Top Emergency Notification Software - Oman
Emergency notification software is an integral part of broader strategies for risk management, company-wide communication, and emergency planning. It enhances communication, workflow, and service before, during, and after emergencies. This software can be implemented within a company to prepare for events or emergencies that might disrupt business operations, or used by organizations as a public service messaging system. It automates essential actions like sending mass notifications, sharing information, and mobilizing teams to prevent operational disruptions and accelerate emergency responses. The systems are tailored to meet the specific requirements and needs of the organization using the software. Additionally, emergency notification software can integrate with or include GIS capabilities to create maps and documents that serve as visual aids during crises.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper’s mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who — despite representing 80% of the global workforce — have been chronical...
Text-Em-All
text-em-all.com
Text-Em-All is a purpose-driven mass messaging service that prioritizes a positive impact on the community, delivering personalized, informational, and emergency messages to large groups. The company fosters a strong culture and values, focusing on greatness over growth and putting people above prof...
Alertable
alertable.ca
Alertable provides a smart alert system to notify Canadians. Sign up today for severe weather, floods, tornados, wildfires, and local community notifications.
AlertMedia
alertmedia.com
Thousands of organizations rely on AlertMedia’s threat intelligence and emergency communication solution to keep their people safe, informed, and connected during critical events. With AlertMedia, organizations can monitor and identify potential threats near their people, assets, and locations in re...
OnSolve
onsolve.com
OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications, and incident management technology, ...
DialMyCalls
dialmycalls.com
DialMyCalls is a mass notification tool used by tens of thousands of organizations, schools, and businesses to notify a group of people by phone and SMS in seconds. Used by over 25,000 organizations around the US and Canada, the DialMyCalls mass notification system allows you to send a notification...
Mobile Text Alerts
mobile-text-alerts.com
Mobile Text Alerts allows you to send mass texts to your customers & employees with no hassle. ** Sending Messages • Create, schedule, and send SMS and MMS campaigns • Add images right from your Camera Roll • Choose contact groups or lists to send to ** Automating Messages • Set up automated repli...
PushPulse
pushpulse.com
PushPulse is a purpose-built communications platform that helps organizations modernize the way they share important notifications.
Preparis
preparis.com
Preparis' unified, cloud-based software suite transforms business continuity planning from a complex luxury into an accessible program for businesses just like yours. From emergency notifications and alerts to comprehensive planning, incident and exercise management, and reporting, Preparis can hand...
Regroup Mass Notification
regroup.com
Regroup Mass Notification empowers better mass communication that keeps people safe and informed at all times. The company’s award-winning, cloud-based mass communication platform is what clients across North America and around the globe rely on to send both emergency and day-to-day communications t...
iLobby
ilobby.com
iLobby is the global leader in facility and visitor management for complex enterprises and regulated industries. Deployed across more than 6,000 sites worldwide, iLobby’s FacilityOS platform powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory co...