Top Email Verification Software - Togo

Email verification software is essential for businesses to confirm that emails are being sent to and received from legitimate addresses. Users can upload email lists to a verification platform, where the software validates them through several methods. The verification process employs preventive measures to ensure the accuracy of business data collected from these lists. It specifically confirms that email addresses are valid and capable of receiving mail. Additionally, email verification software can identify typos, verify online forms, and filter out temporary or disposable emails. These solutions accurately recognize valid email addresses and domain structures, and some can even verify a mailbox against an internet service provider to confirm its existence.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world and 10X the number of engineers from ~100M to 1B
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of every kind and every size – increasing enforcement success rates from less than 25% to over 95%. As the only FedRAMP-certified platform and the vetted DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments and Twilio SendGrid, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key email authentication standards body, championing increased trust and safety in the email ecosystem. For more information visit www.valimail.com.
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact is a SaaS solution that enriches, cleans, and corrects data directly in CRMs, without any human intervention. The solution works exclusively from our proprietary algorithms and test servers, and unlike all enrichment solutions, Dropcontact has no contact database. This makes Dropcontact the only 100% GDPR compliant solution. Automated cleaning, automatic duplicate detection, and merging, as well as data enrichment (email addresses, phone numbers, LinkedIn profiles, etc.), free up the sales and marketing teams and allow them to focus on their core business.
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
Norbert is an intelligent lead generation tool that can find anyone's corporate email address and enrich it with data that drives conversion.
BetterContact
bettercontact.rocks
BetterContact provides access to 15+ data sources to find every B2B email out there in one tool, at a fraction of the price - with an integrated AI that finds the optimal provider sequence based on your lead list.
SendPost
sendpost.io
Email API + SMTP Relay We provide developers, businesses and ESPs with tools, expertise and support needed to reliably deliver, measure and optimise emails so they reach your customers' inboxes on time, every time.
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attract the right candidates; and saves time for anyone seeking reliable market intel. The Firmable, B2B database platform has: 👉Over 1 million Australian B2B companies and 10 million people. 👉Accurate and detailed profiles with localised information, including ABN, industry segments, tech stacks and more. 👉Wide mobile and email coverage 👉Local support Firmable is focused on helping you and your sales team reach your 2024 growth targets.
mailboxlayer
mailboxlayer.com
Mailboxlayer is a free, simple and powerful JSON API offering instant email address validation & verification via syntax checks, typo and spelling checks, SMTP checks, free and disposable provider filtering, and much more. Its system is REST-based, secured by 256-bit HTTPS encryption, and pursuing the goal of assisting developers and businesses in fighting fraudulent users and increasing success rates of email campaigns.
No2bounce
no2bounce.com
No2bounce helps you to maintain a proper email validation system, AI-based email scoring, and a high deliverability rate. Maintain a clean email database to reach out to ideal prospects easily. Clean your email lists and boost your email marketing campaigns with our email verification tool. All emails sent will be cached so that they can be re-evaluated whenever necessary. Find accurate emails, validate email data, clean email database, and get email reputation score with no2bounce.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS offers an all-in-one fraud prevention API suite that effectively detects and prevents advanced fraudulent activities, such as human-like bots, residential proxies, fake emails, and stolen user data. Our real-time screening tools are trusted by large financial institutions like Bank of America and Coinbase, as well as other companies including Microsoft, Uber, and Amazon to mitigate high-risk behavior. Our risk data is always up-to-date and is effective against even the most sophisticated forms of fraud.
AtData
atdata.com
AtData's flagship email verification service, SafeToSend, leads the industry in accuracy, security, speed, and ease of use to provide comprehensive email data hygiene and protection against costly, problematic addresses. SafeToSend will confirm the email address is valid by determining if not only the syntax is correct but also if the address meets ISP-specific requirements. We will fix typos, formatting, syntax and other input errors while weeding out damaging addresses to alleviate risk and save your sender reputation. We also provide an engagement score that examines activity signals to identify actively used emails for improved deliverability, better segmentation, and qualifying leads. Our 100% SafeToSend guarantee gives your the peace of mind that your emails are validated, corrected, and safe so your messaging gets to the right audience on the right channel. The results are higher response rates, conversion and profits. Getting started is easy. We make it simple to clean your data through our self-service portal, InstantData. Create a free account and either select your email list from your local device, upload it via FTP or import it from your email marketing platform.
ZeroBounce
zerobounce.net
ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform helping 350,000+ customers improve their email ROI and inbox placement. Its premier deliverability services include: 99% accurate email validation - Remove outdated and risky email addresses to lower email bounce rates and maintain a positive sender reputation. Email Finder - Find new, valid business email addresses and scale your B2B outreach DMARC Monitor - Secure your emails and prevent phishing scams with unlimited email monitoring, security alerts, and automated reporting Email Deliverability Tools - Improve inbox visibility with customized toolkits. Includes email server testing, inbox placement testing, Email Finder, and DMARC Monitoring Activity Data & Email Scoring - Find your most active email subscribers with Activity Data. Additionally, Email Scoring service provides more in-depth insights about your email list to help you achieve email success. ZeroBounce has validated 25+ billion emails and serves companies of all sizes, from solo business owners to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Sephora. The platform ensures military-grade security and is GDPR, SOC 2 Type II, ISO-27001-certified, and fully HIPAA compliant.
Kickbox
kickbox.com
Kickbox is a leading email verification solution, empowering businesses to verify email addresses, whether one by one in real-time or in bulk—ensuring you only send to valid and responsive email contacts. Kickbox's real-time email verification API seamlessly integrates with various web forms and touchpoints, from account sign-ups and lead capture forms to your CRM or e-POS system. By implementing this additional layer of security, the API efficiently sifts out fake or invalid email addresses on the spot. This way, only deliverable emails make their way into your database, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to connect with your audience. Highlighted Features: Real-Time & Bulk Verification: Kickbox aids in cleaning your email lists and validating addresses added to your database. Seamless Integration: The real-time email verification API effortlessly integrates into web forms, capturing email data from account sign-ups to CRM platforms. Typos? No Problem: The Kickbox API adeptly handles typos by prompting users to rectify errors in real-time, ensuring a seamless connection with your audience. Reliable & Accurate Results: Kickbox's results prioritize reliability and accuracy, whether you're verifying emails individually or in bulk. Compliance & Data Protection: Kickbox leads in compliance and data protection and adheres to best practices. Sendex™ Scores: The dashboard serves as your command center, offering a proprietary quality score for every email and providing additional metrics for strategic decision-making. Community & Support: Kickbox provides easy-to-follow documentation, top-notch support, and professional deliverability consulting solutions. Why Opt for Kickbox? Kickbox is more than just a service; it's your strategic partner to help you maximize your email goals and make more money with email. With a commitment to compliance, user-friendly integration, and customer success, Kickbox ensures your emails not only land in inboxes but also maximize your marketing ROI.
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
Email is what we do. Making sure your messages are delivered is our top priority. And extraordinary service is our promise. We’ve spent over 15 years perfecting the art and science of easy, reliable delivery for your email. Regardless of the size or complexity of your business, we have the technology, reporting, and support resources available to maximize the success of your email. Looking for a simple, headache-free experience? We’ve struck just the right balance between a feature-rich outgoing mail delivery solution, an easy-to-use dashboard interface, and an even easier setup. You can be set up and running in minutes. Our proprietary email server technology, advanced analytics, and personalized customer support are what help SocketLabs deliver the ultimate customer experience. Our products and services ensure that you can: - Get your important marketing and transactional email to the inbox - Gain highly detailed visual insights into the performance of your email across all KPIs - Access our Email Delivery Experts if a problem does arise - Save time and money by utilizing the efficient and reliable SocketLabs email infrastructure - Capture and store email in the comfort of our highly secure and compliant email system At SocketLabs, we know how vital email is to your business, that’s why perfecting “the science of hitting the inbox” is our passion.
Emailable
emailable.com
Emailable is the fastest and one of the most accurate email verification services in the industry. We verify emails at least 8x faster than any tool on the planet at 30,000 per minute. Improve deliverability by cleaning your lists and reducing bounces through Emailable. Sign up for a free trial to see why over 200,000 businesses across 150+ countries choose our services. Highlights: - Simple and easy-to-use modern UX - Quick API set-up - 50+ Integrations - 24/7 Dedicated customer support - 99% Deliverability Guarantee - 99.99% Server Uptime - No charge of unknowns or duplicates
ListClean
listclean.xyz
ListClean is an email validation and email verification platform. The service removes email typos, non-existent email, No-MX, abusive email accounts, spam traps, and other risky email addresses. Fully equipped email verification solutions: - SMTP Server Checks - Mail Server Validation - MX records checks - Remove Spam Traps - Remove Hard Bounces - Remove Catch-All Emails - Remove Disposable Emails - Remove Role-Based Emails - DNS check Use our Listclean service to detect and suppress invalid email addresses. By maintaining a clean list, you reduce bounce rates and improve your performance with mailbox providers.
Proofy
proofy.io
Increase your ROI and Save email server reputation . Remove hard bounce, risky, disposable, duplicates, spam traps 98,5% accuracy email checker
MyEmailVerifier
myemailverifier.com
50,000+ users have trusted MyEmailVerifier in a real short time-span! Try our Free Email Verifier with free 100 email credits daily with True Money back guarantee. Less "unknown", less complexity, and more affordable! MyEmailVerifier provides 98% accuracy on deliverability. Our Email Validator is an evolving business that helps other businesses form effective email campaigns. Our advanced Email Verifier will check email syntax. It will not only verify if the MX records are valid, but it will also find if an email is not listed in any Grey list or Blacklist. Our online Email Verifier will also check the email SMTP to make sure it is valid and ready to accept your emails.
Quickemailverification
quickemailverification.com
Improve your mail deliverability rates and protect your IP reputation by using our Free Email Verification Service.
Bounceless
bounceless.io
Bounceless.io is the best tool for digital marketers to clean and verify email lists to boost email deliverability for better and effective email marketing campaign. Bounceless.io processes your email lists in bulk in csv, txt or xls format and delivers you the results. Our model is a pay as you go model, you have 100 free credit to get started and enjoy your first verification on us. No credit required to start. Bounceless.io is different then other email verification software, we offer a great interface, a 24 hour customer service, very high deliverability list check up and a low price.
Mailtester
mailtester.com
Check if an e-mail address is valid or not. Our email list checker will lookup and check emails to see if they are valid. We have Mailchimp omnivore checker and other integrations like MailChimp, Activecampaign
Mailcheck
mailcheck.co
Mailcheck is an easy-to-use, fast, and efficient email validation tool with an API integration feature for on-the-go validation.
Captain Verify
captainverify.com
Captain Verify is a solution to Verify & Clean the validity of your emails very easily. Say goodbye to invalid addresses, wrongly entered / spelled, hardbounces, Return to sender and other spamtraps, honeypots. A simple, fast and secure service to improve your deliverability.
Boring Plugins
boringplugins.com
Automatically verifies emails added to Outreach.io in order to make it impossible for emails to bounce.
TrueList
truelist.io
TrueList offers a comprehensive suite of email validation and list management tools designed for marketers, businesses, and individuals who prioritize effective communication. Our platform features advanced SMTP validation, DNS record checking, spam trap detection, and identification of disposable addresses and accept-all domains. With direct integrations with major platforms like HubSpot, ConvertKit, Zapier, and Mailchimp, TrueList seamlessly enhances your email marketing workflows. TrueList is a new player in the email validation landscape, founded by Grant Ammons, former head of engineering at ConvertKit and veteran in the email marketing landscape. Our journey has been driven by a commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer success.
SendBridge
sendbridge.com
SendBridge Email List Validation is a service designed to enhance the quality and deliverability of email marketing campaigns by verifying the validity of email addresses on a list. This process helps in identifying and removing invalid, inactive, or risky email addresses, thus reducing bounce rates and improving overall campaign performance. The validation service is user-friendly, offering real-time verification through an API or an easy-to-use interface for bulk list cleaning. By maintaining a clean email list, marketers can ensure higher engagement rates and protect their sender reputation, making their email communication more effective and reliable. For detailed information, it's best to visit SendBridge's official website.
validTo
validto.com
validTo is a simple and fast email verification service that increases email deliverability. validTo lets you scrub the email list and achieve better results in email marketing. validTo email list validation is trusted by companies all over the world.
Instantly
instantly.ai
Instantly scales your outreach campaigns with unlimited email sending accounts & warmup, b2b lead database and smart AI. Find your leads, create your campaigns, connect your sending accounts, and watch those leads turn into customers - with one, flat-fee subscription. Founded in 2021, Instantly is the leading sales engagement platform used by more than 15,000 customers, from solopreneurs to global agencies. Our goal is to be the simplest tool on the market to make money with cold email.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer - The easiest to use, yet the most powerful E-mail Validation and deliverability Service. Bouncer is a SaaS fortress-like secure (SOC 2 and GDPR compliant) e-mail verification, and deliverability platform trusted by thousands of companies from 6 continents. The platform was founded in 2017 with a simple mission to improve Human 2 Human e-mail communication and help people to get and stay connected via the e-mail channel. Bouncer is a technological leader in the e-mail validation market. Both list and API verification are top-notch mechanisms with a zero downtime policy. The product has the best coverage and high performance (up to 200 000 verified e-mails per hour per customer). To be a more complex solution for both Enterprise and SMB segments, the product has additional features like e-mail Toxicity Check and Deliverability Kit, so users can take care of and improve their deliverability. Bouncer also has a vast integrations library (top Marketing Automation, Email Marketing, or Sales tools). Why should you consider Bouncer as your e-mail validation and deliverability solution? 1. High precision with bias against false negatives - so the customers don’t lose the ability to connect because of the wrong categorization 2. The best coverage - the ability to verify e-mail addresses hosted by different e-mail service providers (even deep catch-all Google Workspace and Office365 verification) with a low amount of unknown results (0,3-3%) 3. High performance - speed of verification and generous rate-limiting. They can quickly check 200 000 e-mails per hour per customer 4. Reliable (zero downtime policy) and Secure - SOC2 ready 5. Complexity simplified - top-notch technological solution with simple and intuitive UI. Features: Super simple to use E-mail Checker & E-mail Verifier Just drag and drop your e-mail list with up to 250k addresses, and let Bouncer's e-mail checker do the job! You will know which e-mails are safe to send, but the app will also detect
Debounce
debounce.io
Email Validation Tool; Simple, Fast & Accurate. Don't let bounce, disposable, spam-trap and deactivated emails decrease your sending reputation, waste your time and money. 30% of emails go bad in just one year. If over 10% of your emails are bad, then less than 44% are delivered. Use a bulk email verification tool to eliminate any bad emails..
EmailListVerify
emaillistverify.com
Full-Featured Email Verification. But half the price. Get rid of spam traps, hard bounces, disposable or catch-all emails without breaking your budget.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy for sales, recruiters and marketers to reach out to other professionals with simple but powerful tools. Hunter crawls the web and indexes publicly available professional email addresses. The data is easily accessible via a simple user interface to find the right person in a company or find how to contact already identified professionals.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input nuances such as location to provide the correct address in a flash. With Loqate, you can start optimising your users’ experience on your site and reduce cart or form abandonment rates by providing users with a faster way of entering their address. Additionally, Loqate’s Address Capture and Verification increases efficiency by avoiding poor data quality and the cost of missed deliveries. Loqate Address Capture and Verification has the following features: - Better data – addresses are sourced from multiple datasets before being combined, cross-referenced and cleansed to yield the most correct version of the address. - Fuzzy matching – our natural language processing AI corrects any misspellings, switched letters, or any other error without delays to response time. - Unicode – customers are now able to type in their address in the native language and character set. - Location biasing – automatically detect the user’s location to assist the search and generate even faster results without typing the full address. - Results filtering – customise the parameters of returned addresses for easy segmentation to limit the results to specific areas or exclude addresses from outside any given region. We help every business in the world reach every customer in the world Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG is the world’s leading Identity Data Intelligence specialist, giving organisations in over 70 countries the ability to make sense of data about nearly 4.5 billion people. By combining trillions of data records, we help our customers make informed decisions about capturing and managing personal data, risk management, fighting fraud and employment. Our global, award-winning solutions are delivered via customisable SaaS, mobile and on-premise platforms.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Mailgun
mailgun.com
A set of powerful APIs that enable you to send, receive and track email from your app effortlessly whether you use Python, Ruby, PHP, C#, Node.js or Java. Easy SMTP integration and a simple, RESTful API abstracts away the messy details of sending transactional or bulk email. Scale quickly, whether you need to send 10 or 10 million emails. Searchable logs mean you always know what is happening to your email while tags make it easy to A/B test and report on your data, all via our webhooks.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax calculations, handle customer portal with single sign-on, customers subscriptions management. Further, you can even promote your products with integrated affiliate management system, set commission rules and handle payouts, etc.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides the highest quality B2B contact & company data. Features include: real-time email verification, worldwide contacts in over 200 countries, 50+ search criteria, technology tracking, account based marketing, competitor intelligence, email pattern intelligence, social profile links, Salesforce & 12 other CRM integrations, robust API and more.
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
ZeptoMail (formerly TransMail) is a dedicated transactional email sending service by Zoho. ZeptoMail only allows users to send transactional emails, which helps us ensure reliable and guaranteed delivery of your transactional emails. Setup options ZeptoMail provides two setup options—SMTP and Email API. Integrate your business with ZeptoMail in a few quick steps using SMTP or use Email APIs for a deeper integration. Separate email streams Categorize your emails by domain, application, purpose, and more into groups called Mail Agents. You can view focused reports and control access and email sending of each Mail Agent using unique API tokens and SMTP credentials. Email templates ZeptoMail provides email templates for common types of transactional emails. Choose from the sample templates or create your own from scratch. Email tracking Track recipient activities, like opens and clicks, to improve email performance. ZeptoMail also logs processed emails and offers real-time notifications with webhook configuration. Reports View graphical reports of recipient activity and generate comparison reports of sending activity between multiple Mail Agents. Access management Use the advanced user permissions to assign roles to each user. This helps you manage which users have access to each of your Mail Agents and their associated data. WordPress plugin Use the ZeptoMail plugin for WordPress to configure your ZeptoMail account in your WordPress account. You can send emails directly from your WordPress website
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Anyleads
anyleads.com
Anyleads™, The leading platform for lead generation. Sales automation software n°1 on the market.Register and join the platform
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain valuable data about their potential recipients.
Wiza
wiza.co
Finding accurate B2B contact information is painful. 40% of salespeople say prospecting is the hardest part of their job. LinkedIn offers an up-to-date pool of leads, but no simple way to reach out ... Show More o those prospects outside of LinkedIn. Database solutions offer contact information, but job information is often wrong and emails bounce. Access real-time verified contact data with 99% deliverability. Get started with Wiza today!
Clearout
clearout.io
Clearout is a one-stop solution to enhance your sales and marketing efforts by streamlining the process of identifying and connecting with potential leads through emails. Our tool ensures that your emails reach the intended recipients by expanding your reach, reducing hard bounces, and improving deliverability rates through real-time and bulk email verification and email validation. With Clearout, you can efficiently reach each lead and maximize your sales potential. Clearout's Email Validation and Email Verification services offer various ways to help you maintain a clean and updated email list while keeping hot leads by your side. Here are some ways to leverage our services: 1) Build a precise email list: With Clearout's Email Finder tool, you can effortlessly retrieve pre-verified email addresses of your prospects by simply entering their name and company/domain name. 2) Validate existing customer data: Our bulk Email Verifier can verify a massive volume of email addresses with a remarkable accuracy of 98%+. This helps you to update your existing email list and eliminate invalid and risky email addresses. 3) Verify new entries in real-time: With Clearout's real-time Email Verification, you can instantly validate each new customer or subscriber at the point of entry. This ensures that your email list remains up-to-date and accurate, and you can avoid sending emails to invalid or fraudulent addresses. Email Verification: Clearout email validation tool is designed to provide over 98% accuracy by performing more than 20 refined validation checks to determine the status of every email address in your data. With more than 15 million email addresses verified daily, Clearout helps businesses by identifying legitimate prospects and removing invalid email addresses such as abuse, spam traps, typos, temporary emails, and others
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
Email Validation
emailvalidation.io
Validate any email address with our free & easy-to-use email checker software. We provide a 99% accuracy.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to engage with prospects and candidates. Interseller can find and reach out to any personal or work email address through automated and personalized email sequences, all while keeping 30+ CRMs and ATSs up-to-date.
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is the go-to platform for growing your business through efficient cold email outreach. It's an advanced yet user-friendly system that helps you reach more people with less effort. What you'll love about Mails.ai: - Smart Email Automation: Our AI takes care of sending emails and follow-ups for you. - Connect as Many Email Accounts as You Want: There’s no cap - link as many accounts as you need. - Real-Time Email Verifier: We make sure your emails land in inboxes, not spam folders, with our instant verification system. - Unlimited Contacts Upload: No matter how big your lead list is, you can upload them all. - AI-Created Custom Emails: Get emails that speak directly to your audience, written by our clever AI. - Intelligent Sending Patterns: Our system smartly rotates senders to keep your deliverability high and spam risks low. Mails.ai is more than just an email campaign tool—it's designed to boost your responses and help you seal more deals. It's all about getting you a better return on your investments, with flat-fee pricing no matter the size of your outreach. And that's not all - enjoy our complimentary email warmup service, which is one of the most generous around. With Mails.ai, you're choosing a blend of effectiveness, scale, and value in your email outreach efforts.
INBOX
useinbox.com
Create your own marketing strategy Send in seconds Send & analyze email marketing campaigns. Start your free plan with unlimited credit. Free for a lifetime! Sign up for free See pricing INBOX is an email marketing tool with more powerful features and flexibility than any other Easy To Use Create a campaign in | Create email marketing your subscribers will admire INBOX
Reoon
reoon.com
Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that helps businesses improve their outbound communication. It provides a suite of features to make the process easier, faster and more effective. Connect unlimited inboxes, enjoy free warm-up for all your accounts, built-in email validation and data cleansing, AI-powered sequence and template writer, and much more. The tool also includes features such as email validation and list cleansing, custom personalization fields, automated GIF, IMG and video personalization, AI-copywriting assistant, and more. It helps businesses land new clients, increase their bottom-line, scale their outbound campaigns, secure industry partnerships, and find investors for their next funding round. All of these features are designed to help businesses save time, increase their efficiency, and improve their ROI.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is the Ultimata B2B Contact Data Platform for salespeople, marketers, and developers. Get access to high-quality contact data with built-in real-time email validation, work emails, personal email, and even mobile numbers. Our customer-first approach, standard white label option, all-inclusive plan with unlimited users, and commitment to high-quality contact data are what sets us apart. Try it for free at www.nymblr.com
