Top Email Tracking Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Email tracking software empowers users to monitor emails and gather analytics, including email open rates, link clicks, and the download count for email attachments. Utilizing features like web beacons or read-receipts, email tracking solutions enable users to track the delivery of emails to their intended recipients. Widely adopted within sales and marketing departments, organizations employ email tracking software to pinpoint optimal engagement points and enhance communication with potential customers. These tools, along with their analytics, play a crucial role in evaluating and refining sales and marketing messaging to optimize the likelihood of prospect engagement. Email tracking software seamlessly integrates with email platforms and is often incorporated as an extension to complement other sales and marketing tools, such as CRM and email marketing software, forming a comprehensive sales force automation system.
Submit New App
SendNow
sendnow.ai
Improve cold email deliverability rates with email inbox rotation, sequence automation, and email validation. Create unlimited dedicated workspaces for each client, team, or project to keep data isolated and organized
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You need all the tools to close a deal in one place. Connect with leads, set up warming campaigns, schedule meetings and track attachments all from your inbox. With our Salesforce integration, there’s no more leaving your inbox to log information into Salesforce. No one likes busy work. Now you can see and update Salesforce as you work. Regardless of which email client you use, you can automatically sync emails and appointments to Salesforce, track email opens, set follow-up reminders, create and update Salesforce records like leads, contacts, and opportunities, schedule sales calls, and more.
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that streamlines outreach campaigns with features for email validation, personalization, and AI-driven content creation.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Salesforge is an AI-driven platform for automated, personalized cold email outreach, improving deliverability and engagement for sales teams.
Leadgenerator.io
leadgenerator.io
Leadgenerator.io: Transforming B2B Lead Generation for Growth-Driven Teams Discover Leadgenerator.io, the innovative B2B lead generation platform that reimagines and automates the lead generation process for sales, marketing, and operations professionals. Our state-of-the-art platform offers the essential tools to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Essential Features: Precise list creation: Effortlessly build targeted lists of potential clients. Tailored emails: Leverage AI-driven personalization for superior engagement rates. Automated outreach and follow-ups: Optimize your outreach strategy to capitalize on every opportunity. Sales guidance and training: Enhance your team's abilities and secure more deals. Tactical outreach instruments: Adapt your sales approach for effective target attainment. Designed with Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), Account Executives (AEs), and marketers in mind, Leadgenerator.io is the perfect solution for growth-driven teams seeking to revolutionize their lead generation efforts.
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance sales success by providing a suite of tools for the sales process. The platform includes Koncert Dialers, a suite of four unique sales dialers tailored to team needs: AI Parallel Dialer, AIFlow Dialer, Agent-Assisted Dialer, and Click to Call Dialer. These dialers help intelligently manage the filtering, connection, and tracking of sales calls. The platform also introduces Koncert Cadence, which is a multi-channel sales sequencer operating across different channels, including Phone, Email, Video, and Social media for a diverse outreach. Additionally, Koncert features the Remote Salesfloor, a smart feature crafted to replicate the traditional sales floor workspace experience in a digital format. To optimize outbound dialing, the platform is equipped with Caller ID Management, a novel Heat Map function for managing outbound dialer numbers. It also offers seamless integration with pre-invested tools, enhancing its usability. Additionally, the machine learning facet of Koncert aids sales prospecting, offering the ability to score and prioritize leads. It also features a unique coaching tool for managers, the Koncert Remote Coach. Koncert is focused on helping users accelerate sales success with its AI-enhanced dialing system and other sales-oriented features.
Veloxy
veloxy.io
Veloxy is a revenue growth system that multiplies and accelerates your selling activities while eliminating non-selling activities that cost you time and money. It's one integrated sales platform that gives your essential sales capabilities — sales engagement, sales enablement, sales productivity, and Salesforce adoption — a single touchpoint across all devices to help you close more deals and generate more leads. 1,000's of field sales reps, inside sales reps, and sales managers are transforming sales departments into real revenue centers with Veloxy.
Autobound
autobound.ai
With 320B emails sent daily, every buyer's inbox is flooded. Being extremely personalized and relevant is no longer an option, but a necessity. Autobound generates hyper-personalized emails instantly based on news, competitor trends, podcasts, social media, financial reports, shared experiences, hobbies, and more. Our AI assistant automates a 30+ minute research and writing process to 2-3x your reply rate. When you first sign up, Autobound's AI reads public information on your company to build out the starting messaging for your account. New users can then build out their writing style, toggle insights off/on, & more. With integrations with Gmail, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, Hubspot and more, we're here to make your life easier. Free users can write content for 5 prospects daily, Pro users get unlimited content credits. Autobound also offers a Bulk Content offering, enabling sellers and marketers to write hyper-personalized content for 1000s of prospects at once via CSV upload. Anyone can start generating hyper-personalized content for free in <30 seconds! Sign up today at www.autobound.ai/sign-up-free.
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a sales engagement platform that automates outreach via cold emails, LinkedIn, and phone calls, while managing sales pipelines and tracking performance.
Salesdash CRM
salesdashcrm.com
Salesdash CRM software helps logistics companies (freight brokerages, 3PLs) grow new shipper relationships. Salesdash helps sales teams in logistics streamline their sales process to grow sales and revenue. Built for freight brokers, by a former freight broker sales leader. The product is best suited for those who take a consultative selling approach, have a larger contact list, need to prevent missed follow-ups, strive to be detail-oriented, may have a longer deal cycle requiring multiple touch points, and maintain consistent outreach to stay in front of clients. Task management, contact management, pipeline management, and custom reporting are the core components of Salesdash. Implementation to customize fields, add your team members, and importing leads from a spreadsheet can all be done within minutes. Engage with your leads and prospects with integrations from Gmail and Outlook for email and calendar. Send emails to your contacts from Salesdash, build email templates, track opens, and send automated sequences. Easily access company websites, company LinkedIn pages, and personal LinkedIn pages for those that do research prior to outreach. Salesdash prevents missed follow-ups with our task management system that keeps today's tasks and overdue tasks in front of you. Salesdash also suggests tasks for leads that you forgot to set a follow-up for and the system ranks them based on indicators for leads that may be further along in your sales process. Feedback on Salesdash is that the CRM is a slimmer, more user-friendly CRM compared to other providers that is tailored towards freight brokers.
Salesboom
salesboom.com
Work harder and Smarter with Salesboom Cloud Sales & CRM. 20 years as a pioneer and value-leading Cloud CRM and Sales Automation software-as-a-Service vendor. Customer Database Sales Pipeline Management Leads, Contacts, Accounts, Opportunities, Campaigns, Quotes Real-time alerts Sales Scripts Outlook to CRM and GMail to CRM Lead, Account & Opportunity Scoring Drip Campaigns Workflow Customizable Reports, Analytics & Dashboards Customizable Web Forms Surveys Mobile Sales Apps for iOS & Android API and Integrations with Zapier, Quickbooks, Twilio, Stripe, and many more. We make Sales better, with easy-to-use, yet fully customizable, point-and-click Cloud Solutions for Sales that keep you up-to-date with real-time customer information. You get a system built for you. We configure the CRM, roll out, and train users with our in-house professional services. We also build customization and integrations for you. New Mobile apps for iOS and Android. Create contacts and save e-mails to your Contacts, from your e-mail account, with new e-mail plug-ins for Microsoft 365 Outlook and Gmail. We unify all your Sales, marketing, customer service, Quote to Cash, all in one easy platform that is pre-integrated and fully customizable by business users with no-code, point-and-click ease. Perfect for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses and large enterprises alike.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for your teams to stay aligned and efficient in everything they do, whether it's streamlining your sales pipeline, engaging more prospects with marketing sequences and digital ads, nurturing customer relationships, communicating seamlessly, or tracking projects. Start growing your revenue with Shape today.
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro is an AI-based email management tool that automates outreach and sequences to help businesses convert leads into customers and enhance engagement.
Elastic Email
elasticemail.com
Elastic Email is an email marketing platform offering API and SMTP relay services for sending transactional and promotional emails.
Autoklose
autoklose.com
The key strategy in generating predictable revenue is building a predictable pipeline. Sales VPs of some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies use Autoklose daily, to achieve this. Autoklose is the first email outreach software with an integrated B2B database filled with over 8 million verified B2B leads. Awarded for its intuitive and easy-to-use interface, Autoklose reduces the onboarding time to a minimum making your sales reps happy and focused. • save 3 hours per day, per sales rep. • sync seamlessly with your existing sales stack. • use real-time reporting & analytics. Trusted by market leaders and growing businesses. Autoklose is built for entrepreneurs, sales, and marketing. Autoklose helps you and your teams: * Target — the right prospects by utilizing our huge database packed with clean, verified B2B leads from different industries and applying a number of different powerful filters. * Engage — your prospects and convert them into loyal customers by sending out sequences of highly tailored emails at scale, fine-tuning your campaigns real time, and automating your sales process. * Grow — your business by managing your teams, monitoring the performance of your campaigns and each individual team member, analyzing reports directly from your dashboard, and following a simple formula – test, improve, repeat, and thrive. Be bold. Start klosing with a k. AUTOKLOSE.
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Salesmate is a flexible CRM solution for managing sales, marketing, and customer service tasks, featuring automation, multichannel communication, and customizable reporting.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
Mail Butler is an email plugin that enhances your inbox with features like AI assistance, email tracking, scheduling, and contact management for better productivity.
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data management — no matter the company, they had to put in the work to clear the same bottlenecks.
TrulyInbox
trulyinbox.com
TrulyInbox is an email warm-up tool that helps businesses improve their sender's reputation and increase the chances of their emails landing in the inbox. It works by interacting with your inbox in a human way, such as sending and receiving emails at varying intervals, opening and replying to emails, and marking emails as important and starred. This helps to build trust with email service providers (ESPs) and show them that your account is active and engaged. As a result, ESPs are more likely to deliver your emails to the inbox, which can lead to improved email deliverability, increased engagement, and reduced spam complaints.
Sellizer
sellizer.io
Sellizer is a comprehensive sales support tool that will notify you when a customer opens your proposal and provide key statistics that you have never had access to.
Automailer
automailer.io
Automailer is a cold email automation tool that is designed specifically for lead generation. Engage with your cold contacts with a customized drip email sequence, track replies, opens, clicks, and more all in one dashboard. Automailer integrates and sends with your actual email address to ensure high deliverability and inbox placement.
ReachInbox
reachinbox.ai
ReachInbox is a cold email outreach tool that improves deliverability, personalization, and automation for email campaigns, offering various management and analytics features.
Outboundly AI
outboundly.ai
Outboundly AI automates personalized email outreach for sales teams, managing workflows, follow-ups, and integrating with CRM systems to enhance efficiency.
FastReach
fastreach.io
Fastreach turns you into a cold emailing pro, effortlessly. Dive in and watch your customer base grow! no experience required!
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their deals. Experience a platform that's easy to implement, has flexible contractual terms, great pricing, and a phenomenal customer service.
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for website visitors, captures data on their online behaviour and interactions, and then assigns them a leadscore according to parameters set by the assigned account manager. With LeadBoxer, sales teams are able to track website visitors, page and video views, and document downloads, as well as measure traffic sources. The designated sales person can set the importance of various lead properties (industry, no. of page views, etc.) to in order to influence the leadscore assigned by LeadBoxer. When a lead is ready to be qualified, LeadBoxer reports and notifies the salesperson (or people) responsible. The relevant salesperson can engage with their lead directly via the LeadBoxer app, where leads can be reviewed, assigned, or removed at any time. LeadBoxer integrates with CRMs and other sales tools via an advanced API.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft is a sales automation platform that helps teams find leads, engage contacts, and manage customer interactions using AI and automated workflows.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer profiles simplifies how you drive and measure revenue impact at your locations. Are you investing in digital advertising? Leverage our database of more than 53M consumers to target your campaigns towards locals visiting businesses like yours. Adentro helps you better understand your guests for more effective marketing and increased ROI.
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
DoubleTick
doubletick.io
DoubleTick tracks emails in Gmail and Google Workspace, showing real-time notifications and tick marks indicating email status: sent, opened, or untracked.
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
SocketLabs is an SMTP relay service for managing bulk and transactional emails, offering tools for delivery, analytics, and integration with other platforms.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, and tasks to enhance sales communication and efficiency.
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software that automates personalized emails and follow-ups, syncing with CRMs for improved sales efficiency.
Mixmax
mixmax.com
Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that enhances email workflows, automates tasks, and enables personalized outreach for revenue teams.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply.io is a sales engagement platform that automates multichannel outreach, helping users generate leads and enhance communication through various channels.
QuickMail
quickmail.io
QuickMail automates email outreach for sales and marketing, allowing users to send personalized cold emails and manage campaigns efficiently.
Polymail
polymail.io
Polymail is an email client for sales teams, offering features like email tracking, Salesforce sync, and automation for improved communication and productivity.
Pipeliner CRM
pipelinersales.com
Pipeliner CRM is a visual sales management tool that helps businesses track leads, manage sales processes, and analyze performance for better customer interactions.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM tool that helps teams manage sales pipelines, track deals, automate workflows, and analyze sales performance.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is a sales platform that streamlines outreach and deal management for sales teams, leveraging automation and AI to improve efficiency and performance.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is a CRM and email marketing platform for B2B organizations, streamlining sales processes and enhancing team collaboration.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a CRM tool integrated with Gmail for managing leads, nurturing customer relationships, tracking sales progress, and automating sales processes.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Salesflare is a CRM tool for small businesses that automates sales data entry, integrates with email platforms, and provides sales analytics and pipeline visualization.
Klenty
klenty.com
Klenty is a sales engagement platform that automates and personalizes multi-channel outreach for sales teams, enhancing email deliverability and engagement.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Freshsales is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales operations, automate tasks, and enhance customer interactions through features like lead scoring and email marketing.
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a management platform for customer relationships, offering tools for contact management, lead tracking, and project management in a user-friendly interface.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a simple CRM for small businesses that helps manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and workflows, with mobile access and integration capabilities.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
PhoneBurner is a dialer app that automates calls and integrates with CRMs to enhance sales team productivity and improve call management.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is a sales engagement platform that streamlines prospecting and automates outreach across multiple channels, integrating with various tools for enhanced efficiency.
Groove
groove.co
Groove, a Clari company, is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue leaders can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle. Groove enables more than 75,000 users at ADP, Google, Uber, iHeartMedia, Capital One, and other large enterprises to be more efficient and effective. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.
Firstsales.io
firstsales.io
Try Firstsales.io so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster. Firstsales.io is a modern email outreaching tool that focuses heavily on granular level A/B/C split testing that no other tool offers today. Along with its uniqueness, it has a very robust infrastructure and unique solutions, which includes auto-rotating emails and custom domain to avoid footprints helping you to better your Inboxing opportunity.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.