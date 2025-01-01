Top Email Verification Software

Find the right software and services.
Email verification software is essential for businesses to confirm that emails are being sent to and received from legitimate addresses. Users can upload email lists to a verification platform, where the software validates them through several methods. The verification process employs preventive measures to ensure the accuracy of business data collected from these lists. It specifically confirms that email addresses are valid and capable of receiving mail. Additionally, email verification software can identify typos, verify online forms, and filter out temporary or disposable emails. These solutions accurately recognize valid email addresses and domain structures, and some can even verify a mailbox against an internet service provider to confirm its existence.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
Blackbox is an AI tool that aids developers by enhancing code analysis, debugging, automation, and decision-making to improve productivity in software development.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is a cloud-based app for managing subscription billing, customer portals, tax calculations, and affiliate management.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter.io finds and verifies professional email addresses, enabling businesses to connect with potential clients through outreach campaigns.
Instantly
instantly.ai
Instantly is a cold emailing app for managing outreach campaigns, finding leads, and analyzing performance, suitable for agencies and businesses.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.
No2bounce
no2bounce.com
No2bounce is an app for email validation, scoring, and database cleaning to improve email deliverability and marketing campaign effectiveness.
Email Validation
emailvalidation.io
The Email Validation app checks the accuracy of email addresses, verifying syntax, domain, and server status to maintain clean email lists.
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
Zoho ZeptoMail is a transactional email service that enables businesses to send and manage important emails like welcome messages and password resets.
Debounce
debounce.io
Debounce is an email validation tool that verifies and cleans email lists, ensuring messages are sent to valid addresses and improving delivery rates.
Mailgun
mailgun.com
Mailgun provides APIs for sending, receiving, and tracking emails in applications, along with real-time email validation and delivery monitoring features.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup tool that helps B2B professionals find and verify professional email addresses for marketing and outreach campaigns.
INBOX
useinbox.com
INBOX is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns efficiently with customizable features and a free plan.
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is a B2B contact data platform offering real-time email validation and access to high-quality work and personal contact information for users.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.
Wiza
wiza.co
Wiza simplifies lead generation by extracting verified B2B contact information from LinkedIn, allowing easy export to CRMs and enhancing outreach efforts.
Mailtester
mailtester.com
Mailtester checks email addresses for validity and analyzes email content to improve deliverability and avoid spam filters.
SendPost
sendpost.io
SendPost is an app for managing and optimizing email delivery, offering tracking, handling failures, and integration with email service providers.
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is a platform for cold email outreach, offering automation, email validation, and AI-generated messages to improve business communication and enhance response rates.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that streamlines outreach campaigns with features for email validation, personalization, and AI-driven content creation.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
Anyleads
anyleads.com
Anyleads is a lead generation and email marketing tool that helps B2B businesses find leads, manage emails, and automate marketing processes.
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
VoilaNorbert is an email finder tool that helps users discover and verify corporate email addresses and enriches data for better outreach.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate is an address lookup and verification app that captures and validates addresses in real-time for online forms and checkouts, improving data quality and user experience.
EmailListVerify
emaillistverify.com
EmailListVerify is an email verification tool that checks the validity of email addresses to improve accuracy and deliverability in email marketing campaigns.
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba is an email finder tool for B2B sales that helps users find and verify professional email contacts for outreach.
mailboxlayer
mailboxlayer.com
Mailboxlayer is a JSON API for validating and verifying email addresses, offering syntax checks, SMTP checks, and filtering disposable providers.
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact enriches and cleans contact data in CRMs automatically, ensuring GDPR compliance by verifying emails and enhancing data with LinkedIn profiles.
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
SocketLabs is an SMTP relay service for managing bulk and transactional emails, offering tools for delivery, analytics, and integration with other platforms.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer is a secure email verification platform that checks email lists for accuracy and deliverability, processing up to 200,000 emails per hour.
Clearout
clearout.io
Clearout is an email verification and management app that helps businesses maintain accurate email lists by validating addresses in bulk or real-time.
Mailcheck
mailcheck.co
Mailcheck is an email validation tool that quickly verifies email addresses and offers an API for integration.
Quickemailverification
quickemailverification.com
Quickemailverification is an email verification tool that improves deliverability by validating addresses, reducing bounces, and maintaining clean mailing lists.
ListClean
listclean.xyz
ListClean is an email validation platform that removes invalid email addresses and improves email list quality for better deliverability.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a recruitment app that automates candidate sourcing and outreach, streamlining the hiring process through email sequences and CRM integrations.
validTo
validto.com
validTo is an email verification service that improves email deliverability by validating and cleaning email lists for more effective marketing.
Bounceless
bounceless.io
Bounceless.io is an email verification tool that cleans and validates email lists to improve deliverability and reduce bounce rates for more effective email marketing.
MyEmailVerifier
myemailverifier.com
MyEmailVerifier is an email verification tool that checks the validity of email addresses to improve deliverability and protect sender reputation.
Proofy
proofy.io
Proofy is an email verification tool that checks the validity of email addresses, removes duplicates, and improves list quality with high accuracy.
ZeroBounce
zerobounce.net
ZeroBounce is an email verification platform that enhances email deliverability by validating addresses, providing activity data, and monitoring security.
BetterContact
bettercontact.rocks
BetterContact is a data enrichment tool that helps find B2B emails and phone numbers from 20+ sources, streamlining lead generation and contact management.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is an AI-driven sales engagement platform that streamlines lead generation and customer outreach through automation and data-driven insights.
Reoon
reoon.com
Reoon is an email verification tool that helps businesses maintain accurate email lists by validating addresses quickly and securely.
SendBridge
sendbridge.com
SendBridge validates email lists to ensure addresses are valid, reducing bounce rates and improving email marketing campaign performance.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.
Kickbox
kickbox.com
Kickbox verifies email addresses in real-time or in bulk, ensuring the validity of contacts for businesses and enabling better email marketing results.
TrueList
truelist.io
TrueList is an email validation and list management tool that checks for valid emails, detects spam traps, and integrates with popular marketing platforms.
Boring Plugins
boringplugins.com
Boring Plugins app automatically verifies emails in Outreach.io to prevent email bounces.
Captain Verify
captainverify.com
Captain Verify is an email verification tool that checks and cleans email lists for validity, improving deliverability and reducing bounce rates.
Emailable
emailable.com
Emailable is an email verification service that quickly checks and cleans email lists to improve deliverability and reduce bounces for businesses.
AtData
atdata.com
AtData's SafeToSend verifies email addresses for accuracy and validity, correcting errors and assessing engagement to improve deliverability and sender reputation.
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is a B2B database app that provides business intelligence for sales and marketing teams, offering insights on leads and customers to enhance decision-making.
