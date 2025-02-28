Top Embedded Payments Software - Tonga

Find the right software and services.
Embedded payments software, also known as integrated payments software, enables companies to accept payments directly within their products rather than relying on a separate payment solution. This software streamlines payment processing, helping companies reduce costs and enhance the customer experience. Companies using embedded payments software are known as payment facilitators (PayFac) because they act as payment providers. This tool is utilized across various industries, including SaaS vendors, marketplaces, ride-sharing and food delivery services, and gaming platforms. Embedded payments software often integrates with subscription management software, which defines and manages subscription plans for software and services, and subscription billing software, which handles invoicing for subscription-based businesses.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. 1. Finance & Billing Automation (AR, AP, Invoices, Subscriptions, Payments): Fully automated AR Collections drastically reduces time to payment (DSO). Our advanced rules engine delivers the right message at the right time automatically, ensuring the highest likelihood of payment, while enabling prompt, efficient customer communication. Never have another vendor payment not accounted for, assign vendor bills for review and approvals. Leverage our workflow automation and approval engine to route all your bills for optimized payments. Enable subscription/recurring billing, progress billing, invoice creation, automatic payments, payment plans, late fees, coupons, online billing and interactive customer portals, all integrated and synced with your current accounting and CRM systems. Payment tokenization and automated failed payment recovery ensures no payment is missed and all data is secure. 2. Sales & Success Automation (QTC, CPQ, NPS, eSign): Automate quotes for prospects, control your pricing and close deals faster with our QTC and CPQ features. Everything from creating a quote to collecting cash from customers. Empower your sales and success team to handle the QTC process and remove departmental bottlenecks. No more second-guessing, let your sales team handle all aspects of new contract creation within a clearly defined framework - from quote to eSignature and payment. Share all historical communication data, files, documents, invoices and contracts across your whole team from the customer manager. Use Armatic's build in contact center to communicate with your customers. Leverage the Armatic Net Promoter Score engine to join companies that have grown 2x faster vs the competition. Empower your teams to make better decisions backed by customer feedback. 3. Human Capital Automation (eNPS, Employee Advocacy, Contracts, eRecords): Measure and improve your employee satisfaction with the Armatic employee NPS. Create communication feedback loops with your employees to drive loyalty and employee engagement. Amplify your companies social reach with Employee Advocacy. Leverage the social networks of your employees, by providing them an easy way to share approved company information. Your companies social posts reach a magnitude of prospects and potential new hires. Provide your HR team and managers across your organization a solution to eSign, store and manage securely all employee contracts. Share all historical communication data, files, documents, employee contracts and NDAs across your whole team. The Armatic employee contact manager provides your team instant and easy access to all employee relevant information, including communication data, contracts, and HR related notes.
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Powerful and scalable payment platform designed for your business needs - collect payments, send payouts, manage international payments, and do more. Cashfree Payments is built for all types of businesses ranging from startups to enterprises to accept payments on the website, mobile app, or other channels like Whatsapp, social media, etc. 1,00,000+ merchants and leading brands like IRCTC, Nykaa, BigBasket, Cred, and many more trust Cashfree Payments for payment processing.
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com is a cloud-based payments platform – and their mission is to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com’s modular technology allows businesses to add features, manage risk while protecting conversion – and add new payment methods to power growth in new markets. Their local teams in multiple countries offer on-the-ground support to help merchants improve payments performance, navigate regulation and switch on new business models with ease. Checkout.com boasts fast, reliable payments and payouts in more than 150+ currencies, with in-country acquiring, fraud filters and reporting through one API. Checkout.com can accept all major international credit and debit cards, as well as popular alternative and local payment methods. Headquartered in London, Checkout.com currently has 19 offices spread across North America, South America, Europe, MENA and Asia Pacific.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
WePay
wepay.com
WePay is an online payment service provider based in the United States that provides an integrated and customizable payment solution through its APIs to platform businesses such as crowdfunding sites, marketplaces and small business software companies. It offers partners fraud and risk protection.
Adyen
adyen.com
Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify and Brompton. Here's how we help medium and big brands: ✅Online, in-app and in-person payments ✅Preferred local payment methods (cards, wallets, transfers, payment certificates) ✅Local and cross-boarder acquiring ✅Modern payment optimizations and risk management ✅Payouts in all major currencies and effortless reconciliation Talk to us today.
Finix
finix.com
From startups to publicly traded companies, Finix’s end-to-end platform equips you with all the tools you need to process online, in-person and mobile payments. With thousands of payment configurations possible, and 99.999% uptime, Finix is rewriting the payments industry one API at a time to lower barriers to entry, drive competition, and make the ecosystem more equitable and accessible. Engineered to support the most complex payments use cases and be configurable to your unique business needs, innovative companies of all sizes Finix’s our flexible, enterprise-grade technology to deliver seamless payment experiences and drive revenue growth.
Spreedly
spreedly.com
Spreedly is a Payments Orchestration platform. Organizations rapidly growing, entering new markets, seeking to limit their compliance burden, or to lower payments costs often find that they can’t adapt their infrastructure to accept payments the way their business requires. Our Payments Orchestration platform enables payments flexibility and redundancy by allowing customers to build one integration and then route transactions through virtually any combination of payment services without ever touching end-consumer card data. We offer a powerful payments infrastructure called Payments Orchestration which enables companies of all sizes to secure payments data to transact with virtually any payment service globally, via one API, and to increase ROI from each transaction.
Nuvei
nuvei.com
Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47 markets, 150 currencies and over 650 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.
Modulr
modulrfinance.com
We're the digital platform removing the need to use your bank for bank accounts and payments. We automate your payment flows, embed payments within your platform, and enable you to build new payment products and services. All from one API.
Railsr
railsr.com
Consumers want fully immersive and frictionless experiences, and expect brands to deliver the best, most personalised and distinctive engagement campaigns. Railsr is passionate about enabling brands to build relevant finance experiences to drive customer engagement and loyalty. It believes that the embedded finance economy is a fundamentally different way of creating relationships between companies and consumers. Railsr has created a unique category within the financial services industry: embedded finance experiences. It has developed this to enable its customers to help the financial consumer, to deliver greater inclusion and freedoms. Railsr is a pioneer of a new way of looking at how financial services can empower and liberate. It offers a new approach for brands to harness the power of embedded finance through a low cost turnkey platform. It delivers embedded finance into a brand's digital journey, designed as a vertically integrated financial ecosystem, starting at the central bank, or payment scheme (e.g. Visa), and ending with a fully embedded digital experience. Visit railsr.com and find out how we can help you or contact us via our form: www.railsr.com/start-your-experience
Synctera
synctera.com
We're closing the gap between community banks and FinTechs. Empowering you with fast, secure, and scalable partnership banking solutions, we tear down integration complexity and build bridges. We're here to guide all parties through the onboarding process and beyond, forging transactional relationships based on trust.
