing goals.
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
SocialPubli Advocacy is a tool for companies to engage employees and partners in sharing brand communications on social media, enhancing communication and brand trust.
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Swaybase is an employee advocacy software designed for modern use, featuring gamification, personalization, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality to enhance user engagement.
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is a platform for employee advocacy and social selling, helping companies manage content sharing while ensuring compliance and tracking engagement.
GoodSeeker
goodseeker.com
GoodSeeker is an app for collecting and sharing employee stories, promoting company culture, improving branding, and enhancing recruitment efforts.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.