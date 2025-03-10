Top Employee Advocacy Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Companies leverage employee advocacy software to empower their staff to disseminate approved branded content and information through their individual social media platforms. These software tools facilitate the creation of content libraries, ensuring employees can effortlessly share branded materials via mobile, email, or social media. By engaging internal teams, these tools expand a company’s social footprint, boosting employee engagement and brand loyalty as employees transform into dedicated brand ambassadors. Moreover, the software provides brand teams and social media managers with control over the company's voice and messaging across various social channels.
Submit New App
Please Share
pleaseshare.co
Please Share is an employee advocacy tool for Slack that enables users to easily share approved company news and content on social media platforms.
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
ClearView Social is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share company content on social media directly from their inbox.
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
Seismic LiveSocial is a digital platform that helps professionals share curated content on social media and improve customer engagement securely and effectively.
Visibly
visibly.io
Visibly is a platform that connects employees and customers to manage engagement, communication, and experience across all groups.
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that helps organizations enable employees to create and share content, increasing brand visibility and engagement.
Paiger
paiger.co
Paiger app helps sales teams automate content posting and lead generation, providing LinkedIn training and reporting features for personal brand building.
Seenit
seenit.io
Seenit is a platform that allows employees to create and edit videos, enhancing company recruiting and engagement without requiring prior video experience.
Denim Social
denimsocial.com
Denim Social is a social media management app for regulated industries, enabling users to create, schedule, and analyze content on various platforms while ensuring compliance.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share brand-approved content, boosting engagement and recruitment through their personal networks.
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Social HorsePower (SHP) enables employees to share company content easily, enhancing recruitment, social engagement, and sales without the need for complicated training.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform that facilitates content sharing on social media, helping businesses enhance brand visibility through employee engagement.
Brandpad
brandpad.io
Brandpad is the brand platform where design studios and brand owners standardize their brand deliveries. Everything from creation to sharing and usage in one, dedicated place in the cloud. Accessible for everyone involved, beautifully designed by you.
SoAmpli
soampli.com
SoAmpli is an award-winning advocate marketing and sales SaaS platform. Through a beautiful and user-friendly interface, SoAmpli helps companies turn their sales team into social selling stars increasing sales and powering brands. The SoAmpli platform facilitates the creation of a centralised space for heads of marketing and social media managers to quickly distribute fully-approved, 100% on-brand content to their sales team and employees, making it extremely easy for users to post – or schedule in advance - company content on their personal social media profiles. Users can attach a number of social media accounts to their SoAmpli profile, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. All links are automatically shortened, which allows to follow their journey through the web and bring back information regarding click-throughs, number of shares and overall reach. Companies can then gather unique insight with SoAmpli’s real time statistics and downloadable dashboards to help measure success and showcase social content’s ROI. Within 30 days, SoAmpli can generate 30% more relevant prospecting for companies, boosting and showcasing the ROI of their digital content, while gaining unique insight and accessing new, untapped routes to market on social media. At the same time, SoAmpli helps bridge the highly expensive gap between the marketing and sales disciplines, effectively providing sales team with content ammunition – created by marketing - to close more deals and foster stronger relationships on social media.
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
Safe and Compliant Social Media platform. Employees share corporate content on their own networks to amplify social media reach, elevate brand and nurture leads on social media. We are the only platform designed specifically for companies who operate in highly-regulated environments, such as healthcare, financial services and cybersecurity. Our customers' say, they . Increased LinkedIn reach by 3000% . Increased clickthroughs by 15X . Had most successful marketing campaigns with MarketBeam Ask for about our most popular features, . Social Drip Campaign . Executive Branding . Content and Audience 360
BeAmbassador
be-ambassador.com
Power your brand on social media with the best speaker: your employees The opinion of employees is the companys most influential voice in social networks. However, how to involve this valuable asset in the social media strategy of the brand? BeAmbassador is a SaaS platform taha allows you to increase the organic reach of your brand in social media, attract talent to your company and boost your social sales through employees’ social networks. Features BeAmbassador: - Create a brand ambassadors network through a system of invitations. - Segment the ambassadors by categories. - Propose content that ambassadors can share in their social networks or program content directly on behalf of ambassadors with prior authorization. - Monitor ambassador’s activity in real time and analyze the impact of its publications. - Gamification system that offers a ranking of ambassadors based on their activity in order to reward them. It is also possible to create challenges and competitions. - Extras: mobile application for iOS & Android and Google Chrome extension Are you ready to boost your social media strategies with your employees? BeAmbassador is ideal for your company, agency, university, business school, government institution and much more.
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to encourage these collaborations. It is a platform that connects brands and employees to improve both internal and external communication of the company, as well as to increase brand trust and enhance brand values. SocialPubli Advocacy was created in 2016, and currently has clients such as Iberostar, Mutua Madrileña, Mapfre, MásMóvil, among others.
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be left with an outdated Employee Advocacy tool.
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers around the globe use PostBeyond to transform enhance brand visibility, generate qualified leads, establish thought leadership, and build a winning employer brand. PostBeyond provides a scalable solution that puts the employee first. This impacts the products we build and how we support our customers – from user experience to customer success.
GoodSeeker
goodseeker.com
GoodSeeker Digital Yearbook for employee success and life at work stories. Capture, centralize and share employee-inspired content to build your team and brand inside and out. Invite employees, clients, partners and other ambassadors to submit individual and team-generated stories to spotlight job roles, skills, hidden talents, company values, and go to market differentiators.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.