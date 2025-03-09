Top Email Testing Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Email testing software assists businesses in previewing and testing emails before sending them to recipients, enhancing the effectiveness of email campaigns and optimizing ROI (return on investment). This software offers an editing platform to identify potential issues in an email before distribution. Common error checks encompass spelling, grammar, formatting, design, and coding. Throughout the testing phase, the software simulates the delivery of the email on an SMTP server.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
testRigor
testrigor.com
testRigor is a codeless testing tool that allows users to create and execute automated tests for web, mobile, and API applications with minimal maintenance.
GlockApps
glockapps.com
The GlockApps Suite of Deliverability Tools consists of 3 Apps designed to help you increase your opens, clicks, and conversions by up to 41%! Inbox Insight Run 3 free spam tests with Inbox Insight to ensure your emails are reaching your customers. Your deliverability test results will show you: ◆ Your email’s placement in 70 seed mailboxes ◆ Your email authentication records (SPF, DKIM, rDNS, and HELO to IP) ◆ Your IP address' Sender Score ◆ Where your IP is blacklisted ◆ Your email’s spam score for Google Spam Filter, Barracuda, and SpamAssassin ◆ Your email's content analysis https://glockapps.com/spam-testing/ DMARC Analytics Protect your brand from phishing and spoofing with DMARC Analytics! GlockApps DMARC Analytics gives you: ◆ 10,000 DMARC messages FREE every month ◆ Power to track, store, and organize all your XLM reports in a human-friendly way ◆ Complete visibility over your email traffic ◆ Insight into which email campaigns failed authentication ◆ Total control over what to do with emails that fail authentication ◆ Instant alerts when suspicious activity is detected ◆ Free SPF, DKIM, and DMARC monitoring every two hours. ◆ Ability to add unlimited domains and even group them Try GlockApps DMARC Analytics & Get 10,000 FREE DMARC messages every month! https://glockapps.com/dmarc-analyzer/ Uptime Monitor Our Uptime Monitor sends you instant alerts about issues with your IP address, SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records as well as HTTP, TLS, and TCP protocols. Start your 14-Day Free Trial: ◆ Get Up to 20 Monitors ◆ Get alerted as soon as your IP address gets blocklisted ◆ Monitor your SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records’ health & get instantly notified if any changes occur. ◆ Get alerted instantly if your website goes down ◆ Set your own check intervals (up to every minute!) ◆ Increase transparency with Public Status Pages ◆ Set your own downtime threshold rules & get notified if your status reaches your threshold https://glockapps.com/uptime-blacklist-monitor/
Transpond
transpond.io
Manage subscribers, design beautiful templates, create automated emails, and send and track campaigns. Welcome to Transpond - a cutting-edge marketing platform. Try Transpond - Easy to use marketing suite. Create standout communications to send to your customers and grow your business.
Acymailing
acymailing.com
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor - Dynamic content insertion (receiver information, events...) Managing your campaign: - Send an unlimited number of emails - Track your newsletter efficiency - Statistics (click rating, prospect conversion, open rate...) - See how much money you've made thanks to the content you have sent in your newsletters
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an email deliverability solution that helps businesses optimize their email infrastructure and improve inbox placement rates.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Reoon
reoon.com
Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.
Parcel
parcel.io
The Email Coding Platform. Code, preview, and collaborate using the development platform designed for email. Parcel is the way brands and agencies code high-quality emails.
Email on Acid
emailonacid.com
Email on Acid helps marketers optimize email campaigns for various clients, ensuring proper display and improving deliverability before deployment.
Delivra
delivra.com
Delivra is an email marketing platform helping marketers of any expertise captivate and grow their audience. With more than 20 years of unrivaled customer success, Delivra helps businesses engage in meaningful conversations that produce tangible results. Their focus on approachable solutions has helped empower thousands of organizations across industries to take control of complex marketing automation and data handling. Delivra scales with you and provides the tools you need to succeed every step of the way. Built for busy marketers, Delivra offers a full suite of features to help teams reach their goals. Easily build and send impactful email marketing campaigns with a customizable drag and drop editor. Automate your customer communications by strategically plotting an entire email series, determining which mailings are sent based on a variety of subscriber actions, inactions or time. Get more engagement from your audience and reach customers outside of their inbox with expert segmentation and SMS marketing. Whether you’re working B2B, promoting a Non-Profit, or planning an event, Delivra provides robust analytics and ongoing support to encourage users to hone in and refine their strategy. Integrate with a wide variety of CRM’s, e-commerce platforms, and web analytics tools so everything you need is available in one place. The software either plugs right into the current tech, or Delivra builds out a custom integration to ensure that everything works smoothly.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a platform for creating, automating, and managing Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns with in-depth analytics.
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an email delivery platform for developers to test and send emails in a controlled environment, offering tools for analytics and optimization.
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is a platform for testing and analyzing email and SMS communications in software development, ensuring messages function correctly without sending to real customers.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold allows marketers to create targeted email and SMS campaigns, offering planning, design tools, and analytics for personalized customer engagement.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer is a secure email verification platform that checks email lists for accuracy and deliverability, processing up to 200,000 emails per hour.
