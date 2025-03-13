App store for web apps

Emergency Notification Software
Top Emergency Notification Software

Emergency notification software is an integral part of broader strategies for risk management, company-wide communication, and emergency planning. It enhances communication, workflow, and service before, during, and after emergencies. This software can be implemented within a company to prepare for events or emergencies that might disrupt business operations, or used by organizations as a public service messaging system. It automates essential actions like sending mass notifications, sharing information, and mobilizing teams to prevent operational disruptions and accelerate emergency responses. The systems are tailored to meet the specific requirements and needs of the organization using the software. Additionally, emergency notification software can integrate with or include GIS capabilities to create maps and documents that serve as visual aids during crises.

Beekeeper

Beekeeper

beekeeper.io

Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.

Alertable

Alertable

alertable.ca

Alertable is an app for Canadians that delivers customizable alerts for severe weather, floods, and local community notifications.

Text-Em-All

Text-Em-All

text-em-all.com

Text-Em-All is a mass messaging service that enables personalized communication for large groups, supporting two-way texting and automated reminders in various settings.

AlertMedia

AlertMedia

alertmedia.com

AlertMedia is a cloud-based platform for real-time threat monitoring and emergency communication, enabling organizations to send alerts across multiple channels.

DialMyCalls

DialMyCalls

dialmycalls.com

DialMyCalls is a mass notification app that allows users to send phone calls, SMS, and emails to large groups quickly and easily.

Mobile Text Alerts

Mobile Text Alerts

mobile-text-alerts.com

Mobile Text Alerts allows businesses to send mass SMS and MMS messages, automate responses, manage contacts, and analyze message performance.

OnSolve

OnSolve

onsolve.com

OnSolve is a critical event management app that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and respond to crises using AI-driven risk intelligence and communication tools.

PushPulse

PushPulse

pushpulse.com

PushPulse is a communications platform for organizations to create and manage targeted push notifications to enhance user engagement and analyze performance.

Preparis

Preparis

preparis.com

Preparis is a cloud-based app for managing business continuity, offering tools for planning, risk assessment, communication, and training during crises.

Regroup Mass Notification

Regroup Mass Notification

regroup.com

Regroup Mass Notification app enables real-time communication for emergencies and daily operations through multi-channel messaging, ensuring prompt delivery of critical information.

iLobby

iLobby

ilobby.com

iLobby is an end-to-end facility and visitor management app that streamlines check-ins, emergency protocols, access control, and package management for businesses.

