App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Embedded Payments Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Embedded Payments Software

Embedded payments software, also known as integrated payments software, enables companies to accept payments directly within their products rather than relying on a separate payment solution. This software streamlines payment processing, helping companies reduce costs and enhance the customer experience. Companies using embedded payments software are known as payment facilitators (PayFac) because they act as payment providers. This tool is utilized across various industries, including SaaS vendors, marketplaces, ride-sharing and food delivery services, and gaming platforms. Embedded payments software often integrates with subscription management software, which defines and manages subscription plans for software and services, and subscription billing software, which handles invoicing for subscription-based businesses.

Submit New App


Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Stripe is a financial software platform for payment processing, enabling online and in-person transactions via various payment methods and supports multiple currencies.

Cashfree

Cashfree

cashfree.com

Cashfree is a payment processing platform that enables businesses to accept payments, manage payouts, and handle international transactions securely.

WePay

WePay

wepay.com

WePay is an online payment service that provides customizable payment solutions for platforms, enabling secure transactions and fraud protection.

Checkout.com

Checkout.com

checkout.com

Checkout.com is a cloud-based payment platform that enables businesses to process transactions, manage risks, and add payment methods in multiple currencies.

Adyen

Adyen

adyen.com

Adyen is a payment platform that facilitates online, in-app, and in-person transactions across various payment methods and currencies for businesses.

Nuvei

Nuvei

nuvei.com

Nuvei is a fintech app that enables businesses to accept various payments, manage transactions, and enhance customer experiences globally through a unified platform.

BlueSnap

BlueSnap

bluesnap.com

BlueSnap automates finance, sales, and HR tasks by integrating existing accounting and CRM systems, improving communication and workflow efficiency.

Modulr

Modulr

modulrfinance.com

Modulr is a digital platform that streamlines payment processing and account management for businesses, enabling automation and integration with financial systems.

Spreedly

Spreedly

spreedly.com

Spreedly is a payment orchestration platform that simplifies payment processing by enabling integration with multiple payment gateways through one API.

Finix

Finix

finix.com

Finix is a payment processing platform that helps businesses manage online, in-person, and mobile payments efficiently through a flexible API.

Synctera

Synctera

synctera.com

Synctera is a Banking as a Service platform that simplifies building and scaling financial products for businesses through integrated APIs and compliance support.

Railsr

Railsr

railsr.com

Railsr provides a platform for brands to integrate embedded finance experiences into their digital services, enhancing customer engagement and financial inclusion.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.