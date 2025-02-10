Top Emergency Notification Software - Somalia

Find the right software and services.
Emergency notification software is an integral part of broader strategies for risk management, company-wide communication, and emergency planning. It enhances communication, workflow, and service before, during, and after emergencies. This software can be implemented within a company to prepare for events or emergencies that might disrupt business operations, or used by organizations as a public service messaging system. It automates essential actions like sending mass notifications, sharing information, and mobilizing teams to prevent operational disruptions and accelerate emergency responses. The systems are tailored to meet the specific requirements and needs of the organization using the software. Additionally, emergency notification software can integrate with or include GIS capabilities to create maps and documents that serve as visual aids during crises.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper’s mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who — despite representing 80% of the global workforce — have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology. With Beekeeper’s Frontline Success System, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real-time from anywhere, and improve the engagement, productivity, and safety of frontline teams.
OnSolve
onsolve.com
OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications, and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations, and all levels of government to detect, anticipate, and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places, and property. With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure, and enable agility for the organization that powers our economy.
Text-Em-All
text-em-all.com
Text-Em-All is a purpose-driven mass messaging service that prioritizes a positive impact on the community, delivering personalized, informational, and emergency messages to large groups. The company fosters a strong culture and values, focusing on greatness over growth and putting people above profit. Text-Em-All is committed to being a joy to do business with, offering a user-friendly platform for organizations of all sizes while refusing to deliver spam, political, or marketing messages. The team at Text-Em-All is dedicated to creating a positive work environment, emphasizing compassion, authenticity, and shared excellence.
AlertMedia
alertmedia.com
Thousands of organizations rely on AlertMedia’s threat intelligence and emergency communication solution to keep their people safe, informed, and connected during critical events. With AlertMedia, organizations can monitor and identify potential threats near their people, assets, and locations in real time, then send highly visible alerts to any-sized audience in seconds. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: WHO ARE THE MAIN USER GROUPS OF THIS SERVICE? AlertMedia’s emergency communication solution is built to support organizations across a wide range of industries with customizable and powerful features to help safety, security, business continuity, and senior leadership teams communicate effectively during any critical event. Organizations in more than 130 countries, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, count on AlertMedia to keep their people and business safe. WHAT IS THIS SERVICE GENERALLY USED FOR? AlertMedia’s modern emergency communication software is more than just a traditional mass notification system. Our software easily integrates with your internal systems and connects your entire organization allowing you to communicate with precision during a crisis, quickly reach any-sized audience, and confirm a resolution. Our software supports a wide range of organizational use cases designed to improve employee safety, mitigate loss, and ensure business continuity, no matter the situation. WHAT PLATFORMS DOES THIS SERVICE SUPPORT? AlertMedia is a cloud-based SaaS platform offering an intuitive desktop experience available in all browsers in addition to full-featured native Android and iOS mobile apps. What are some applications this service is commonly used in tandem with? Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), Business Continuity Management & Planning Software (BCM), IT Incident/Monitoring Systems, Travel Management Systems, and more. DOES THIS SERVICE INTEGRATE WITH ANY OTHER APPS? Human Capital Management Software (HCM), Single Sign On Software DOES THIS SERVICE OFFER AN API? AlertMedia offers access to our threat intelligence and emergency communication software via a RESTful API. You can deploy custom communication frameworks, or integrate our communication technology directly with software in your technology ecosystem. DOES THIS SERVICE OFFER GUIDES, TUTORIALS, AND OR CUSTOMER SUPPORT? AlertMedia provides all customers with a dedicated customer success manager, hands-on implementation guidance, and 24/7 support at no additional cost. You will also have access to an online support center, training videos, communication templates, launch tools, and more. WHAT DOES PRICING LOOK LIKE? AlertMedia offers flexible pricing options to help companies of all sizes achieve their communication goals—with no hidden fees. Pricing is based on audience size, your locations, and other variables specific to your organization.
Alertable
alertable.ca
Alertable provides a smart alert system to notify Canadians. Sign up today for severe weather, floods, tornados, wildfires, and local community notifications.
DialMyCalls
dialmycalls.com
DialMyCalls is a mass notification tool used by tens of thousands of organizations, schools, and businesses to notify a group of people by phone and SMS in seconds. Used by over 25,000 organizations around the US and Canada, the DialMyCalls mass notification system allows you to send a notification via phone call, text message, and email within seconds. It is used by everyone from Fortune 100 companies to schools, churches, staffing companies, non-profits, and much more. Whether you need to send out emergency notifications or general informational messages, DialMyCalls can send over 10,000 messages per minute, ensuring you reach everyone instantly. No hardware or software is required. Access your account from any computer or mobile device connected to the internet. It also has a mobile app you can use to trigger broadcasts, as well as a toll-free dial-in line in case you can't get online and need to get a message out!
Mobile Text Alerts
mobile-text-alerts.com
Mobile Text Alerts allows you to send mass texts to your customers & employees with no hassle. ** Sending Messages • Create, schedule, and send SMS and MMS campaigns • Add images right from your Camera Roll • Choose contact groups or lists to send to ** Automating Messages • Set up automated replies to immediately respond to common questions • Create drip campaigns to keep your audience engaged • Schedule important texts in advance ** Managing Contacts • Add keywords users can text to subscribe to your messages • Manage your list of subscribers and add contacts • Build new audiences within your lists ** Understanding Performance • Use our reporting tool to see how your messages are performing • Visualize click-through rates, subscriber growth and number of messages sent Who Uses Mobile Text Alerts? • Business owners trying to drives sales, revenue, and traffic • Companies needing to communicate with employees on important updates • Organizations providing updates and information to members • & many more!
iLobby
ilobby.com
iLobby is the global leader in facility and visitor management for complex enterprises and regulated industries. Deployed across more than 6,000 sites worldwide, iLobby’s FacilityOS platform powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory compliance, enforce safety protocols, and drive site security requirements. FacilityOS is an end-to-end Facility Management platform, consisting of multiple independent modules for visitor management, emergency and evacuation management, physical visitor and contractor access control, and package collection and verification. These powerful modules address specific functional areas and when used in combination, provide a fully integrated, holistic facility and visitor management solution. Visitor Management Pre-loaded and pre-configured on enterprise-level hardware, VisitorOS streamlines and automates visitor management so you can improve workplace safety, security and compliance. Emergency and Evacuation Management EmergencyOS improves the efficiency and speed of your evacuations and optimizes emergency management preparedness. Reduce risk, minimize downtime, and avoid costly penalties with digitized emergency alerts, evacuations and reporting. Physical Identity and Access Management SecurityOS extends the benefits of Access Control to visitors, contractors and other temporary guest enabling you to securely issue, track and manage physical facility access. Streamline and automate permission provisioning while increasing control and visibility. Package and Delivery Management Make the tracking and management of incoming packages simple and secure with DeliveryOS. Manage deliveries, track materials, verify and accept packages, see all deliveries at a glance, and more. Powered by proven technology, people and processes, iLobby is reimagining how organizations can keep their people and their facilities safe, secure and compliant.
Regroup Mass Notification
regroup.com
Regroup Mass Notification empowers better mass communication that keeps people safe and informed at all times. The company’s award-winning, cloud-based mass communication platform is what clients across North America and around the globe rely on to send both emergency and day-to-day communications to millions of people. By enabling one-click messaging to mobile devices, landlines, social media, email, websites, and more, Regroup Mass Notification helps organizations keep people safe, strengthen operational resilience, mitigate risk, and thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world.
Preparis
preparis.com
Preparis' unified, cloud-based software suite transforms business continuity planning from a complex luxury into an accessible program for businesses just like yours. From emergency notifications and alerts to comprehensive planning, incident and exercise management, and reporting, Preparis can handle every part of your continuity strategy—all from one central location. The Preparis software suite is offered by Agility Recovery.
PushPulse
pushpulse.com
PushPulse is a purpose-built communications platform that helps organizations modernize the way they share important notifications.
