Top Employee Advocacy Software - Antarctica
Companies leverage employee advocacy software to empower their staff to disseminate approved branded content and information through their individual social media platforms. These software tools facilitate the creation of content libraries, ensuring employees can effortlessly share branded materials via mobile, email, or social media. By engaging internal teams, these tools expand a company’s social footprint, boosting employee engagement and brand loyalty as employees transform into dedicated brand ambassadors. Moreover, the software provides brand teams and social media managers with control over the company's voice and messaging across various social channels.
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial is a content curation and digital communication platform that enables financial services professionals, salespeople, professional services professionals and others to engage on social media and in other digital communication platforms with confidence and purpose. LiveSocial has strong pa...
Please Share
pleaseshare.co
Please Share, an employee advocacy solution specifically built for Slack, is the fastest and easiest way for employees to share and engage with approved news and announcements! Companies of all sizes and industries can leverage the convenience, ubiquity, and familiarity of Slack to encourage employe...
Paiger
paiger.co
Reach more prospects by building your team's personal brands. Give your sales team their own automated marketing assistant to post content & find leads, with LinkedIn training and reporting built-in.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
Seenit
seenit.io
We help businesses create videos with their employees. With Seenit's employee-generated video platform, you can collect, edit, and share videos, all in one place. Attract, engage and retain top talent through employee video. Built for employer brand and communications teams looking to elevate the em...
Brandpad
brandpad.io
Brandpad is the brand platform where design studios and brand owners standardize their brand deliveries. Everything from creation to sharing and usage in one, dedicated place in the cloud. Accessible for everyone involved, beautifully designed by you.
Denim Social
denimsocial.com
Denim Social is a social media management software company that provides tools to empower marketers in regulated industries to manage organic social media content and paid social media advertising on one platform. Trusted by more than 250 institutions in banking, insurance, mortgage and wealth manag...
SoAmpli
soampli.com
SoAmpli is an award-winning advocate marketing and sales SaaS platform. Through a beautiful and user-friendly interface, SoAmpli helps companies turn their sales team into social selling stars increasing sales and powering brands. The SoAmpli platform facilitates the creation of a centralised space ...
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
Safe and Compliant Social Media platform. Employees share corporate content on their own networks to amplify social media reach, elevate brand and nurture leads on social media. We are the only platform designed specifically for companies who operate in highly-regulated environments, such as healthc...
BeAmbassador
be-ambassador.com
Power your brand on social media with the best speaker: your employees The opinion of employees is the companys most influential voice in social networks. However, how to involve this valuable asset in the social media strategy of the brand? BeAmbassador is a SaaS platform taha allows you to increas...
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to enc...
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login...
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be l...
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers arou...
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the leading employee advocacy platform created to help companies increase revenue through more effective and systematic use of social media. With Clearview Social, employees can share on Facebook, LinkedIn & Twitter without leaving their inbox - helping companies bring in more b...
GoodSeeker
goodseeker.com
GoodSeeker Digital Yearbook for employee success and life at work stories. Capture, centralize and share employee-inspired content to build your team and brand inside and out. Invite employees, clients, partners and other ambassadors to submit individual and team-generated stories to spotlight job r...