App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Embedded Business Intelligence Software

Embedded business intelligence software integrates analytics directly into business applications, empowering software developers to seamlessly add self-service analytics features. These tools facilitate the swift incorporation of dashboards, enhancing internal applications for employees with convenient analysis capabilities. The level of embeddability and user customization varies across different platforms and software solutions within the business intelligence landscape.