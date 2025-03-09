App store for web apps

Top Email Testing Software - Vatican City

Email testing software assists businesses in previewing and testing emails before sending them to recipients, enhancing the effectiveness of email campaigns and optimizing ROI (return on investment). This software offers an editing platform to identify potential issues in an email before distribution. Common error checks encompass spelling, grammar, formatting, design, and coding. Throughout the testing phase, the software simulates the delivery of the email on an SMTP server.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

testRigor

testRigor

testrigor.com

testRigor is a codeless testing tool that allows users to create and execute automated tests for web, mobile, and API applications with minimal maintenance.

GlockApps

GlockApps

glockapps.com

The GlockApps Suite of Deliverability Tools consists of 3 Apps designed to help you increase your opens, clicks, and conversions by up to 41%! Inbox Insight Run 3 free spam tests with Inbox Insight to ensure your emails are reaching your customers. Your deliverability test results will show you: ◆ Your email’s placement in 70 seed mailboxes ◆ Your email authentication records (SPF, DKIM, rDNS, and HELO to IP) ◆ Your IP address' Sender Score ◆ Where your IP is blacklisted ◆ Your email’s spam score for Google Spam Filter, Barracuda, and SpamAssassin ◆ Your email's content analysis https://glockapps.com/spam-testing/ DMARC Analytics Protect your brand from phishing and spoofing with DMARC Analytics! GlockApps DMARC Analytics gives you: ◆ 10,000 DMARC messages FREE every month ◆ Power to track, store, and organize all your XLM reports in a human-friendly way ◆ Complete visibility over your email traffic ◆ Insight into which email campaigns failed authentication ◆ Total control over what to do with emails that fail authentication ◆ Instant alerts when suspicious activity is detected ◆ Free SPF, DKIM, and DMARC monitoring every two hours. ◆ Ability to add unlimited domains and even group them Try GlockApps DMARC Analytics & Get 10,000 FREE DMARC messages every month! https://glockapps.com/dmarc-analyzer/ Uptime Monitor Our Uptime Monitor sends you instant alerts about issues with your IP address, SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records as well as HTTP, TLS, and TCP protocols. Start your 14-Day Free Trial: ◆ Get Up to 20 Monitors ◆ Get alerted as soon as your IP address gets blocklisted ◆ Monitor your SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records’ health & get instantly notified if any changes occur. ◆ Get alerted instantly if your website goes down ◆ Set your own check intervals (up to every minute!) ◆ Increase transparency with Public Status Pages ◆ Set your own downtime threshold rules & get notified if your status reaches your threshold https://glockapps.com/uptime-blacklist-monitor/

Transpond

Transpond

transpond.io

Manage subscribers, design beautiful templates, create automated emails, and send and track campaigns. Welcome to Transpond - a cutting-edge marketing platform. Try Transpond - Easy to use marketing suite. Create standout communications to send to your customers and grow your business.

Acymailing

Acymailing

acymailing.com

Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor - Dynamic content insertion (receiver information, events...) Managing your campaign: - Send an unlimited number of emails - Track your newsletter efficiency - Statistics (click rating, prospect conversion, open rate...) - See how much money you've made thanks to the content you have sent in your newsletters

Unspam

Unspam

unspam.email

Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.

Folderly

Folderly

folderly.com

Folderly is an email deliverability solution that helps businesses optimize their email infrastructure and improve inbox placement rates.

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.

Reoon

Reoon

reoon.com

Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.

Parcel

Parcel

parcel.io

The Email Coding Platform. Code, preview, and collaborate using the development platform designed for email. Parcel is the way brands and agencies code high-quality emails.

Email on Acid

Email on Acid

emailonacid.com

Email on Acid helps marketers optimize email campaigns for various clients, ensuring proper display and improving deliverability before deployment.

Delivra

Delivra

delivra.com

Delivra is an email marketing platform helping marketers of any expertise captivate and grow their audience. With more than 20 years of unrivaled customer success, Delivra helps businesses engage in meaningful conversations that produce tangible results. Their focus on approachable solutions has helped empower thousands of organizations across industries to take control of complex marketing automation and data handling. Delivra scales with you and provides the tools you need to succeed every step of the way. Built for busy marketers, Delivra offers a full suite of features to help teams reach their goals. Easily build and send impactful email marketing campaigns with a customizable drag and drop editor. Automate your customer communications by strategically plotting an entire email series, determining which mailings are sent based on a variety of subscriber actions, inactions or time. Get more engagement from your audience and reach customers outside of their inbox with expert segmentation and SMS marketing. Whether you’re working B2B, promoting a Non-Profit, or planning an event, Delivra provides robust analytics and ongoing support to encourage users to hone in and refine their strategy. Integrate with a wide variety of CRM’s, e-commerce platforms, and web analytics tools so everything you need is available in one place. The software either plugs right into the current tech, or Delivra builds out a custom integration to ensure that everything works smoothly.

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.

MailUp

MailUp

mailup.com

MailUp is a platform for creating, automating, and managing Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns with in-depth analytics.

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

Mailtrap is an email delivery platform for developers to test and send emails in a controlled environment, offering tools for analytics and optimization.

Mailosaur

Mailosaur

mailosaur.com

Mailosaur is a platform for testing and analyzing email and SMS communications in software development, ensuring messages function correctly without sending to real customers.

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Emma by Marigold allows marketers to create targeted email and SMS campaigns, offering planning, design tools, and analytics for personalized customer engagement.

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.

Bouncer

Bouncer

usebouncer.com

Bouncer is a secure email verification platform that checks email lists for accuracy and deliverability, processing up to 200,000 emails per hour.

