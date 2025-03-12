App store for web apps

Email Testing Software
Top Email Testing Software

Email testing software assists businesses in previewing and testing emails before sending them to recipients, enhancing the effectiveness of email campaigns and optimizing ROI (return on investment). This software offers an editing platform to identify potential issues in an email before distribution. Common error checks encompass spelling, grammar, formatting, design, and coding. Throughout the testing phase, the software simulates the delivery of the email on an SMTP server.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.

Folderly

Folderly

folderly.com

Folderly is an email deliverability solution that helps businesses optimize their email infrastructure and improve inbox placement rates.

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

Mailtrap is an email delivery platform for developers to test and send emails in a controlled environment, offering tools for analytics and optimization.

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Emma by Marigold allows marketers to create targeted email and SMS campaigns, offering planning, design tools, and analytics for personalized customer engagement.

Transpond

Transpond

transpond.io

Transpond is a marketing platform for managing subscribers, designing email templates, automating emails, and tracking campaigns.

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Litmus helps marketers create, test, and analyze emails to improve delivery and personalization, ensuring effective communication with recipients.

Parcel

Parcel

parcel.io

Parcel is an email development platform for coding, previewing, and collaborating on high-quality emails.

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.

MailUp

MailUp

mailup.com

MailUp is a platform for creating, automating, and managing Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns with in-depth analytics.

Mailosaur

Mailosaur

mailosaur.com

Mailosaur is a platform for testing and analyzing email and SMS communications in software development, ensuring messages function correctly without sending to real customers.

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is an app for managing Customer Journey and enhancing Customer Value through strategy definition, campaign execution, and continuous improvement.

Email on Acid

Email on Acid

emailonacid.com

Email on Acid helps marketers optimize email campaigns for various clients, ensuring proper display and improving deliverability before deployment.

testRigor

testRigor

testrigor.com

testRigor is a codeless testing tool that allows users to create and execute automated tests for web, mobile, and API applications with minimal maintenance.

Bouncer

Bouncer

usebouncer.com

Bouncer is a secure email verification platform that checks email lists for accuracy and deliverability, processing up to 200,000 emails per hour.

Delivra

Delivra

delivra.com

Delivra is an email marketing platform that helps businesses automate and personalize their email campaigns with tools for segmentation and integration.

GlockApps

GlockApps

glockapps.com

GlockApps is an email deliverability tool that tests inbox placement, monitors authentication records, and tracks spam issues to improve email campaign performance.

Reoon

Reoon

reoon.com

Reoon is an email verification tool that helps businesses maintain accurate email lists by validating addresses quickly and securely.

Acymailing

Acymailing

acymailing.com

Acymailing is an email marketing tool for WordPress and Joomla, allowing users to create, manage, and automate email campaigns with tracking and analytics features.

Unspam

Unspam

unspam.email

Unspam is an online tool that tests emails for spam potential, providing a spam score and analysis to improve email deliverability.

