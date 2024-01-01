App store for web apps
Top Embedded Payments Software - Albania
Embedded payments software, also known as integrated payments software, enables companies to accept payments directly within their products rather than relying on a separate payment solution. This software streamlines payment processing, helping companies reduce costs and enhance the customer experience. Companies using embedded payments software are known as payment facilitators (PayFac) because they act as payment providers. This tool is utilized across various industries, including SaaS vendors, marketplaces, ride-sharing and food delivery services, and gaming platforms. Embedded payments software often integrates with subscription management software, which defines and manages subscription plans for software and services, and subscription billing software, which handles invoicing for subscription-based businesses.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
WePay
wepay.com
WePay is an online payment service provider based in the United States that provides an integrated and customizable payment solution through its APIs to platform businesses such as crowdfunding sites, marketplaces and small business software companies. It offers partners fraud and risk protection.
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Powerful and scalable payment platform designed for your business needs - collect payments, send payouts, manage international payments, and do more. Cashfree Payments is built for all types of businesses ranging from startups to enterprises to accept payments on the website, mobile app, or other ch...
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com is a cloud-based payments platform – and their mission is to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com’s modular technology allows businesses to add features, manage risk while protecting conversion – and add new payment methods to power grow...
Adyen
adyen.com
Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channe...
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
Synctera
synctera.com
We're closing the gap between community banks and FinTechs. Empowering you with fast, secure, and scalable partnership banking solutions, we tear down integration complexity and build bridges. We're here to guide all parties through the onboarding process and beyond, forging transactional relationsh...
Modulr
modulrfinance.com
We're the digital platform removing the need to use your bank for bank accounts and payments. We automate your payment flows, embed payments within your platform, and enable you to build new payment products and services. All from one API.
Spreedly
spreedly.com
Spreedly is a Payments Orchestration platform. Organizations rapidly growing, entering new markets, seeking to limit their compliance burden, or to lower payments costs often find that they can’t adapt their infrastructure to accept payments the way their business requires. Our Payments Orchestratio...
Finix
finix.com
From startups to publicly traded companies, Finix’s end-to-end platform equips you with all the tools you need to process online, in-person and mobile payments. With thousands of payment configurations possible, and 99.999% uptime, Finix is rewriting the payments industry one API at a time to lower ...
Railsr
railsr.com
Consumers want fully immersive and frictionless experiences, and expect brands to deliver the best, most personalised and distinctive engagement campaigns. Railsr is passionate about enabling brands to build relevant finance experiences to drive customer engagement and loyalty. It believes that the ...
Nuvei
nuvei.com
Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fr...