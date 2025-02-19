Top Email Testing Software - Chad

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Email testing software assists businesses in previewing and testing emails before sending them to recipients, enhancing the effectiveness of email campaigns and optimizing ROI (return on investment). This software offers an editing platform to identify potential issues in an email before distribution. Common error checks encompass spelling, grammar, formatting, design, and coding. Throughout the testing phase, the software simulates the delivery of the email on an SMTP server.
Submit New App
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
testRigor
testrigor.com
Software QA testers use testRigor codeless testing tool to create robust end-to-end functional tests. Software testing made easy: create cross-platform tests using no code for web, native and hybrid mobile applications, desktop, and API. Utilize email testing, visual testing and audio testing built-in features. Create your automated tests 15x faster and with 95% less test maintenance than traditional automation testing tools. Execute tests in parallel and receive results in minutes, not hours. Easily integrate with your favorite issue management tools, CI/CD tools, and so on. It’s easy to scale your software testing with testRigor. Best for: Software teams who want to rapidly increase their test automation coverage while also spending much less time on maintenance. testRigor aims to be the only automation tool needed - with broad support, cross-platform and cross-browser testing, reporting and screenshots for every step
GlockApps
glockapps.com
The GlockApps Suite of Deliverability Tools consists of 3 Apps designed to help you increase your opens, clicks, and conversions by up to 41%! Inbox Insight Run 3 free spam tests with Inbox Insight to ensure your emails are reaching your customers. Your deliverability test results will show you: ◆ Your email’s placement in 70 seed mailboxes ◆ Your email authentication records (SPF, DKIM, rDNS, and HELO to IP) ◆ Your IP address' Sender Score ◆ Where your IP is blacklisted ◆ Your email’s spam score for Google Spam Filter, Barracuda, and SpamAssassin ◆ Your email's content analysis https://glockapps.com/spam-testing/ DMARC Analytics Protect your brand from phishing and spoofing with DMARC Analytics! GlockApps DMARC Analytics gives you: ◆ 10,000 DMARC messages FREE every month ◆ Power to track, store, and organize all your XLM reports in a human-friendly way ◆ Complete visibility over your email traffic ◆ Insight into which email campaigns failed authentication ◆ Total control over what to do with emails that fail authentication ◆ Instant alerts when suspicious activity is detected ◆ Free SPF, DKIM, and DMARC monitoring every two hours. ◆ Ability to add unlimited domains and even group them Try GlockApps DMARC Analytics & Get 10,000 FREE DMARC messages every month! https://glockapps.com/dmarc-analyzer/ Uptime Monitor Our Uptime Monitor sends you instant alerts about issues with your IP address, SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records as well as HTTP, TLS, and TCP protocols. Start your 14-Day Free Trial: ◆ Get Up to 20 Monitors ◆ Get alerted as soon as your IP address gets blocklisted ◆ Monitor your SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records’ health & get instantly notified if any changes occur. ◆ Get alerted instantly if your website goes down ◆ Set your own check intervals (up to every minute!) ◆ Increase transparency with Public Status Pages ◆ Set your own downtime threshold rules & get notified if your status reaches your threshold https://glockapps.com/uptime-blacklist-monitor/
Transpond
transpond.io
Manage subscribers, design beautiful templates, create automated emails, and send and track campaigns. Welcome to Transpond - a cutting-edge marketing platform. Try Transpond - Easy to use marketing suite. Create standout communications to send to your customers and grow your business.
Acymailing
acymailing.com
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor - Dynamic content insertion (receiver information, events...) Managing your campaign: - Send an unlimited number of emails - Track your newsletter efficiency - Statistics (click rating, prospect conversion, open rate...) - See how much money you've made thanks to the content you have sent in your newsletters
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an Email Deliverability solution that offers a comprehensive approach to ensuring flawless email deliverability. Locate, solve, and prevent email deliverability pitfalls, and ensure your emails reach the Inbox folder. Never again let your emails be part of the 51% of all business emails that never reach the inbox. Make every email count, bringing in revenue and business opportunities.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Reoon
reoon.com
Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.
Parcel
parcel.io
The Email Coding Platform. Code, preview, and collaborate using the development platform designed for email. Parcel is the way brands and agencies code high-quality emails.
Email on Acid
emailonacid.com
As the industry leader in email preparation, Email on Acid offers the world's most comprehensive and flexible automated email pre-deployment platform. Developers, marketers, and enterprise organizations deliver email perfection, achieve efficiencies, improve marketing ROI, and protect brand reputation. Co-founded in 2009 by industry thought leader John Thies, Email on Acid was born out of a desire to make email marketing better for everyone. To learn more, visit emailonacid.com.
Delivra
delivra.com
Delivra is an email marketing platform helping marketers of any expertise captivate and grow their audience. With more than 20 years of unrivaled customer success, Delivra helps businesses engage in meaningful conversations that produce tangible results. Their focus on approachable solutions has helped empower thousands of organizations across industries to take control of complex marketing automation and data handling. Delivra scales with you and provides the tools you need to succeed every step of the way. Built for busy marketers, Delivra offers a full suite of features to help teams reach their goals. Easily build and send impactful email marketing campaigns with a customizable drag and drop editor. Automate your customer communications by strategically plotting an entire email series, determining which mailings are sent based on a variety of subscriber actions, inactions or time. Get more engagement from your audience and reach customers outside of their inbox with expert segmentation and SMS marketing. Whether you’re working B2B, promoting a Non-Profit, or planning an event, Delivra provides robust analytics and ongoing support to encourage users to hone in and refine their strategy. Integrate with a wide variety of CRM’s, e-commerce platforms, and web analytics tools so everything you need is available in one place. The software either plugs right into the current tech, or Delivra builds out a custom integration to ensure that everything works smoothly.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid has raised over $81 million and has offices in Denver, Colorado; Boulder, Colorado; Irvine, California; Redwood City, California; and London.The company went public with a debut in the New York Stock Exchange on November 16, 2017. Twilio acquired SendGrid in February 2019.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichannel marketing needs: newsletters, transactional emails, subscription forms, landing pages, promotions, SMS, Messaging Apps (Facebook Messenger and Telegram), and much more! Try its drag & drop email builder, integrate your marketing stack, create automated multichannel workflows in a matter of seconds and monitor your campaign performances through in-depth reports. Italian by birth, international by vocation. Established in 2003, over the years MailUp has grown to become the market leader in Italy and to operate in over 50 countries, with 5 branches worldwide. Over 10,000 companies across the globe trust MailUp as a strategic partner for their Digital Marketing activities. MailUp offers the best infrastructure and international certifications to ensure maximum deliverability to your messages. Its powerful messaging platform is complemented by a range of tools to help your day-to-day marketing campaigns run smoothly. Its teams at the technology hubs in Cremona (Italy) and Silicon Valley are at the forefront of flexible, scalable, integrated software development.
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. Email Sending - to send emails on production. In-depth Analytics - to control your email infrastructure performance. EMAIL TESTING FOR SECURE EMAIL TESTING Test your emails in a zero-risk environment. Mailtrap Email Testing offers a fake SMTP server to trap your test emails. With the provided tools, you can grab SMTP traffic, validate CSS/HTML, check spam score, and automate your flow to debug and improve your emails before sending them. Take advantage of Mailtrap Email Testing API to test any email-related functionality and share it with your team. EMAIL SENDING TO REACH RECIPIENTS’ INBOXES After inspecting and debugging your emails in staging, use reliable Mailtrap Email Sending to send emails on production. Integrate it with your application easily and fast. Get email infrastructure that is designed to provide you with high deliverability rates by default. CONTROL EMAILS WITH ACTIONABLE ANALYTICS Monitor your email stats with a helicopter view dashboard, drill-down reports and 60-day email logs. Use regular weekly reports with week-on-week comparison to monitor your deliverability trends and critical alerts if your metrics suddenly drop.
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is the communication-testing platform businesses use to capture, test, design and analyze email and SMS messages. Ensuring every message your business sends looks, feels, and works exactly how you planned. Quickly create automated tests that cover your most critical communications, from account notifications and alerts to promotional offers and announcements. Preview exactly what your customers will see, by taking screenshots using real email clients on a range of desktop and mobile devices. QA & development teams use Mailosaur to test two-factor authentication (2FA/MFA), password resets and personalisation. Ensuring that your service availability and user access is never interrupted due to a code change or mistake. Isolate staging and development environments from production, using your Mailosaur email servers to capture everything without the rest of test messages being sent to real customers in error. Continuously monitor the quality and consistency of the messages that your systems send out to customers. Ensuring that offers, promo codes and personalized content works every time. With Mailosaur, your team has secure, instant access to an unlimited number of centrally managed email addresses and email servers to test with. Plus, phone numbers around the world to mimic real user devices, without your team using their personal phones. Mailosaur is trusted by startups and enterprise alike, with the world's best-known brands across all sectors (including healthcare, fintech, software, and retail) using the platform to improve quality and increase confidence.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert across channels. We also offer customizable templates (not limited to premium accounts), hands-on customer support, and functionality that is built to scale with you. * Plan — Collaborate across teams, be proactive about your campaigns and customer outreach. * Design — Our world-class editor and hundreds of responsive templates help you design compelling mobile emails and test effective CTAs. * Target and Engage — Use segmentation to power more personalized messages based on what you know about your customers, and our automation tools help you efficiently build and execute ongoing campaigns that keep your brand top of mind. * Analyze and Optimize — Understand the impact of your programs and improve over time with real-time analytics, testing and insights, even when you’re on the go. * Integrations — Emma integrates with top CRM, e-commerce, and analytics platforms so you can use data from the technologies you use most to create informed and dynamic creative.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engagement-based segmentation allow marketers to deliver targeted content to large lists of subscribers without any technical expertise.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer - The easiest to use, yet the most powerful E-mail Validation and deliverability Service. Bouncer is a SaaS fortress-like secure (SOC 2 and GDPR compliant) e-mail verification, and deliverability platform trusted by thousands of companies from 6 continents. The platform was founded in 2017 with a simple mission to improve Human 2 Human e-mail communication and help people to get and stay connected via the e-mail channel. Bouncer is a technological leader in the e-mail validation market. Both list and API verification are top-notch mechanisms with a zero downtime policy. The product has the best coverage and high performance (up to 200 000 verified e-mails per hour per customer). To be a more complex solution for both Enterprise and SMB segments, the product has additional features like e-mail Toxicity Check and Deliverability Kit, so users can take care of and improve their deliverability. Bouncer also has a vast integrations library (top Marketing Automation, Email Marketing, or Sales tools). Why should you consider Bouncer as your e-mail validation and deliverability solution? 1. High precision with bias against false negatives - so the customers don’t lose the ability to connect because of the wrong categorization 2. The best coverage - the ability to verify e-mail addresses hosted by different e-mail service providers (even deep catch-all Google Workspace and Office365 verification) with a low amount of unknown results (0,3-3%) 3. High performance - speed of verification and generous rate-limiting. They can quickly check 200 000 e-mails per hour per customer 4. Reliable (zero downtime policy) and Secure - SOC2 ready 5. Complexity simplified - top-notch technological solution with simple and intuitive UI. Features: Super simple to use E-mail Checker & E-mail Verifier Just drag and drop your e-mail list with up to 250k addresses, and let Bouncer's e-mail checker do the job! You will know which e-mails are safe to send, but the app will also detect
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.