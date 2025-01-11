Top Email Tracking Software - Pakistan

App store for web apps
Email tracking software empowers users to monitor emails and gather analytics, including email open rates, link clicks, and the download count for email attachments. Utilizing features like web beacons or read-receipts, email tracking solutions enable users to track the delivery of emails to their intended recipients. Widely adopted within sales and marketing departments, organizations employ email tracking software to pinpoint optimal engagement points and enhance communication with potential customers. These tools, along with their analytics, play a crucial role in evaluating and refining sales and marketing messaging to optimize the likelihood of prospect engagement. Email tracking software seamlessly integrates with email platforms and is often incorporated as an extension to complement other sales and marketing tools, such as CRM and email marketing software, forming a comprehensive sales force automation system.
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balances speed with quality, delivering delay-free connections that lead sales reps to more meaningful conversations and more positive outcomes. Reduce your risk of spam flags. Boost live engagements up to 4x with no awkward beep or pause. Save time with industry-leading workflow automation. As your partner, PhoneBurner helps you reach more contacts, maximize lead value, and scale best practices that drive revenue. Calling. Emailing. SMS. CRM & 150+ integrations. Cadence. Lead distribution. Local ID. Branded Caller ID. Number monitoring. Reporting and analytics. Call coaching. It's all here. Meet the most efficient 1-to-1 dialing platform, and turn leads into revenue faster. Try it for free, without a credit card: - Power dial up to 80 contacts/hour - Reduce risk of spam flags - Increase call answer rates - Get instant no-delay connections - Blend calls, email, and SMS - Leave 1-click voicemails - Automate call logging + post-call processes - Coach in real-time or record calls - Get number monitoring and flag remediation - Create multi-touch sales cadences - Intelligently distribute leads - Access custom reports and analytics - Partner with the leader in 1-to-1 Responsible Communications (TM) Use our included CRM or integrate with Salesforce, Zoho, Hubspot, SugarCRM, monday.com, Zapier, and more, or create custom integrations through our API.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Proposal Tracking Benefits of our platform include: - Helping your sales and marketing teams make first contact. 36% of sales go to the vendor that responds first. - Reduce Prospecting time by as much as 80% We provide the data you need to reach that difficult prospect. - Uncover Your Hidden Leads. We help you get more leads from the traffic you already have. - Prospects not responding? We will give you insight into what is happening on the prospects side. Founded in 2009, we have offices in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA. With over 2,220 customers and white label resellers, Visual Visitor is quickly becoming the platform of choice for growing companies.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the ability to add prospects from Linkedin search through ProspectDaddy extension. Apart from this, it can also sync all your prospects email activity back to your CRMs automatically through workflow automation. It thereby reduces the manual effort put in by your sales team and increases their bandwidth to close more deals. Unique features of SmartReach.io - Shared Team Inbox for increase team collaboration, prospect & non prospect categorisation & reply sentiment report - Multichannel outreach via channels such as Linkedin, Email, WhatsApp, SMS and Calls - Directly integrate with ProspectDaddy chrome extension to get prospect email information from Linkedin - Native integrations with CRMs like Hubspot, Pipedrive, Zoho and Salesforce and workflow automation to add prospects directly to smartreach.io campaigns. - Integrate with other CRMs through Zapier. - Automate follow-ups until reply and advanced human-like sending algorithm - Optimize deliverability of your emails to inbox with built-in free email validations, email soft start, email deliverability set-up reports. - Hyper-personalise your emails with programmable conditions on your emails - Advanced team features that help you collaborate with your team. - Agency features that help seamless switching between different clients. - Track all email activity, get detailed analytics and downloadable reports. - Sync email activity back to your CRM with workflow automations.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Veloxy
veloxy.io
Veloxy is a revenue growth system that multiplies and accelerates your selling activities while eliminating non-selling activities that cost you time and money. It's one integrated sales platform that gives your essential sales capabilities — sales engagement, sales enablement, sales productivity, and Salesforce adoption — a single touchpoint across all devices to help you close more deals and generate more leads. 1,000's of field sales reps, inside sales reps, and sales managers are transforming sales departments into real revenue centers with Veloxy.
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware helps high-performing sales teams do meaningful email outreach at scale. If you need to drive more revenue through email outreach, but complex enterprise sales software is overkill - try Yesware. Yesware's Outlook and Gmail add-on lives right inside your inbox, tracks your activity, and easily integrates with the tools you already use. Companies like Yelp, Experian and Teach for America use Yesware to build better pipeline and increase conversions to closed-won opportunities. Yesware is a privately held company based in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.yesware.com.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving cost on integrations, and high customization capabilities. The core of Salesmate is the CRM module, where sales, marketing, and success teams can manage contacts, leads, customers, subscribers, and everyday activities effortlessly. With these essentials, CRM module comes with built-in tools that front-line teams can utilize every single day like Calling, Texting, Pipeline Management, Deals, Conversations, and much more. One of the core reasons for higher sales outcomes is the ability to automate operations and save more time for selling. This is where Salesmate offers Workflows and Sequences. Workflows automate tasks like deal assignment, task assignment or date-based communication. While Sequences can put follow-ups on autopilot based on your terms and conditions. And with industry’s first AI-powered co-pilot, everyone in your sales team gets a personal assistance. ‘Sandy AI’ can book meetings, draft emails, or add notes for you. All you need to do is – just ask! We know that sales teams can only function when marketing teams generate high quality leads. That’s where Salesmate empowers marketing teams to build and execute highly personalized campaigns and reach wider audiences. Not only that, but marketing teams can also track website visitors, collect leads using forms or lead gen bots, score every lead, built marketing journeys, and send-off the finest MQLs to sales teams for higher success. Lastly, a great customer service team can truly manoeuvre retention, engagement, and revenue for the business. That’s why, Salesmate provides tools like Live Chat, Chatbots, and Shared Inboxes to deliver the finest experiences for your customers. Naturally, you need insights to predict trends, be agile, and make decisions in your growth journeys. That’s where Dashboards, Templates, Custom Reports, and Insights will offer everything you need to see what’s going on with your teams and business. From lead generation to top-notch customer experiences, Salesmate has something for everyone in your team. Salesmate has 15-day free trial, where you can explore every corner of the platform, without sharing credit card details. It’s safe, secure, and available for everyone in your team to try.
Autoklose
autoklose.com
The key strategy in generating predictable revenue is building a predictable pipeline. Sales VPs of some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies use Autoklose daily, to achieve this. Autoklose is the first email outreach software with an integrated B2B database filled with over 8 million verified B2B leads. Awarded for its intuitive and easy-to-use interface, Autoklose reduces the onboarding time to a minimum making your sales reps happy and focused. • save 3 hours per day, per sales rep. • sync seamlessly with your existing sales stack. • use real-time reporting & analytics. Trusted by market leaders and growing businesses. Autoklose is built for entrepreneurs, sales, and marketing. Autoklose helps you and your teams: * Target — the right prospects by utilizing our huge database packed with clean, verified B2B leads from different industries and applying a number of different powerful filters. * Engage — your prospects and convert them into loyal customers by sending out sequences of highly tailored emails at scale, fine-tuning your campaigns real time, and automating your sales process. * Grow — your business by managing your teams, monitoring the performance of your campaigns and each individual team member, analyzing reports directly from your dashboard, and following a simple formula – test, improve, repeat, and thrive. Be bold. Start klosing with a k. AUTOKLOSE.
Autobound
autobound.ai
With 320B emails sent daily, every buyer's inbox is flooded. Being extremely personalized and relevant is no longer an option, but a necessity. Autobound generates hyper-personalized emails instantly based on news, competitor trends, podcasts, social media, financial reports, shared experiences, hobbies, and more. Our AI assistant automates a 30+ minute research and writing process to 2-3x your reply rate. When you first sign up, Autobound's AI reads public information on your company to build out the starting messaging for your account. New users can then build out their writing style, toggle insights off/on, & more. With integrations with Gmail, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, Hubspot and more, we're here to make your life easier. Free users can write content for 5 prospects daily, Pro users get unlimited content credits. Autobound also offers a Bulk Content offering, enabling sellers and marketers to write hyper-personalized content for 1000s of prospects at once via CSV upload. Anyone can start generating hyper-personalized content for free in <30 seconds! Sign up today at www.autobound.ai/sign-up-free.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Leadgenerator.io
leadgenerator.io
Leadgenerator.io: Transforming B2B Lead Generation for Growth-Driven Teams Discover Leadgenerator.io, the innovative B2B lead generation platform that reimagines and automates the lead generation process for sales, marketing, and operations professionals. Our state-of-the-art platform offers the essential tools to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Essential Features: Precise list creation: Effortlessly build targeted lists of potential clients. Tailored emails: Leverage AI-driven personalization for superior engagement rates. Automated outreach and follow-ups: Optimize your outreach strategy to capitalize on every opportunity. Sales guidance and training: Enhance your team's abilities and secure more deals. Tactical outreach instruments: Adapt your sales approach for effective target attainment. Designed with Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), Account Executives (AEs), and marketers in mind, Leadgenerator.io is the perfect solution for growth-driven teams seeking to revolutionize their lead generation efforts.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding your email deliverability We do that by enabling real-time AI & machine learning to decision critical sales activities, enhance messaging in every language and eliminate the need for various sales point solutions, therefore driving superior conversion rates.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that helps businesses improve their outbound communication. It provides a suite of features to make the process easier, faster and more effective. Connect unlimited inboxes, enjoy free warm-up for all your accounts, built-in email validation and data cleansing, AI-powered sequence and template writer, and much more. The tool also includes features such as email validation and list cleansing, custom personalization fields, automated GIF, IMG and video personalization, AI-copywriting assistant, and more. It helps businesses land new clients, increase their bottom-line, scale their outbound campaigns, secure industry partnerships, and find investors for their next funding round. All of these features are designed to help businesses save time, increase their efficiency, and improve their ROI.
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management: - Email Finder - Chrome Extension - Import from LinkedIn - CSV Import - Custom Fields - Contacts Management Outbound: - Multi-channel Campaigns - Cold Emails - LinkedIn Automation - Phone Calls - Templates & Variables - Email Threads - Email Tracking Sales Productivity: - Deals & Pipelines - Workflows - Tasks Management - Conversations Inbox - Collaboration - Integrations & Syncing
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform includes: * Multi-channel Outreach Sequences: Email, call, Linkedin outreach, and tasks * Prospecting: Find verified emails to build your prospect lists * Call Dialer: Call prospects inside PersistIQ, use local phone numbers, and save call recordings * Automation Triggers: Trigger outreach campaigns based on email opens, replies, and CRM data * Gmail Extension: Email templates, notifications, campaigns, and prospect profiles inside Gmail * Analytics: A/B Testing, reply sentiment analysis, and reporting * Team Collaboration: Shared templates, team reporting, and user management * Integrations: Copper, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Salesforce, and Zapier Use cases: * Outbound Sales: Find prospect’s emails and automate personalized outbound campaigns at scale * Inbound Sales: Automate follow-ups with inbound leads to close more deals * Recruiting: Reach out to prospective job candidates
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their deals. Experience a platform that's easy to implement, has flexible contractual terms, great pricing, and a phenomenal customer service.
Outboundly AI
outboundly.ai
Outboundly.ai is here to turn up the heat on your cold email campaigns, helping you send messages at scale without losing that personal touch. Imagine being able to reach out to a massive audience, ensuring your emails are not only delivered but also make a connection, all without breaking a sweat. Outboundly.ai ensures your emails are friendly, get noticed, and are super effective at scale. With a dash of AI wizardry, we’re elevating your outreach, providing unlimited email capabilities, and generating email sequences with a single click, ensuring your messages aren’t just sent but truly land and resonate.
Uptics
uptics.io
Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sales. The software is an all-in-one sales automation platform for remote and inside sales teams to easily launch outbound campaigns, nurture inbound leads, pack your deal pipeline, and drive top-line revenue.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/case-studies
Mixmax
mixmax.com
Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that helps teams boost revenue throughout the customer journey. We make life easier for everyone who interacts with customers, not just SDRs, by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows. This increases productivity and empowers reps to focus on selling. Mixmax customers see a positive ROI in under 6 months and can start using the platform in less than a day.
Nimble
nimble.com
Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM for your entire team. With customizable contact records and easy-to-use Kanban-style workflows, managing client information has never been simpler. Nimble effortlessly integrates with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, gathering contacts and leads from all your platforms, while our automation tools handle the busy work. Focus on what matters most – growing your business and nurturing relationships, as Nimble streamlines your workflow for maximum productivity.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Klenty
klenty.com
The Sales Engagement Platform that gets more replies and meetings booked. Use Klenty to execute multi-channel sales outreach. Send personalized emails and automate your follow-ups at scale with calls and LinkedIn tasks.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You need all the tools to close a deal in one place. Connect with leads, set up warming campaigns, schedule meetings and track attachments all from your inbox. With our Salesforce integration, there’s no more leaving your inbox to log information into Salesforce. No one likes busy work. Now you can see and update Salesforce as you work. Regardless of which email client you use, you can automatically sync emails and appointments to Salesforce, track email opens, set follow-up reminders, create and update Salesforce records like leads, contacts, and opportunities, schedule sales calls, and more.
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with less. Speed up cycle times, close more deals, save time, improve business processes, and ensure nothing falls through the cracks by having all your tools in one happy place. Lift your business up out of spreadsheets and email, and win your workdays with FreeAgent CRM.
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
Email is what we do. Making sure your messages are delivered is our top priority. And extraordinary service is our promise. We’ve spent over 15 years perfecting the art and science of easy, reliable delivery for your email. Regardless of the size or complexity of your business, we have the technology, reporting, and support resources available to maximize the success of your email. Looking for a simple, headache-free experience? We’ve struck just the right balance between a feature-rich outgoing mail delivery solution, an easy-to-use dashboard interface, and an even easier setup. You can be set up and running in minutes. Our proprietary email server technology, advanced analytics, and personalized customer support are what help SocketLabs deliver the ultimate customer experience. Our products and services ensure that you can: - Get your important marketing and transactional email to the inbox - Gain highly detailed visual insights into the performance of your email across all KPIs - Access our Email Delivery Experts if a problem does arise - Save time and money by utilizing the efficient and reliable SocketLabs email infrastructure - Capture and store email in the comfort of our highly secure and compliant email system At SocketLabs, we know how vital email is to your business, that’s why perfecting “the science of hitting the inbox” is our passion.
DoubleTick
doubletick.io
Doubletick is Free and unlimited email tracking for Gmail and Google Workspace (G Suite) with real-time desktop notifications and WhatsApp like double tick marks (✓✓) in your sent box. A single blue tick ✓ indicates that an email has been sent, but yet to be opened by the recipient. Double blue ticks ✓✓ mean that your email has been opened by the recipient and grey ticks indicates that email is not tracked.
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance sales success by providing a suite of tools for the sales process. The platform includes Koncert Dialers, a suite of four unique sales dialers tailored to team needs: AI Parallel Dialer, AIFlow Dialer, Agent-Assisted Dialer, and Click to Call Dialer. These dialers help intelligently manage the filtering, connection, and tracking of sales calls. The platform also introduces Koncert Cadence, which is a multi-channel sales sequencer operating across different channels, including Phone, Email, Video, and Social media for a diverse outreach. Additionally, Koncert features the Remote Salesfloor, a smart feature crafted to replicate the traditional sales floor workspace experience in a digital format. To optimize outbound dialing, the platform is equipped with Caller ID Management, a novel Heat Map function for managing outbound dialer numbers. It also offers seamless integration with pre-invested tools, enhancing its usability. Additionally, the machine learning facet of Koncert aids sales prospecting, offering the ability to score and prioritize leads. It also features a unique coaching tool for managers, the Koncert Remote Coach. Koncert is focused on helping users accelerate sales success with its AI-enhanced dialing system and other sales-oriented features.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer profiles simplifies how you drive and measure revenue impact at your locations. Are you investing in digital advertising? Leverage our database of more than 53M consumers to target your campaigns towards locals visiting businesses like yours. Adentro helps you better understand your guests for more effective marketing and increased ROI.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data management — no matter the company, they had to put in the work to clear the same bottlenecks.
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for website visitors, captures data on their online behaviour and interactions, and then assigns them a leadscore according to parameters set by the assigned account manager. With LeadBoxer, sales teams are able to track website visitors, page and video views, and document downloads, as well as measure traffic sources. The designated sales person can set the importance of various lead properties (industry, no. of page views, etc.) to in order to influence the leadscore assigned by LeadBoxer. When a lead is ready to be qualified, LeadBoxer reports and notifies the salesperson (or people) responsible. The relevant salesperson can engage with their lead directly via the LeadBoxer app, where leads can be reviewed, assigned, or removed at any time. LeadBoxer integrates with CRMs and other sales tools via an advanced API.
FastReach
fastreach.io
Fastreach turns you into a cold emailing pro, effortlessly. Dive in and watch your customer base grow! no experience required!
ReachInbox
reachinbox.ai
ReachInbox is an advanced cold email outreach tool designed to help businesses scale their email campaigns, improve deliverability, and increase conversions through AI driven personalization and smart automation features.
Automailer
automailer.io
Automailer is a cold email automation tool that is designed specifically for lead generation. Engage with your cold contacts with a customized drip email sequence, track replies, opens, clicks, and more all in one dashboard. Automailer integrates and sends with your actual email address to ensure high deliverability and inbox placement.
Sellizer
sellizer.io
Sellizer is a comprehensive sales support tool that will notify you when a customer opens your proposal and provide key statistics that you have never had access to.
TrulyInbox
trulyinbox.com
TrulyInbox is an email warm-up tool that helps businesses improve their sender's reputation and increase the chances of their emails landing in the inbox. It works by interacting with your inbox in a human way, such as sending and receiving emails at varying intervals, opening and replying to emails, and marking emails as important and starred. This helps to build trust with email service providers (ESPs) and show them that your account is active and engaged. As a result, ESPs are more likely to deliver your emails to the inbox, which can lead to improved email deliverability, increased engagement, and reduced spam complaints.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionality. It offers an artificial intelligence-powered email assistant that can write messages for you, Cloud Delivery so your scheduled email can be sent even if your computer is offline, advanced email tracking which doesn't require approval from your recipient, and a powerful Contacts feature which can help you improve your customer relationships, among many other smart, inbox-enhancing features. These include: • Smart Assistant: An AI-powered email assistant that writes, summarizes and improves messages, finds tasks and contacts, and responds for you. • Smart Send Later: Smart scheduling functionality to help you optimize your email delivery times. • Recipient Optimized Scheduling: Suggests the best time for you to send an email to maximize your chances of it being opened. • Email Tracking: Find out when, where, and how often your email or link was opened. For those using iCloud or IMAP email addresses, see exactly who has opened your email when you send a message to multiple recipients. Also send tracked emails from your mobile phone. • Snooze: Snooze less important emails temporarily and they’ll reappear at a time of your choosing. • Contacts: Get essential insights into your contacts to maintain peak customer communication. • Signatures: Beautiful and professional email signatures with extensive creative control. • Templates: Craft message templates to increase productivity and efficiency. •
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer view from sales to service, Sell provides everything your sales team needs in one, centralized tool. Zendesk Sell is a part of Zendesk's portfolio of products designed to create better customer experiences. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
SparkPost
developers.sparkpost.com
SparkPost is the world’s #1 email infrastructure provider and the most performant email delivery service available. Our customers send over 5 trillion messages a year, over 37 percent of the world’s business email. Several SparkPost customers—including the largest social networks—send over a billion emails a day, making us the fastest-growing email delivery service provider on the market. For more than a decade, we’ve developed the leading technology in the email industry and the first email delivery service truly architected for the cloud. From the finely-tuned Momentum MTA to today’s fully elastic cloud email delivery service, we provide our customers with proven highest inbox delivery rates, easy setup and launch, and the most comprehensive analytics and insight. Built on the AWS platform, we give our customers the reliability and scalability they demand—and more. There’s never been a better way to send email. Our technology is powerful, but SparkPost’s most valuable asset is our people—the most talented and experienced email experts in the industry. From deliverability experts to a community of developers to dedicated Technical Account Managers for enterprise customers, our team is there with you every step of the way. Whether you are just starting out building an app; a large, complex enterprise; or somewhere in between, there’s a SparkPost service to match your email delivery needs.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Hexospark
hexospark.com
Personalize emails, automate inbound follow-ups and grow your sales by nurturing relationships in one centralized platform.
Woodpecker
woodpecker.co
Woodpecker is an intuitive cold email tool that helps B2B companies to connect with prospective customers and business partners - and keep the conversations going. Woodpecker allows you to craft personalized, relevant email sequences and makes sure they get delivered to your recipient’s main inbox. Your follow-ups are sent in the same thread as the opening email. The sequence is automatically stopped when someone replies or schedules a call via Calendly. Woodpecker helps you easily experiment with your messages to find the best-performing versions, and automatically marks how interested your prospects are when they reply. The tool makes outreach across channels easier with LinkedIn manual tasks and Woodpecker Calls - a call scheduling & tracking mobile app for Android that allows you to contact your leads straight from your phone. Woodpecker is like an assistant who takes over the daunting, repetitive part of starting conversations and building B2B relations. It allows sales, lead generation and recruitment professionals to save time and focus on the human-to-human part of the process.
Firstsales.io
firstsales.io
Try Firstsales.io so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster. Firstsales.io is a modern email outreaching tool that focuses heavily on granular level A/B/C split testing that no other tool offers today. Along with its uniqueness, it has a very robust infrastructure and unique solutions, which includes auto-rotating emails and custom domain to avoid footprints helping you to better your Inboxing opportunity.
Groove
groove.co
Groove, a Clari company, is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue leaders can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle. Groove enables more than 75,000 users at ADP, Google, Uber, iHeartMedia, Capital One, and other large enterprises to be more efficient and effective. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automations that level up efficiency, advanced reporting for data-powered insights and much more. Outplay has bi-directional integrations with a wide range of CRMs, inboxes and more to help sales teams book meetings and track performances from a single dashboard. Outplay's intuitive UI and industry-leading customer support gets teams up and running rapidly, to start booking meetings now. Not next quarter. With game-changing features like power dialing, AI-powered conversational intelligence and a lead sourcing database of millions, Outplay transforms sales engagement, without the hefty price tag.Switch out multiple point solutions and invoices with Outplay - the all-in-one sales stack for new-age teams. Get a built-in Sales Prospecting tool, Multi-channel Sales Engagement platform, Inbound Conversion and Scheduling tool and Conversational Intelligence platform to exceed your targets, not your budgets.