App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Email Verification Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Email Verification Software

Email verification software is essential for businesses to confirm that emails are being sent to and received from legitimate addresses. Users can upload email lists to a verification platform, where the software validates them through several methods. The verification process employs preventive measures to ensure the accuracy of business data collected from these lists. It specifically confirms that email addresses are valid and capable of receiving mail. Additionally, email verification software can identify typos, verify online forms, and filter out temporary or disposable emails. These solutions accurately recognize valid email addresses and domain structures, and some can even verify a mailbox against an internet service provider to confirm its existence.

Submit New App


Blackbox

Blackbox

blackbox.ai

Blackbox is an AI tool that aids developers by enhancing code analysis, debugging, automation, and decision-making to improve productivity in software development.

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.

Pabbly

Pabbly

pabbly.com

Pabbly Subscriptions is a cloud-based app for managing subscription billing, customer portals, tax calculations, and affiliate management.

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.

Hunter.io

Hunter.io

hunter.io

Hunter.io finds and verifies professional email addresses, enabling businesses to connect with potential clients through outreach campaigns.

Instantly

Instantly

instantly.ai

Instantly is a cold emailing app for managing outreach campaigns, finding leads, and analyzing performance, suitable for agencies and businesses.

RocketReach

RocketReach

rocketreach.co

RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.

No2bounce

No2bounce

no2bounce.com

No2bounce is an app for email validation, scoring, and database cleaning to improve email deliverability and marketing campaign effectiveness.

Email Validation

Email Validation

emailvalidation.io

The Email Validation app checks the accuracy of email addresses, verifying syntax, domain, and server status to maintain clean email lists.

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

Zoho ZeptoMail is a transactional email service that enables businesses to send and manage important emails like welcome messages and password resets.

Debounce

Debounce

debounce.io

Debounce is an email validation tool that verifies and cleans email lists, ensuring messages are sent to valid addresses and improving delivery rates.

Mailgun

Mailgun

mailgun.com

Mailgun provides APIs for sending, receiving, and tracking emails in applications, along with real-time email validation and delivery monitoring features.

Skrapp.io

Skrapp.io

skrapp.io

Skrapp.io is an email lookup tool that helps B2B professionals find and verify professional email addresses for marketing and outreach campaigns.

INBOX

INBOX

useinbox.com

INBOX is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns efficiently with customizable features and a free plan.

Nymblr

Nymblr

nimbler.com

Nymblr is a B2B contact data platform offering real-time email validation and access to high-quality work and personal contact information for users.

IPQS

IPQS

ipqualityscore.com

IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.

Wiza

Wiza

wiza.co

Wiza simplifies lead generation by extracting verified B2B contact information from LinkedIn, allowing easy export to CRMs and enhancing outreach efforts.

Mailtester

Mailtester

mailtester.com

Mailtester checks email addresses for validity and analyzes email content to improve deliverability and avoid spam filters.

SendPost

SendPost

sendpost.io

SendPost is an app for managing and optimizing email delivery, offering tracking, handling failures, and integration with email service providers.

mails.ai

mails.ai

mails.ai

Mails.ai is a platform for cold email outreach, offering automation, email validation, and AI-generated messages to improve business communication and enhance response rates.

Pipl.ai

Pipl.ai

pipl.ai

Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that streamlines outreach campaigns with features for email validation, personalization, and AI-driven content creation.

Hushly

Hushly

hushly.com

Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.

Anyleads

Anyleads

anyleads.com

Anyleads is a lead generation and email marketing tool that helps B2B businesses find leads, manage emails, and automate marketing processes.

VoilaNorbert

VoilaNorbert

voilanorbert.com

VoilaNorbert is an email finder tool that helps users discover and verify corporate email addresses and enriches data for better outreach.

Loqate

Loqate

loqate.com

Loqate is an address lookup and verification app that captures and validates addresses in real-time for online forms and checkouts, improving data quality and user experience.

EmailListVerify

EmailListVerify

emaillistverify.com

EmailListVerify is an email verification tool that checks the validity of email addresses to improve accuracy and deliverability in email marketing campaigns.

mailboxlayer

mailboxlayer

mailboxlayer.com

Mailboxlayer is a JSON API for validating and verifying email addresses, offering syntax checks, SMTP checks, and filtering disposable providers.

Tomba

Tomba

tomba.io

Tomba is an email finder tool for B2B sales that helps users find and verify professional email contacts for outreach.

Dropcontact

Dropcontact

dropcontact.com

Dropcontact enriches and cleans contact data in CRMs automatically, ensuring GDPR compliance by verifying emails and enhancing data with LinkedIn profiles.

SocketLabs

SocketLabs

socketlabs.com

SocketLabs is an SMTP relay service for managing bulk and transactional emails, offering tools for delivery, analytics, and integration with other platforms.

UpLead

UpLead

uplead.com

UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.

Bouncer

Bouncer

usebouncer.com

Bouncer is a secure email verification platform that checks email lists for accuracy and deliverability, processing up to 200,000 emails per hour.

Clearout

Clearout

clearout.io

Clearout is an email verification and management app that helps businesses maintain accurate email lists by validating addresses in bulk or real-time.

Mailcheck

Mailcheck

mailcheck.co

Mailcheck is an email validation tool that quickly verifies email addresses and offers an API for integration.

Quickemailverification

Quickemailverification

quickemailverification.com

Quickemailverification is an email verification tool that improves deliverability by validating addresses, reducing bounces, and maintaining clean mailing lists.

ListClean

ListClean

listclean.xyz

ListClean is an email validation platform that removes invalid email addresses and improves email list quality for better deliverability.

Interseller

Interseller

interseller.io

Interseller is a recruitment app that automates candidate sourcing and outreach, streamlining the hiring process through email sequences and CRM integrations.

validTo

validTo

validto.com

validTo is an email verification service that improves email deliverability by validating and cleaning email lists for more effective marketing.

Bounceless

Bounceless

bounceless.io

Bounceless.io is an email verification tool that cleans and validates email lists to improve deliverability and reduce bounce rates for more effective email marketing.

MyEmailVerifier

MyEmailVerifier

myemailverifier.com

MyEmailVerifier is an email verification tool that checks the validity of email addresses to improve deliverability and protect sender reputation.

Proofy

Proofy

proofy.io

Proofy is an email verification tool that checks the validity of email addresses, removes duplicates, and improves list quality with high accuracy.

ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce

zerobounce.net

ZeroBounce is an email verification platform that enhances email deliverability by validating addresses, providing activity data, and monitoring security.

BetterContact

BetterContact

bettercontact.rocks

BetterContact is a data enrichment tool that helps find B2B emails and phone numbers from 20+ sources, streamlining lead generation and contact management.

Amplemarket

Amplemarket

amplemarket.com

Amplemarket is an AI-driven sales engagement platform that streamlines lead generation and customer outreach through automation and data-driven insights.

Valimail

Valimail

valimail.com

Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.

Reoon

Reoon

reoon.com

Reoon is an email verification tool that helps businesses maintain accurate email lists by validating addresses quickly and securely.

SendBridge

SendBridge

sendbridge.com

SendBridge validates email lists to ensure addresses are valid, reducing bounce rates and improving email marketing campaign performance.

Kickbox

Kickbox

kickbox.com

Kickbox verifies email addresses in real-time or in bulk, ensuring the validity of contacts for businesses and enabling better email marketing results.

TrueList

TrueList

truelist.io

TrueList is an email validation and list management tool that checks for valid emails, detects spam traps, and integrates with popular marketing platforms.

Boring Plugins

Boring Plugins

boringplugins.com

Boring Plugins app automatically verifies emails in Outreach.io to prevent email bounces.

Captain Verify

Captain Verify

captainverify.com

Captain Verify is an email verification tool that checks and cleans email lists for validity, improving deliverability and reducing bounce rates.

Emailable

Emailable

emailable.com

Emailable is an email verification service that quickly checks and cleans email lists to improve deliverability and reduce bounces for businesses.

AtData

AtData

atdata.com

AtData's SafeToSend verifies email addresses for accuracy and validity, correcting errors and assessing engagement to improve deliverability and sender reputation.

Firmable

Firmable

firmable.com

Firmable is a B2B database app that provides business intelligence for sales and marketing teams, offering insights on leads and customers to enhance decision-making.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Email Verification Software - WebCatalog