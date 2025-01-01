App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Email Verification Software - Grenada
Email verification software is essential for businesses to confirm that emails are being sent to and received from legitimate addresses. Users can upload email lists to a verification platform, where the software validates them through several methods. The verification process employs preventive measures to ensure the accuracy of business data collected from these lists. It specifically confirms that email addresses are valid and capable of receiving mail. Additionally, email verification software can identify typos, verify online forms, and filter out temporary or disposable emails. These solutions accurately recognize valid email addresses and domain structures, and some can even verify a mailbox against an internet service provider to confirm its existence.
Submit New App
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world an...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy ...
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax c...
Instantly
instantly.ai
Instantly scales your outreach campaigns with unlimited email sending accounts & warmup, b2b lead database and smart AI. Find your leads, create your campaigns, connect your sending accounts, and watch those leads turn into customers - with one, flat-fee subscription. Founded in 2021, Instantly is t...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
Debounce
debounce.io
Email Validation Tool; Simple, Fast & Accurate. Don't let bounce, disposable, spam-trap and deactivated emails decrease your sending reputation, waste your time and money. 30% of emails go bad in just one year. If over 10% of your emails are bad, then less than 44% are delivered. Use a bulk email ve...
Mailgun
mailgun.com
A set of powerful APIs that enable you to send, receive and track email from your app effortlessly whether you use Python, Ruby, PHP, C#, Node.js or Java. Easy SMTP integration and a simple, RESTful API abstracts away the messy details of sending transactional or bulk email. Scale quickly, whether y...
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
ZeptoMail (formerly TransMail) is a dedicated transactional email sending service by Zoho. ZeptoMail only allows users to send transactional emails, which helps us ensure reliable and guaranteed delivery of your transactional emails. Setup options ZeptoMail provides two setup options—SMTP and Email...
Email Validation
emailvalidation.io
Validate any email address with our free & easy-to-use email checker software. We provide a 99% accuracy.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain va...
INBOX
useinbox.com
Create your own marketing strategy Send in seconds Send & analyze email marketing campaigns. Start your free plan with unlimited credit. Free for a lifetime! Sign up for free See pricing INBOX is an email marketing tool with more powerful features and flexibility than any other Easy To Use Create a ...
No2bounce
no2bounce.com
No2bounce helps you to maintain a proper email validation system, AI-based email scoring, and a high deliverability rate. Maintain a clean email database to reach out to ideal prospects easily. Clean your email lists and boost your email marketing campaigns with our email verification tool. All emai...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is the Ultimata B2B Contact Data Platform for salespeople, marketers, and developers. Get access to high-quality contact data with built-in real-time email validation, work emails, personal email, and even mobile numbers. Our customer-first approach, standard white label option, all-inclusive...
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is the go-to platform for growing your business through efficient cold email outreach. It's an advanced yet user-friendly system that helps you reach more people with less effort. What you'll love about Mails.ai: - Smart Email Automation: Our AI takes care of sending emails and follow-ups f...
Anyleads
anyleads.com
Anyleads™, The leading platform for lead generation. Sales automation software n°1 on the market.Register and join the platform
Wiza
wiza.co
Finding accurate B2B contact information is painful. 40% of salespeople say prospecting is the hardest part of their job. LinkedIn offers an up-to-date pool of leads, but no simple way to reach out ... Show More o those prospects outside of LinkedIn. Database solutions offer contact information, but...
EmailListVerify
emaillistverify.com
Full-Featured Email Verification. But half the price. Get rid of spam traps, hard bounces, disposable or catch-all emails without breaking your budget.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that helps businesses improve their outbound communication. It provides a suite of features to make the process easier, faster and more effective. Connect unlimited inboxes, enjoy free warm-up for all your accounts, built-in email validation and data cleansin...
Mailtester
mailtester.com
Check if an e-mail address is valid or not. Our email list checker will lookup and check emails to see if they are valid. We have Mailchimp omnivore checker and other integrations like MailChimp, Activecampaign
SendPost
sendpost.io
Email API + SMTP Relay We provide developers, businesses and ESPs with tools, expertise and support needed to reliably deliver, measure and optimise emails so they reach your customers' inboxes on time, every time.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand ca...
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer - The easiest to use, yet the most powerful E-mail Validation and deliverability Service. Bouncer is a SaaS fortress-like secure (SOC 2 and GDPR compliant) e-mail verification, and deliverability platform trusted by thousands of companies from 6 continents. The platform was founded in 2017 w...
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS offers an all-in-one fraud prevention API suite that effectively detects and prevents advanced fraudulent activities, such as human-like bots, residential proxies, fake emails, and stolen user data. Our real-time screening tools are trusted by large financial institutions like Bank of America a...
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
mailboxlayer
mailboxlayer.com
Mailboxlayer is a free, simple and powerful JSON API offering instant email address validation & verification via syntax checks, typo and spelling checks, SMTP checks, free and disposable provider filtering, and much more. Its system is REST-based, secured by 256-bit HTTPS encryption, and pursuing t...
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact is a SaaS solution that enriches, cleans, and corrects data directly in CRMs, without any human intervention. The solution works exclusively from our proprietary algorithms and test servers, and unlike all enrichment solutions, Dropcontact has no contact database. This makes Dropcontact ...
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
Email is what we do. Making sure your messages are delivered is our top priority. And extraordinary service is our promise. We’ve spent over 15 years perfecting the art and science of easy, reliable delivery for your email. Regardless of the size or complexity of your business, we have the technolog...
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to eng...
Clearout
clearout.io
Clearout is a one-stop solution to enhance your sales and marketing efforts by streamlining the process of identifying and connecting with potential leads through emails. Our tool ensures that your emails reach the intended recipients by expanding your reach, reducing hard bounces, and improving del...
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides the highest quality B2B contact & company data. Features include: real-time email verification, worldwide contacts in over 200 countries, 50+ search criteria, technology tracking, account based marketing, competitor intelligence, email pattern intel...
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input...
validTo
validto.com
validTo is a simple and fast email verification service that increases email deliverability. validTo lets you scrub the email list and achieve better results in email marketing. validTo email list validation is trusted by companies all over the world.
ListClean
listclean.xyz
ListClean is an email validation and email verification platform. The service removes email typos, non-existent email, No-MX, abusive email accounts, spam traps, and other risky email addresses. Fully equipped email verification solutions: - SMTP Server Checks - Mail Server Validation - MX records c...
ZeroBounce
zerobounce.net
ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform helping 350,000+ customers improve their email ROI and inbox placement. Its premier deliverability services include: 99% accurate email validation - Remove outdated and risky email addresses to lower email bounce rates and...
BetterContact
bettercontact.rocks
BetterContact provides access to 15+ data sources to find every B2B email out there in one tool, at a fraction of the price - with an integrated AI that finds the optimal provider sequence based on your lead list.
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
Norbert is an intelligent lead generation tool that can find anyone's corporate email address and enrich it with data that drives conversion.
Reoon
reoon.com
Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How V...
SendBridge
sendbridge.com
SendBridge Email List Validation is a service designed to enhance the quality and deliverability of email marketing campaigns by verifying the validity of email addresses on a list. This process helps in identifying and removing invalid, inactive, or risky email addresses, thus reducing bounce rates...
Quickemailverification
quickemailverification.com
Improve your mail deliverability rates and protect your IP reputation by using our Free Email Verification Service.
Proofy
proofy.io
Increase your ROI and Save email server reputation . Remove hard bounce, risky, disposable, duplicates, spam traps 98,5% accuracy email checker
TrueList
truelist.io
TrueList offers a comprehensive suite of email validation and list management tools designed for marketers, businesses, and individuals who prioritize effective communication. Our platform features advanced SMTP validation, DNS record checking, spam trap detection, and identification of disposable a...
Boring Plugins
boringplugins.com
Automatically verifies emails added to Outreach.io in order to make it impossible for emails to bounce.
Captain Verify
captainverify.com
Captain Verify is a solution to Verify & Clean the validity of your emails very easily. Say goodbye to invalid addresses, wrongly entered / spelled, hardbounces, Return to sender and other spamtraps, honeypots. A simple, fast and secure service to improve your deliverability.
Mailcheck
mailcheck.co
Mailcheck is an easy-to-use, fast, and efficient email validation tool with an API integration feature for on-the-go validation.
Bounceless
bounceless.io
Bounceless.io is the best tool for digital marketers to clean and verify email lists to boost email deliverability for better and effective email marketing campaign. Bounceless.io processes your email lists in bulk in csv, txt or xls format and delivers you the results. Our model is a pay as you go ...
MyEmailVerifier
myemailverifier.com
50,000+ users have trusted MyEmailVerifier in a real short time-span! Try our Free Email Verifier with free 100 email credits daily with True Money back guarantee. Less "unknown", less complexity, and more affordable! MyEmailVerifier provides 98% accuracy on deliverability. Our Email Validator is an...
Emailable
emailable.com
Emailable is the fastest and one of the most accurate email verification services in the industry. We verify emails at least 8x faster than any tool on the planet at 30,000 per minute. Improve deliverability by cleaning your lists and reducing bounces through Emailable. Sign up for a free trial to s...
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of ...
Kickbox
kickbox.com
Kickbox is a leading email verification solution, empowering businesses to verify email addresses, whether one by one in real-time or in bulk—ensuring you only send to valid and responsive email contacts. Kickbox's real-time email verification API seamlessly integrates with various web forms and tou...
AtData
atdata.com
AtData's flagship email verification service, SafeToSend, leads the industry in accuracy, security, speed, and ease of use to provide comprehensive email data hygiene and protection against costly, problematic addresses. SafeToSend will confirm the email address is valid by determining if not only t...
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attrac...