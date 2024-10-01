App store for web apps
Top Email Tracking Software - Cape Verde
Email tracking software empowers users to monitor emails and gather analytics, including email open rates, link clicks, and the download count for email attachments. Utilizing features like web beacons or read-receipts, email tracking solutions enable users to track the delivery of emails to their intended recipients. Widely adopted within sales and marketing departments, organizations employ email tracking software to pinpoint optimal engagement points and enhance communication with potential customers. These tools, along with their analytics, play a crucial role in evaluating and refining sales and marketing messaging to optimize the likelihood of prospect engagement. Email tracking software seamlessly integrates with email platforms and is often incorporated as an extension to complement other sales and marketing tools, such as CRM and email marketing software, forming a comprehensive sales force automation system.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Polymail
polymail.io
Polymail is an email platform for sales communication. Our platform - which includes email tracking, Salesforce sync, and calendar scheduling - empowers sales teams to increase conversion and shorten sales cycles while providing executives with transparency into sales activity. Backed by Y Combinat...
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balanc...
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionali...
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
Nimble
nimble.com
Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM for your entire team. With customizable contact records and easy-to-use Kanban-style workflows, managing client information has never been simpler. Nimble effortlessly integrates with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, gathering contacts and leads from all ...
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving ...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
DoubleTick
doubletick.io
Doubletick is Free and unlimited email tracking for Gmail and Google Workspace (G Suite) with real-time desktop notifications and WhatsApp like double tick marks (✓✓) in your sent box. A single blue tick ✓ indicates that an email has been sent, but yet to be opened by the recipient. Double blue tick...
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automa...
ReachInbox
reachinbox.ai
ReachInbox is an advanced cold email outreach tool designed to help businesses scale their email campaigns, improve deliverability, and increase conversions through AI driven personalization and smart automation features.
Mixmax
mixmax.com
Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that helps teams boost revenue throughout the customer journey. We make life easier for everyone who interacts with customers, not just SDRs, by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows. This increases productivity and empowers reps to focus on sel...
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/ca...
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with le...
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware helps high-performing sales teams do meaningful email outreach at scale. If you need to drive more revenue through email outreach, but complex enterprise sales software is overkill - try Yesware. Yesware's Outlook and Gmail add-on lives right inside your inbox, tracks your activity, and easi...
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro helps you turn Leads into Customers and close more meetings. Master email outreach with AI. Automate sequences, personalize with merge tags, and enhance customer engagement. Start winning more deals now.
Woodpecker
woodpecker.co
Woodpecker is an intuitive cold email tool that helps B2B companies to connect with prospective customers and business partners - and keep the conversations going. Woodpecker allows you to craft personalized, relevant email sequences and makes sure they get delivered to your recipient’s main inbox. ...
SparkPost
developers.sparkpost.com
SparkPost is the world’s #1 email infrastructure provider and the most performant email delivery service available. Our customers send over 5 trillion messages a year, over 37 percent of the world’s business email. Several SparkPost customers—including the largest social networks—send over a billion...
Sellizer
sellizer.io
Sellizer is a comprehensive sales support tool that will notify you when a customer opens your proposal and provide key statistics that you have never had access to.
Outboundly AI
outboundly.ai
Outboundly.ai is here to turn up the heat on your cold email campaigns, helping you send messages at scale without losing that personal touch. Imagine being able to reach out to a massive audience, ensuring your emails are not only delivered but also make a connection, all without breaking a sweat. ...
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding yo...
Klenty
klenty.com
The Sales Engagement Platform that gets more replies and meetings booked. Use Klenty to execute multi-channel sales outreach. Send personalized emails and automate your follow-ups at scale with calls and LinkedIn tasks.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for...
Groove
groove.co
Groove, a Clari company, is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue leaders can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle. Groo...
Uptics
uptics.io
Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sale...
Pipeliner CRM
pipelinersales.com
The Best CRM, all About Sales! Sales enablement tool, a simple, winning formula. Focus on pipeline management, sales process & analytics to maximize revenue.
Elastic Email
elasticemail.com
Elastic Email is a Canadian-Polish company, founded in 2010. After many years of providing customers with email services, today Elastic Email is an amazing email marketing platform, built on the most cost-effective email API. With an SMTP Relay, robust HTTP API, intuitive user interface, 24/7 global...
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Pr...
Automailer
automailer.io
Automailer is a cold email automation tool that is designed specifically for lead generation. Engage with your cold contacts with a customized drip email sequence, track replies, opens, clicks, and more all in one dashboard. Automailer integrates and sends with your actual email address to ensure hi...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
QuickMail
quickmail.io
QuickMail is a tool to automate your personal email outreach for sales and marketing. If you or your team are looking to build a predictable sales pipeline, reaching out to cold prospects by email in order to generate new leads, you'll love QuickMail. Whether you are in a meeting, on the phone, or e...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Hexospark
hexospark.com
Personalize emails, automate inbound follow-ups and grow your sales by nurturing relationships in one centralized platform.
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
Email is what we do. Making sure your messages are delivered is our top priority. And extraordinary service is our promise. We’ve spent over 15 years perfecting the art and science of easy, reliable delivery for your email. Regardless of the size or complexity of your business, we have the technolog...
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that helps businesses improve their outbound communication. It provides a suite of features to make the process easier, faster and more effective. Connect unlimited inboxes, enjoy free warm-up for all your accounts, built-in email validation and data cleansin...
Salesdash CRM
salesdashcrm.com
Salesdash CRM software helps logistics companies (freight brokerages, 3PLs) grow new shipper relationships. Salesdash helps sales teams in logistics streamline their sales process to grow sales and revenue. Built for freight brokers, by a former freight broker sales leader. The product is best suite...
Leadgenerator.io
leadgenerator.io
Leadgenerator.io: Transforming B2B Lead Generation for Growth-Driven Teams Discover Leadgenerator.io, the innovative B2B lead generation platform that reimagines and automates the lead generation process for sales, marketing, and operations professionals. Our state-of-the-art platform offers the ess...
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How V...
TrulyInbox
trulyinbox.com
TrulyInbox is an email warm-up tool that helps businesses improve their sender's reputation and increase the chances of their emails landing in the inbox. It works by interacting with your inbox in a human way, such as sending and receiving emails at varying intervals, opening and replying to emails...
FastReach
fastreach.io
Fastreach turns you into a cold emailing pro, effortlessly. Dive in and watch your customer base grow! no experience required!