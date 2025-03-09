Top Email Testing Software - Uzbekistan

GlockApps

glockapps.com

The GlockApps Suite of Deliverability Tools consists of 3 Apps designed to help you increase your opens, clicks, and conversions by up to 41%! Inbox Insight Run 3 free spam tests with Inbox Insight to ensure your emails are reaching your customers. Your deliverability test results will show you: ◆ Your email’s placement in 70 seed mailboxes ◆ Your email authentication records (SPF, DKIM, rDNS, and HELO to IP) ◆ Your IP address' Sender Score ◆ Where your IP is blacklisted ◆ Your email’s spam score for Google Spam Filter, Barracuda, and SpamAssassin ◆ Your email's content analysis https://glockapps.com/spam-testing/ DMARC Analytics Protect your brand from phishing and spoofing with DMARC Analytics! GlockApps DMARC Analytics gives you: ◆ 10,000 DMARC messages FREE every month ◆ Power to track, store, and organize all your XLM reports in a human-friendly way ◆ Complete visibility over your email traffic ◆ Insight into which email campaigns failed authentication ◆ Total control over what to do with emails that fail authentication ◆ Instant alerts when suspicious activity is detected ◆ Free SPF, DKIM, and DMARC monitoring every two hours. ◆ Ability to add unlimited domains and even group them Try GlockApps DMARC Analytics & Get 10,000 FREE DMARC messages every month! https://glockapps.com/dmarc-analyzer/ Uptime Monitor Our Uptime Monitor sends you instant alerts about issues with your IP address, SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records as well as HTTP, TLS, and TCP protocols. Start your 14-Day Free Trial: ◆ Get Up to 20 Monitors ◆ Get alerted as soon as your IP address gets blocklisted ◆ Monitor your SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records’ health & get instantly notified if any changes occur. ◆ Get alerted instantly if your website goes down ◆ Set your own check intervals (up to every minute!) ◆ Increase transparency with Public Status Pages ◆ Set your own downtime threshold rules & get notified if your status reaches your threshold https://glockapps.com/uptime-blacklist-monitor/