Top Emergency Notification Software - Andorra

Thousands of organizations rely on AlertMedia’s threat intelligence and emergency communication solution to keep their people safe, informed, and connected during critical events. With AlertMedia, organizations can monitor and identify potential threats near their people, assets, and locations in real time, then send highly visible alerts to any-sized audience in seconds. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: WHO ARE THE MAIN USER GROUPS OF THIS SERVICE? AlertMedia’s emergency communication solution is built to support organizations across a wide range of industries with customizable and powerful features to help safety, security, business continuity, and senior leadership teams communicate effectively during any critical event. Organizations in more than 130 countries, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, count on AlertMedia to keep their people and business safe. WHAT IS THIS SERVICE GENERALLY USED FOR? AlertMedia’s modern emergency communication software is more than just a traditional mass notification system. Our software easily integrates with your internal systems and connects your entire organization allowing you to communicate with precision during a crisis, quickly reach any-sized audience, and confirm a resolution. Our software supports a wide range of organizational use cases designed to improve employee safety, mitigate loss, and ensure business continuity, no matter the situation. WHAT PLATFORMS DOES THIS SERVICE SUPPORT? AlertMedia is a cloud-based SaaS platform offering an intuitive desktop experience available in all browsers in addition to full-featured native Android and iOS mobile apps. What are some applications this service is commonly used in tandem with? Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), Business Continuity Management & Planning Software (BCM), IT Incident/Monitoring Systems, Travel Management Systems, and more. DOES THIS SERVICE INTEGRATE WITH ANY OTHER APPS? Human Capital Management Software (HCM), Single Sign On Software DOES THIS SERVICE OFFER AN API? AlertMedia offers access to our threat intelligence and emergency communication software via a RESTful API. You can deploy custom communication frameworks, or integrate our communication technology directly with software in your technology ecosystem. DOES THIS SERVICE OFFER GUIDES, TUTORIALS, AND OR CUSTOMER SUPPORT? AlertMedia provides all customers with a dedicated customer success manager, hands-on implementation guidance, and 24/7 support at no additional cost. You will also have access to an online support center, training videos, communication templates, launch tools, and more. WHAT DOES PRICING LOOK LIKE? AlertMedia offers flexible pricing options to help companies of all sizes achieve their communication goals—with no hidden fees. Pricing is based on audience size, your locations, and other variables specific to your organization.