Top Embedded Payments Software

Embedded payments software, also known as integrated payments software, enables companies to accept payments directly within their products rather than relying on a separate payment solution. This software streamlines payment processing, helping companies reduce costs and enhance the customer experience. Companies using embedded payments software are known as payment facilitators (PayFac) because they act as payment providers. This tool is utilized across various industries, including SaaS vendors, marketplaces, ride-sharing and food delivery services, and gaming platforms. Embedded payments software often integrates with subscription management software, which defines and manages subscription plans for software and services, and subscription billing software, which handles invoicing for subscription-based businesses.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is a financial software platform for payment processing, enabling online and in-person transactions via various payment methods and supports multiple currencies.
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Cashfree is a payment processing platform that enables businesses to accept payments, manage payouts, and handle international transactions securely.
WePay
wepay.com
WePay is an online payment service that provides customizable payment solutions for platforms, enabling secure transactions and fraud protection.
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com is a cloud-based payment platform that enables businesses to process transactions, manage risks, and add payment methods in multiple currencies.
Adyen
adyen.com
Adyen is a payment platform that facilitates online, in-app, and in-person transactions across various payment methods and currencies for businesses.
Nuvei
nuvei.com
Nuvei is a fintech app that enables businesses to accept various payments, manage transactions, and enhance customer experiences globally through a unified platform.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap automates finance, sales, and HR tasks by integrating existing accounting and CRM systems, improving communication and workflow efficiency.
Modulr
modulrfinance.com
Modulr is a digital platform that streamlines payment processing and account management for businesses, enabling automation and integration with financial systems.
Spreedly
spreedly.com
Spreedly is a payment orchestration platform that simplifies payment processing by enabling integration with multiple payment gateways through one API.
Finix
finix.com
Finix is a payment processing platform that helps businesses manage online, in-person, and mobile payments efficiently through a flexible API.
Synctera
synctera.com
Synctera is a Banking as a Service platform that simplifies building and scaling financial products for businesses through integrated APIs and compliance support.
Railsr
railsr.com
Railsr provides a platform for brands to integrate embedded finance experiences into their digital services, enhancing customer engagement and financial inclusion.
