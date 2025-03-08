Top Employee Advocacy Software - Uruguay

Find the right software and services.
Companies leverage employee advocacy software to empower their staff to disseminate approved branded content and information through their individual social media platforms. These software tools facilitate the creation of content libraries, ensuring employees can effortlessly share branded materials via mobile, email, or social media. By engaging internal teams, these tools expand a company’s social footprint, boosting employee engagement and brand loyalty as employees transform into dedicated brand ambassadors. Moreover, the software provides brand teams and social media managers with control over the company's voice and messaging across various social channels.
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login’ philosophy. Complicated software is a thing of the past. With SHP, your people don’t have to learn new software or waste time on complicated training. Our platform is simple, intuitive, and designed to help team members start sharing content right away. Your employees are your company’s most valuable asset. That’s why we’ve made it simple for them to advocate for your business, making it easier for you to: -Recruit new people -Increase social engagement on company content -Boost sales through the power of social selling. With SHP’s AutoPilot feature your employees never need to strategize their content calendar. Approved content is shared automatically to their socials so engagement can roll in. Why is that important? Over 80% of consumers value recommendations from family and friends ahead of advertising. SHP turns your employees into the influencers who attract more sales to your business. Are you ready to empower your employees to become your greatest advocates? Do you want to learn more about how SHP boosts social engagement and gets people talking about your products and services? Schedule a free demo with our team today and unleash the power of SHP.
Seenit
seenit.io
Attracting, engaging and retaining top talent is harder than ever. Empower your colleagues to create engaging and authentic videos to improve hiring and decrease attrition. All with a tool that anyone can use in minutes, no video experience needed. Contact Seenit, the employee-generated video platform. Seenit is the employee-generated video platform for businesses. It helps companies like EE, Novartis, and Vodafone securely crowdsource content from their colleagues and edit it into videos that engage 8x more than traditional content. All with a tool that anyone can use in minutes, no video experience needed. Seenit saves you time, money, and effort and is the flexible, scalable, and safe way to crowdsource and edit content from your colleagues, wherever they are. Seenit-produced content is up to 20x faster to collect, reduces production spend by 70%, and increases video output 9x. Empower your colleagues to create engaging and authentic videos to attract talent, enhance your employer brand, and engage your colleagues with Seenit, the employee-generated video platform.
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and evangelical customers. Visibly helps organisations to manage engagement, communications, experience and advocacy across all of their employee and customer groups.
Please Share
pleaseshare.co
Please Share, an employee advocacy solution specifically built for Slack, is the fastest and easiest way for employees to share and engage with approved news and announcements! Companies of all sizes and industries can leverage the convenience, ubiquity, and familiarity of Slack to encourage employees to share and/or engage with approved blogs, news, job postings, and other content on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Affordable and effective, Please Share provides a way for companies to supercharge their employee advocacy marketing, social media and social selling initiatives while simplifying the process of encouraging team members to share company content across social and professional networks.
Brandpad
brandpad.io
Brandpad is the brand platform where design studios and brand owners standardize their brand deliveries. Everything from creation to sharing and usage in one, dedicated place in the cloud. Accessible for everyone involved, beautifully designed by you.
Denim Social
denimsocial.com
Denim Social is a social media management software company that provides tools to empower marketers in regulated industries to manage organic social media content and paid social media advertising on one platform. Trusted by more than 250 institutions in banking, insurance, mortgage and wealth management, Denim Social enables brands to engage consumers on social media, deepen relationships with communities and close more deals while staying in compliance. Denim Social is the only ABA-endorsed social media management platform for banks and financial services firms.
SoAmpli
soampli.com
SoAmpli is an award-winning advocate marketing and sales SaaS platform. Through a beautiful and user-friendly interface, SoAmpli helps companies turn their sales team into social selling stars increasing sales and powering brands. The SoAmpli platform facilitates the creation of a centralised space for heads of marketing and social media managers to quickly distribute fully-approved, 100% on-brand content to their sales team and employees, making it extremely easy for users to post – or schedule in advance - company content on their personal social media profiles. Users can attach a number of social media accounts to their SoAmpli profile, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. All links are automatically shortened, which allows to follow their journey through the web and bring back information regarding click-throughs, number of shares and overall reach. Companies can then gather unique insight with SoAmpli’s real time statistics and downloadable dashboards to help measure success and showcase social content’s ROI. Within 30 days, SoAmpli can generate 30% more relevant prospecting for companies, boosting and showcasing the ROI of their digital content, while gaining unique insight and accessing new, untapped routes to market on social media. At the same time, SoAmpli helps bridge the highly expensive gap between the marketing and sales disciplines, effectively providing sales team with content ammunition – created by marketing - to close more deals and foster stronger relationships on social media.
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
Safe and Compliant Social Media platform. Employees share corporate content on their own networks to amplify social media reach, elevate brand and nurture leads on social media. We are the only platform designed specifically for companies who operate in highly-regulated environments, such as healthcare, financial services and cybersecurity. Our customers' say, they . Increased LinkedIn reach by 3000% . Increased clickthroughs by 15X . Had most successful marketing campaigns with MarketBeam Ask for about our most popular features, . Social Drip Campaign . Executive Branding . Content and Audience 360
BeAmbassador
be-ambassador.com
Power your brand on social media with the best speaker: your employees The opinion of employees is the companys most influential voice in social networks. However, how to involve this valuable asset in the social media strategy of the brand? BeAmbassador is a SaaS platform taha allows you to increase the organic reach of your brand in social media, attract talent to your company and boost your social sales through employees’ social networks. Features BeAmbassador: - Create a brand ambassadors network through a system of invitations. - Segment the ambassadors by categories. - Propose content that ambassadors can share in their social networks or program content directly on behalf of ambassadors with prior authorization. - Monitor ambassador’s activity in real time and analyze the impact of its publications. - Gamification system that offers a ranking of ambassadors based on their activity in order to reward them. It is also possible to create challenges and competitions. - Extras: mobile application for iOS & Android and Google Chrome extension Are you ready to boost your social media strategies with your employees? BeAmbassador is ideal for your company, agency, university, business school, government institution and much more.
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to encourage these collaborations. It is a platform that connects brands and employees to improve both internal and external communication of the company, as well as to increase brand trust and enhance brand values. SocialPubli Advocacy was created in 2016, and currently has clients such as Iberostar, Mutua Madrileña, Mapfre, MásMóvil, among others.
GoodSeeker
goodseeker.com
GoodSeeker Digital Yearbook for employee success and life at work stories. Capture, centralize and share employee-inspired content to build your team and brand inside and out. Invite employees, clients, partners and other ambassadors to submit individual and team-generated stories to spotlight job roles, skills, hidden talents, company values, and go to market differentiators.
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be left with an outdated Employee Advocacy tool.
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers around the globe use PostBeyond to transform enhance brand visibility, generate qualified leads, establish thought leadership, and build a winning employer brand. PostBeyond provides a scalable solution that puts the employee first. This impacts the products we build and how we support our customers – from user experience to customer success.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help deliver content distribution at scale, expand their brand awareness, and drive business growth through the power of employee networks. No matter if you’re a small start-up or you’re a global workplace with thousands of employees, your needs are the same. You need to grow, and in order to grow: You need to hire. You need to market.You need to sell.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top-of-the-line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. As a Software as a Service (SaaS), the platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and can be viewed on mobile devices, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. Authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Features include: * Notifications for new content and internal company news * One-click sharing to all your favourite social media platforms * Internal content “like” and “comment” features * Create your own messages and content * Participate in, and check out the latest challenges and prizes * Leader board accessibility to see how you and your colleagues rank * Create and respond to quizzes and polls Sociabble employs user activation, rewards, and recognition across various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Its unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace, leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
Brand-approved, ready-to-share content at your employees' fingertips. Content distribution via the most trusted influencers in your industry – your employees: ✓ Boost content reach without boosting your ad budget ✓ Drive pipeline and shorten sales cycles ✓ Reach the best talent and reduce cost-to-hire DSMN8 is the ranked employee advocacy platform. DSMN8 helps brands tap into the power of their number one asset - their employees, by providing employees with a streamlined way to share brand-approved content across their professional and personal networks. Achieve more content engagement, more inbound sales, and find your next superstar employee with DSMN8.
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the leading employee advocacy platform created to help companies increase revenue through more effective and systematic use of social media. With Clearview Social, employees can share on Facebook, LinkedIn & Twitter without leaving their inbox - helping companies bring in more business and increase exposure. How it works: * Clearview Social gives marketers the ability to create a queue of content to be shared by the employees. * Employees receive an email suggesting content to share, and with the click of a button they can share to Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter without leaving their inbox. * How do we know it’s working? Clearview Social's measurement tools track who shares, and how many people click or engage with shared content. Employees can then “click and choose” which articles or blog posts they’d like to share. By clicking a link directly in the email, they immediately spread the content across their social networks and help build relationships with clients and prospects.
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial is a content curation and digital communication platform that enables financial services professionals, salespeople, professional services professionals and others to engage on social media and in other digital communication platforms with confidence and purpose. LiveSocial has strong partnerships and powerful integrations with Proofpoint and with SafeGuard Cyber to meet the varying security, compliance, and archiving needs of each of LiveSocial's clients. Sellers who demonstrate authentic expertise and passion on social build trust at scale. They nurture critical relationships. They spark business-building conversations. And they outperform their competition. Most social selling programs struggle because they don’t arm their people with content buyers truly value. Seismic LiveSocial puts a unique stream of high-quality 3rd-party content at the fingertips of each of your sellers, no matter what industry they serve. And that changes everything.
Paiger
paiger.co
Reach more prospects by building your team's personal brands. Give your sales team their own automated marketing assistant to post content & find leads, with LinkedIn training and reporting built-in.
