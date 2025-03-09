Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Email verification software is essential for businesses to confirm that emails are being sent to and received from legitimate addresses. Users can upload email lists to a verification platform, where the software validates them through several methods. The verification process employs preventive measures to ensure the accuracy of business data collected from these lists. It specifically confirms that email addresses are valid and capable of receiving mail. Additionally, email verification software can identify typos, verify online forms, and filter out temporary or disposable emails. These solutions accurately recognize valid email addresses and domain structures, and some can even verify a mailbox against an internet service provider to confirm its existence.
Submit New App
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of every kind and every size – increasing enforcement success rates from less than 25% to over 95%. As the only FedRAMP-certified platform and the vetted DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments and Twilio SendGrid, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key email authentication standards body, championing increased trust and safety in the email ecosystem. For more information visit www.valimail.com.
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact enriches and cleans contact data in CRMs automatically, ensuring GDPR compliance by verifying emails and enhancing data with LinkedIn profiles.
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba is an email finder tool for B2B sales that helps users find and verify professional email contacts for outreach.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
Blackbox is an AI tool that aids developers by enhancing code analysis, debugging, automation, and decision-making to improve productivity in software development.
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
VoilaNorbert is an email finder tool that helps users discover and verify corporate email addresses and enriches data for better outreach.
BetterContact
bettercontact.rocks
BetterContact provides access to 15+ data sources to find every B2B email out there in one tool, at a fraction of the price - with an integrated AI that finds the optimal provider sequence based on your lead list.
SendPost
sendpost.io
SendPost is an app for managing and optimizing email delivery, offering tracking, handling failures, and integration with email service providers.
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attract the right candidates; and saves time for anyone seeking reliable market intel. The Firmable, B2B database platform has: 👉Over 1 million Australian B2B companies and 10 million people. 👉Accurate and detailed profiles with localised information, including ABN, industry segments, tech stacks and more. 👉Wide mobile and email coverage 👉Local support Firmable is focused on helping you and your sales team reach your 2024 growth targets.
mailboxlayer
mailboxlayer.com
Mailboxlayer is a JSON API for validating and verifying email addresses, offering syntax checks, SMTP checks, and filtering disposable providers.
No2bounce
no2bounce.com
No2bounce helps you to maintain a proper email validation system, AI-based email scoring, and a high deliverability rate. Maintain a clean email database to reach out to ideal prospects easily. Clean your email lists and boost your email marketing campaigns with our email verification tool. All emails sent will be cached so that they can be re-evaluated whenever necessary. Find accurate emails, validate email data, clean email database, and get email reputation score with no2bounce.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.
AtData
atdata.com
AtData's flagship email verification service, SafeToSend, leads the industry in accuracy, security, speed, and ease of use to provide comprehensive email data hygiene and protection against costly, problematic addresses. SafeToSend will confirm the email address is valid by determining if not only the syntax is correct but also if the address meets ISP-specific requirements. We will fix typos, formatting, syntax and other input errors while weeding out damaging addresses to alleviate risk and save your sender reputation. We also provide an engagement score that examines activity signals to identify actively used emails for improved deliverability, better segmentation, and qualifying leads. Our 100% SafeToSend guarantee gives your the peace of mind that your emails are validated, corrected, and safe so your messaging gets to the right audience on the right channel. The results are higher response rates, conversion and profits. Getting started is easy. We make it simple to clean your data through our self-service portal, InstantData. Create a free account and either select your email list from your local device, upload it via FTP or import it from your email marketing platform.
ZeroBounce
zerobounce.net
ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform helping 350,000+ customers improve their email ROI and inbox placement. Its premier deliverability services include: 99% accurate email validation - Remove outdated and risky email addresses to lower email bounce rates and maintain a positive sender reputation. Email Finder - Find new, valid business email addresses and scale your B2B outreach DMARC Monitor - Secure your emails and prevent phishing scams with unlimited email monitoring, security alerts, and automated reporting Email Deliverability Tools - Improve inbox visibility with customized toolkits. Includes email server testing, inbox placement testing, Email Finder, and DMARC Monitoring Activity Data & Email Scoring - Find your most active email subscribers with Activity Data. Additionally, Email Scoring service provides more in-depth insights about your email list to help you achieve email success. ZeroBounce has validated 25+ billion emails and serves companies of all sizes, from solo business owners to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Sephora. The platform ensures military-grade security and is GDPR, SOC 2 Type II, ISO-27001-certified, and fully HIPAA compliant.
Kickbox
kickbox.com
Kickbox is a leading email verification solution, empowering businesses to verify email addresses, whether one by one in real-time or in bulk—ensuring you only send to valid and responsive email contacts. Kickbox's real-time email verification API seamlessly integrates with various web forms and touchpoints, from account sign-ups and lead capture forms to your CRM or e-POS system. By implementing this additional layer of security, the API efficiently sifts out fake or invalid email addresses on the spot. This way, only deliverable emails make their way into your database, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to connect with your audience. Highlighted Features: Real-Time & Bulk Verification: Kickbox aids in cleaning your email lists and validating addresses added to your database. Seamless Integration: The real-time email verification API effortlessly integrates into web forms, capturing email data from account sign-ups to CRM platforms. Typos? No Problem: The Kickbox API adeptly handles typos by prompting users to rectify errors in real-time, ensuring a seamless connection with your audience. Reliable & Accurate Results: Kickbox's results prioritize reliability and accuracy, whether you're verifying emails individually or in bulk. Compliance & Data Protection: Kickbox leads in compliance and data protection and adheres to best practices. Sendex™ Scores: The dashboard serves as your command center, offering a proprietary quality score for every email and providing additional metrics for strategic decision-making. Community & Support: Kickbox provides easy-to-follow documentation, top-notch support, and professional deliverability consulting solutions. Why Opt for Kickbox? Kickbox is more than just a service; it's your strategic partner to help you maximize your email goals and make more money with email. With a commitment to compliance, user-friendly integration, and customer success, Kickbox ensures your emails not only land in inboxes but also maximize your marketing ROI.
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
SocketLabs is an SMTP relay service for managing bulk and transactional emails, offering tools for delivery, analytics, and integration with other platforms.
Emailable
emailable.com
Emailable is the fastest and one of the most accurate email verification services in the industry. We verify emails at least 8x faster than any tool on the planet at 30,000 per minute. Improve deliverability by cleaning your lists and reducing bounces through Emailable. Sign up for a free trial to see why over 200,000 businesses across 150+ countries choose our services. Highlights: - Simple and easy-to-use modern UX - Quick API set-up - 50+ Integrations - 24/7 Dedicated customer support - 99% Deliverability Guarantee - 99.99% Server Uptime - No charge of unknowns or duplicates
ListClean
listclean.xyz
ListClean is an email validation platform that removes invalid email addresses and improves email list quality for better deliverability.
Proofy
proofy.io
Increase your ROI and Save email server reputation . Remove hard bounce, risky, disposable, duplicates, spam traps 98,5% accuracy email checker
MyEmailVerifier
myemailverifier.com
50,000+ users have trusted MyEmailVerifier in a real short time-span! Try our Free Email Verifier with free 100 email credits daily with True Money back guarantee. Less "unknown", less complexity, and more affordable! MyEmailVerifier provides 98% accuracy on deliverability. Our Email Validator is an evolving business that helps other businesses form effective email campaigns. Our advanced Email Verifier will check email syntax. It will not only verify if the MX records are valid, but it will also find if an email is not listed in any Grey list or Blacklist. Our online Email Verifier will also check the email SMTP to make sure it is valid and ready to accept your emails.
Quickemailverification
quickemailverification.com
Quickemailverification is an email verification tool that improves deliverability by validating addresses, reducing bounces, and maintaining clean mailing lists.
Bounceless
bounceless.io
Bounceless.io is the best tool for digital marketers to clean and verify email lists to boost email deliverability for better and effective email marketing campaign. Bounceless.io processes your email lists in bulk in csv, txt or xls format and delivers you the results. Our model is a pay as you go model, you have 100 free credit to get started and enjoy your first verification on us. No credit required to start. Bounceless.io is different then other email verification software, we offer a great interface, a 24 hour customer service, very high deliverability list check up and a low price.
Mailtester
mailtester.com
Mailtester checks email addresses for validity and analyzes email content to improve deliverability and avoid spam filters.
Mailcheck
mailcheck.co
Mailcheck is an easy-to-use, fast, and efficient email validation tool with an API integration feature for on-the-go validation.
Captain Verify
captainverify.com
Captain Verify is a solution to Verify & Clean the validity of your emails very easily. Say goodbye to invalid addresses, wrongly entered / spelled, hardbounces, Return to sender and other spamtraps, honeypots. A simple, fast and secure service to improve your deliverability.
Boring Plugins
boringplugins.com
Automatically verifies emails added to Outreach.io in order to make it impossible for emails to bounce.
TrueList
truelist.io
TrueList offers a comprehensive suite of email validation and list management tools designed for marketers, businesses, and individuals who prioritize effective communication. Our platform features advanced SMTP validation, DNS record checking, spam trap detection, and identification of disposable addresses and accept-all domains. With direct integrations with major platforms like HubSpot, ConvertKit, Zapier, and Mailchimp, TrueList seamlessly enhances your email marketing workflows. TrueList is a new player in the email validation landscape, founded by Grant Ammons, former head of engineering at ConvertKit and veteran in the email marketing landscape. Our journey has been driven by a commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer success.
SendBridge
sendbridge.com
SendBridge Email List Validation is a service designed to enhance the quality and deliverability of email marketing campaigns by verifying the validity of email addresses on a list. This process helps in identifying and removing invalid, inactive, or risky email addresses, thus reducing bounce rates and improving overall campaign performance. The validation service is user-friendly, offering real-time verification through an API or an easy-to-use interface for bulk list cleaning. By maintaining a clean email list, marketers can ensure higher engagement rates and protect their sender reputation, making their email communication more effective and reliable. For detailed information, it's best to visit SendBridge's official website.
validTo
validto.com
validTo is a simple and fast email verification service that increases email deliverability. validTo lets you scrub the email list and achieve better results in email marketing. validTo email list validation is trusted by companies all over the world.
Instantly
instantly.ai
Instantly is a cold emailing app for managing outreach campaigns, finding leads, and analyzing performance, suitable for agencies and businesses.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer is a secure email verification platform that checks email lists for accuracy and deliverability, processing up to 200,000 emails per hour.
Debounce
debounce.io
Debounce is an email validation tool that verifies and cleans email lists, ensuring messages are sent to valid addresses and improving delivery rates.
EmailListVerify
emaillistverify.com
EmailListVerify is an email verification tool that checks the validity of email addresses to improve accuracy and deliverability in email marketing campaigns.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter.io finds and verifies professional email addresses, enabling businesses to connect with potential clients through outreach campaigns.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate is an address lookup and verification app that captures and validates addresses in real-time for online forms and checkouts, improving data quality and user experience.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.
Mailgun
mailgun.com
Mailgun provides APIs for sending, receiving, and tracking emails in applications, along with real-time email validation and delivery monitoring features.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is a cloud-based app for managing subscription billing, customer portals, tax calculations, and affiliate management.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
Zoho ZeptoMail is a transactional email service that enables businesses to send and manage important emails like welcome messages and password resets.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Anyleads
anyleads.com
Anyleads is a lead generation and email marketing tool that helps B2B businesses find leads, manage emails, and automate marketing processes.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup tool that helps B2B professionals find and verify professional email addresses for marketing and outreach campaigns.
Wiza
wiza.co
Wiza simplifies lead generation by extracting verified B2B contact information from LinkedIn, allowing easy export to CRMs and enhancing outreach efforts.
Clearout
clearout.io
Clearout is an email verification and management app that helps businesses maintain accurate email lists by validating addresses in bulk or real-time.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.
Email Validation
emailvalidation.io
The Email Validation app checks the accuracy of email addresses, verifying syntax, domain, and server status to maintain clean email lists.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a recruitment app that automates candidate sourcing and outreach, streamlining the hiring process through email sequences and CRM integrations.
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is the go-to platform for growing your business through efficient cold email outreach. It's an advanced yet user-friendly system that helps you reach more people with less effort. What you'll love about Mails.ai: - Smart Email Automation: Our AI takes care of sending emails and follow-ups for you. - Connect as Many Email Accounts as You Want: There’s no cap - link as many accounts as you need. - Real-Time Email Verifier: We make sure your emails land in inboxes, not spam folders, with our instant verification system. - Unlimited Contacts Upload: No matter how big your lead list is, you can upload them all. - AI-Created Custom Emails: Get emails that speak directly to your audience, written by our clever AI. - Intelligent Sending Patterns: Our system smartly rotates senders to keep your deliverability high and spam risks low. Mails.ai is more than just an email campaign tool—it's designed to boost your responses and help you seal more deals. It's all about getting you a better return on your investments, with flat-fee pricing no matter the size of your outreach. And that's not all - enjoy our complimentary email warmup service, which is one of the most generous around. With Mails.ai, you're choosing a blend of effectiveness, scale, and value in your email outreach efforts.
INBOX
useinbox.com
Create your own marketing strategy Send in seconds Send & analyze email marketing campaigns. Start your free plan with unlimited credit. Free for a lifetime! Sign up for free See pricing INBOX is an email marketing tool with more powerful features and flexibility than any other Easy To Use Create a campaign in | Create email marketing your subscribers will admire INBOX
Reoon
reoon.com
Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that streamlines outreach campaigns with features for email validation, personalization, and AI-driven content creation.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is the Ultimata B2B Contact Data Platform for salespeople, marketers, and developers. Get access to high-quality contact data with built-in real-time email validation, work emails, personal email, and even mobile numbers. Our customer-first approach, standard white label option, all-inclusive plan with unlimited users, and commitment to high-quality contact data are what sets us apart. Try it for free at www.nymblr.com
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.