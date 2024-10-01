Most Popular Recently Added Top Embedded Payments Software - Nigeria

Embedded payments software, also known as integrated payments software, enables companies to accept payments directly within their products rather than relying on a separate payment solution. This software streamlines payment processing, helping companies reduce costs and enhance the customer experience. Companies using embedded payments software are known as payment facilitators (PayFac) because they act as payment providers. This tool is utilized across various industries, including SaaS vendors, marketplaces, ride-sharing and food delivery services, and gaming platforms. Embedded payments software often integrates with subscription management software, which defines and manages subscription plans for software and services, and subscription billing software, which handles invoicing for subscription-based businesses.