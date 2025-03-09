Find the right software and services.
Emergency notification software is an integral part of broader strategies for risk management, company-wide communication, and emergency planning. It enhances communication, workflow, and service before, during, and after emergencies. This software can be implemented within a company to prepare for events or emergencies that might disrupt business operations, or used by organizations as a public service messaging system. It automates essential actions like sending mass notifications, sharing information, and mobilizing teams to prevent operational disruptions and accelerate emergency responses. The systems are tailored to meet the specific requirements and needs of the organization using the software. Additionally, emergency notification software can integrate with or include GIS capabilities to create maps and documents that serve as visual aids during crises.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.
OnSolve
onsolve.com
OnSolve is a critical event management app that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and respond to crises using AI-driven risk intelligence and communication tools.
Text-Em-All
text-em-all.com
Text-Em-All is a mass messaging service that enables personalized communication for large groups, supporting two-way texting and automated reminders in various settings.
AlertMedia
alertmedia.com
AlertMedia is a cloud-based platform for real-time threat monitoring and emergency communication, enabling organizations to send alerts across multiple channels.
Alertable
alertable.ca
Alertable is an app for Canadians that delivers customizable alerts for severe weather, floods, and local community notifications.
DialMyCalls
dialmycalls.com
DialMyCalls is a mass notification app that allows users to send phone calls, SMS, and emails to large groups quickly and easily.
Mobile Text Alerts
mobile-text-alerts.com
Mobile Text Alerts allows you to send mass texts to your customers & employees with no hassle. ** Sending Messages • Create, schedule, and send SMS and MMS campaigns • Add images right from your Camera Roll • Choose contact groups or lists to send to ** Automating Messages • Set up automated replies to immediately respond to common questions • Create drip campaigns to keep your audience engaged • Schedule important texts in advance ** Managing Contacts • Add keywords users can text to subscribe to your messages • Manage your list of subscribers and add contacts • Build new audiences within your lists ** Understanding Performance • Use our reporting tool to see how your messages are performing • Visualize click-through rates, subscriber growth and number of messages sent Who Uses Mobile Text Alerts? • Business owners trying to drives sales, revenue, and traffic • Companies needing to communicate with employees on important updates • Organizations providing updates and information to members • & many more!
iLobby
ilobby.com
iLobby is the global leader in facility and visitor management for complex enterprises and regulated industries. Deployed across more than 6,000 sites worldwide, iLobby’s FacilityOS platform powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory compliance, enforce safety protocols, and drive site security requirements. FacilityOS is an end-to-end Facility Management platform, consisting of multiple independent modules for visitor management, emergency and evacuation management, physical visitor and contractor access control, and package collection and verification. These powerful modules address specific functional areas and when used in combination, provide a fully integrated, holistic facility and visitor management solution. Visitor Management Pre-loaded and pre-configured on enterprise-level hardware, VisitorOS streamlines and automates visitor management so you can improve workplace safety, security and compliance. Emergency and Evacuation Management EmergencyOS improves the efficiency and speed of your evacuations and optimizes emergency management preparedness. Reduce risk, minimize downtime, and avoid costly penalties with digitized emergency alerts, evacuations and reporting. Physical Identity and Access Management SecurityOS extends the benefits of Access Control to visitors, contractors and other temporary guest enabling you to securely issue, track and manage physical facility access. Streamline and automate permission provisioning while increasing control and visibility. Package and Delivery Management Make the tracking and management of incoming packages simple and secure with DeliveryOS. Manage deliveries, track materials, verify and accept packages, see all deliveries at a glance, and more. Powered by proven technology, people and processes, iLobby is reimagining how organizations can keep their people and their facilities safe, secure and compliant.
Regroup Mass Notification
regroup.com
Regroup Mass Notification empowers better mass communication that keeps people safe and informed at all times. The company’s award-winning, cloud-based mass communication platform is what clients across North America and around the globe rely on to send both emergency and day-to-day communications to millions of people. By enabling one-click messaging to mobile devices, landlines, social media, email, websites, and more, Regroup Mass Notification helps organizations keep people safe, strengthen operational resilience, mitigate risk, and thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world.
Preparis
preparis.com
Preparis' unified, cloud-based software suite transforms business continuity planning from a complex luxury into an accessible program for businesses just like yours. From emergency notifications and alerts to comprehensive planning, incident and exercise management, and reporting, Preparis can handle every part of your continuity strategy—all from one central location. The Preparis software suite is offered by Agility Recovery.
PushPulse
pushpulse.com
PushPulse is a purpose-built communications platform that helps organizations modernize the way they share important notifications.
