Top Email Testing Software

Email testing software assists businesses in previewing and testing emails before sending them to recipients, enhancing the effectiveness of email campaigns and optimizing ROI (return on investment). This software offers an editing platform to identify potential issues in an email before distribution. Common error checks encompass spelling, grammar, formatting, design, and coding. Throughout the testing phase, the software simulates the delivery of the email on an SMTP server.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an email deliverability solution that helps businesses optimize their email infrastructure and improve inbox placement rates.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an email delivery platform for developers to test and send emails in a controlled environment, offering tools for analytics and optimization.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold allows marketers to create targeted email and SMS campaigns, offering planning, design tools, and analytics for personalized customer engagement.
Transpond
transpond.io
Transpond is a marketing platform for managing subscribers, designing email templates, automating emails, and tracking campaigns.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus helps marketers create, test, and analyze emails to improve delivery and personalization, ensuring effective communication with recipients.
Parcel
parcel.io
Parcel is an email development platform for coding, previewing, and collaborating on high-quality emails.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a platform for creating, automating, and managing Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns with in-depth analytics.
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is a platform for testing and analyzing email and SMS communications in software development, ensuring messages function correctly without sending to real customers.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is an app for managing Customer Journey and enhancing Customer Value through strategy definition, campaign execution, and continuous improvement.
Email on Acid
emailonacid.com
Email on Acid helps marketers optimize email campaigns for various clients, ensuring proper display and improving deliverability before deployment.
testRigor
testrigor.com
testRigor is a codeless testing tool that allows users to create and execute automated tests for web, mobile, and API applications with minimal maintenance.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer is a secure email verification platform that checks email lists for accuracy and deliverability, processing up to 200,000 emails per hour.
Delivra
delivra.com
Delivra is an email marketing platform that helps businesses automate and personalize their email campaigns with tools for segmentation and integration.
GlockApps
glockapps.com
GlockApps is an email deliverability tool that tests inbox placement, monitors authentication records, and tracks spam issues to improve email campaign performance.
Reoon
reoon.com
Reoon is an email verification tool that helps businesses maintain accurate email lists by validating addresses quickly and securely.
Acymailing
acymailing.com
Acymailing is an email marketing tool for WordPress and Joomla, allowing users to create, manage, and automate email campaigns with tracking and analytics features.
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam is an online tool that tests emails for spam potential, providing a spam score and analysis to improve email deliverability.
