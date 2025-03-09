iLobby

ilobby.com

iLobby is the global leader in facility and visitor management for complex enterprises and regulated industries. Deployed across more than 6,000 sites worldwide, iLobby’s FacilityOS platform powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory compliance, enforce safety protocols, and drive site security requirements. FacilityOS is an end-to-end Facility Management platform, consisting of multiple independent modules for visitor management, emergency and evacuation management, physical visitor and contractor access control, and package collection and verification. These powerful modules address specific functional areas and when used in combination, provide a fully integrated, holistic facility and visitor management solution. Visitor Management Pre-loaded and pre-configured on enterprise-level hardware, VisitorOS streamlines and automates visitor management so you can improve workplace safety, security and compliance. Emergency and Evacuation Management EmergencyOS improves the efficiency and speed of your evacuations and optimizes emergency management preparedness. Reduce risk, minimize downtime, and avoid costly penalties with digitized emergency alerts, evacuations and reporting. Physical Identity and Access Management SecurityOS extends the benefits of Access Control to visitors, contractors and other temporary guest enabling you to securely issue, track and manage physical facility access. Streamline and automate permission provisioning while increasing control and visibility. Package and Delivery Management Make the tracking and management of incoming packages simple and secure with DeliveryOS. Manage deliveries, track materials, verify and accept packages, see all deliveries at a glance, and more. Powered by proven technology, people and processes, iLobby is reimagining how organizations can keep their people and their facilities safe, secure and compliant.