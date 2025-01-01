Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Email tracking software empowers users to monitor emails and gather analytics, including email open rates, link clicks, and the download count for email attachments. Utilizing features like web beacons or read-receipts, email tracking solutions enable users to track the delivery of emails to their intended recipients. Widely adopted within sales and marketing departments, organizations employ email tracking software to pinpoint optimal engagement points and enhance communication with potential customers. These tools, along with their analytics, play a crucial role in evaluating and refining sales and marketing messaging to optimize the likelihood of prospect engagement. Email tracking software seamlessly integrates with email platforms and is often incorporated as an extension to complement other sales and marketing tools, such as CRM and email marketing software, forming a comprehensive sales force automation system.
Submit New App
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM tool that helps teams manage sales pipelines, track deals, automate workflows, and analyze sales performance.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a simple CRM for small businesses that helps manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and workflows, with mobile access and integration capabilities.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Polymail
polymail.io
Polymail is an email client for sales teams, offering features like email tracking, Salesforce sync, and automation for improved communication and productivity.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
Mail Butler is an email plugin that enhances your inbox with features like AI assistance, email tracking, scheduling, and contact management for better productivity.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Freshsales is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales operations, automate tasks, and enhance customer interactions through features like lead scoring and email marketing.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is a sales platform that streamlines outreach and deal management for sales teams, leveraging automation and AI to improve efficiency and performance.
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
PhoneBurner is a dialer app that automates calls and integrates with CRMs to enhance sales team productivity and improve call management.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified customer relationship management platform that integrates sales, marketing, and support teams for effective customer engagement and collaboration.
DoubleTick
doubletick.io
DoubleTick tracks emails in Gmail and Google Workspace, showing real-time notifications and tick marks indicating email status: sent, opened, or untracked.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Salesflare is a CRM tool for small businesses that automates sales data entry, integrates with email platforms, and provides sales analytics and pipeline visualization.
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Salesmate is a flexible CRM solution for managing sales, marketing, and customer service tasks, featuring automation, multichannel communication, and customizable reporting.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that organizes your inbox by filtering unimportant emails and summarizing them, saving users time and reducing clutter.
ReachInbox
reachinbox.ai
ReachInbox is a cold email outreach tool that improves deliverability, personalization, and automation for email campaigns, offering various management and analytics features.
Mixmax
mixmax.com
Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that enhances email workflows, automates tasks, and enables personalized outreach for revenue teams.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is a sales engagement platform that streamlines prospecting and automates outreach across multiple channels, integrating with various tools for enhanced efficiency.
Nimble
nimble.com
Nimble is a CRM tool that helps teams manage client information with customizable records and Kanban workflows, integrating with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply.io is a sales engagement platform that automates multichannel outreach, helping users generate leads and enhance communication through various channels.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Salesforge is an AI-driven platform for automated, personalized cold email outreach, improving deliverability and engagement for sales teams.
Woodpecker
woodpecker.co
Woodpecker is a tool for B2B companies to automate personalized cold email outreach and follow-ups while managing responses and improving deliverability.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a CRM tool integrated with Gmail for managing leads, nurturing customer relationships, tracking sales progress, and automating sales processes.
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro is an AI-based email management tool that automates outreach and sequences to help businesses convert leads into customers and enhance engagement.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
Salesloft is a sales engagement platform that streamlines workflows, automates outreach, and integrates with CRMs to enhance sales productivity and customer engagement.
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Zendesk Sell is a sales CRM that helps manage leads, track sales activities, and automate workflows to improve sales efficiency and customer interactions.
Sellizer
sellizer.io
Sellizer notifies you when customers open proposals and provides key statistics to enhance your sales process.
Elastic Email
elasticemail.com
Elastic Email is an email marketing platform offering API and SMTP relay services for sending transactional and promotional emails.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is a sales and marketing automation software that helps businesses manage their sales pipeline, marketing, and customer relationships from one platform.
Outboundly AI
outboundly.ai
Outboundly AI automates personalized email outreach for sales teams, managing workflows, follow-ups, and integrating with CRM systems to enhance efficiency.
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a management platform for customer relationships, offering tools for contact management, lead tracking, and project management in a user-friendly interface.
Klenty
klenty.com
Klenty is a sales engagement platform that automates and personalizes multi-channel outreach for sales teams, enhancing email deliverability and engagement.
SparkPost
developers.sparkpost.com
SparkPost is an email service provider that enables businesses to manage and deliver transactional and marketing emails, focusing on deliverability and providing analytics.
Automailer
automailer.io
Automailer is a cold email automation tool for lead generation, allowing users to send customized email sequences and track engagement metrics from a single dashboard.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is a CRM and email marketing platform for B2B organizations, streamlining sales processes and enhancing team collaboration.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Visual Visitor identifies anonymous website visitors and provides sales intelligence tools, including buyer intent data and a B2B contact database, to help improve lead generation.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, and tasks to enhance sales communication and efficiency.
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware is an email tracking and outreach tool that integrates with Gmail and Outlook, helping sales teams manage campaigns and track engagement.
Pipeliner CRM
pipelinersales.com
Pipeliner CRM is a visual sales management tool that helps businesses track leads, manage sales processes, and analyze performance for better customer interactions.
Opensense
opensense.com
Opensense allows centralized management of email signatures across devices, compatible with Office 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and more.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that streamlines outreach campaigns with features for email validation, personalization, and AI-driven content creation.
Uptics
uptics.io
Uptics is a sales automation software that allows sales teams to manage outbound campaigns, nurture leads, and close deals more efficiently.
QuickMail
quickmail.io
QuickMail automates email outreach for sales and marketing, allowing users to send personalized cold emails and manage campaigns efficiently.
Groove
groove.co
Groove is a sales engagement platform that helps sales leaders automate processes and enhance efficiency throughout the customer lifecycle.
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software that automates personalized emails and follow-ups, syncing with CRMs for improved sales efficiency.
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
SocketLabs is an SMTP relay service for managing bulk and transactional emails, offering tools for delivery, analytics, and integration with other platforms.
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a sales engagement platform that automates outreach via cold emails, LinkedIn, and phone calls, while managing sales pipelines and tracking performance.
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft is a sales automation platform that helps teams find leads, engage contacts, and manage customer interactions using AI and automated workflows.
Veloxy
veloxy.io
Veloxy is a sales enablement platform that boosts productivity for sales teams by integrating tools for engagement, territory management, and task automation, particularly with Salesforce.
Salesdash CRM
salesdashcrm.com
Salesdash CRM is a tool for freight brokers and 3PLs to streamline sales processes, manage leads, and improve customer relationship management.
Salesboom
salesboom.com
Salesboom is a customizable CRM and sales automation app designed for businesses to manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and integrate with other systems effectively.
Hexospark
hexospark.com
Hexospark allows users to personalize emails, automate follow-ups, and manage customer relationships to enhance sales within a single platform.
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and scoring platform that helps B2B sales teams track website visitors and engage with potential customers using actionable insights.
TrulyInbox
trulyinbox.com
TrulyInbox is an email warm-up tool that enhances sender reputation and improves deliverability by automating inbox interactions.
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-driven platform that provides sales tools including dialers, multi-channel outreach, and analytics to enhance sales productivity and efficiency.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.