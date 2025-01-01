App store for web apps

Email Template Builder Software
Top Email Template Builder Software

Email template builder software provides users with a variety of templates to create professional business emails. These tools usually include pre-designed templates tailored for specific industries or themed designs. Additionally, users have the flexibility to construct their own reusable email templates using a user-friendly drag-and-drop HTML editor. Whether starting from scratch or utilizing pre-made options, users can easily customize these templates to align with their business requirements. Certain solutions may also incorporate analytics features, allowing users to track and assess the performance of their email campaigns.

Square

Square

squareup.com

Square is a point-of-sale app that facilitates payment processing, inventory management, and sales analytics for businesses in various environments.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Zoho Campaigns is an email marketing software for creating, sending, and tracking email campaigns to build customer engagement and optimize marketing strategies.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.

Flodesk

Flodesk

flodesk.com

Flodesk is an email marketing platform that enables users to design visually appealing emails and forms, automate campaigns, and analyze performance.

Mail Butler

Mail Butler

mailbutler.io

Mail Butler is an email plugin that enhances your inbox with features like AI assistance, email tracking, scheduling, and contact management for better productivity.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.

Drip

Drip

drip.com

Drip is a marketing automation platform for e-commerce brands, enabling personalized email campaigns and customer engagement through automation and dynamic segmentation.

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.

Beefree

Beefree

beefree.io

Beefree is a drag-and-drop email and landing page builder that enables users to design responsive content without coding skills.

Stripo

Stripo

stripo.email

Stripo is an email design platform that allows users to create customizable and interactive email campaigns efficiently, with integration for various email service providers.

Ascent360

Ascent360

ascent360.com

Ascent360 is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage customer data for personalized campaigns and improved customer engagement.

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Omnisend is an email and SMS marketing platform for ecommerce, offering automation, segmentation, and integration with popular online stores to enhance customer engagement.

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Emma by Marigold allows marketers to create targeted email and SMS campaigns, offering planning, design tools, and analytics for personalized customer engagement.

EasySendy Pro

EasySendy Pro

easysendy.com

EasySendy Pro is a hybrid email marketing platform that enables campaign management, list segmentation, and integration with various tools to optimize marketing efforts.

Customerly

Customerly

customerly.io

Customerly is a customer service and marketing automation platform that integrates live chat, helpdesk, and CRM to streamline communication and enhance customer relationships.

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Sender is an email marketing platform that allows businesses to manage campaigns, automate emails, and grow subscriber lists using a user-friendly interface.

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

OnePageCRM is a user-friendly sales CRM for small and medium businesses, focusing on lead management, follow-ups, and organizing sales communications.

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.

Levitate

Levitate

levitate.ai

Levitate is a marketing tool for small businesses that helps automate and personalize client communication through emails and texts.

Unlayer

Unlayer

unlayer.com

Unlayer is a no-code email and landing page builder that enables users to design custom emails and pages easily using a drag-and-drop editor and predesigned templates.

Shape Software

Shape Software

setshape.com

Shape is a sales and marketing automation software that helps businesses manage their sales pipeline, marketing, and customer relationships from one platform.

Kartra

Kartra

home.kartra.com

Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.

Benchmark

Benchmark

benchmarkemail.com

Benchmark is an email marketing platform that enables businesses to create, automate, and analyze email campaigns for better audience engagement.

Knak Templates

Knak Templates

knak.com

Knak Templates offers over 50 free customizable email and landing page templates, simplifying the creation of marketing materials for users without coding skills.

Mailjet

Mailjet

mailjet.com

Mailjet is an email service provider that enables businesses to create, send, and track marketing and transactional emails efficiently.

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.

Maool

Maool

maool.com

Maool is an email editor that allows users to create visually appealing emails easily, with industry-specific templates and one-click export to various email service providers.

SpotlerUK

SpotlerUK

spotler.co.uk

SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.

ContactMonkey

ContactMonkey

contactmonkey.com

ContactMonkey is internal communications software that allows organizations to send updates via email and SMS, track engagement, and gather employee feedback.

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is an app for managing Customer Journey and enhancing Customer Value through strategy definition, campaign execution, and continuous improvement.

Ecomail.app

Ecomail.app

ecomail.app

Ecomail.app is an email and omnichannel marketing platform that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.

ContactPigeon

ContactPigeon

contactpigeon.com

ContactPigeon is an omnichannel marketing automation platform that helps retailers send personalized messages based on customer behavior across various channels.

Dragit

Dragit

dragit.io

Dragit is a drag and drop email builder that allows businesses to easily create professional email templates, available as a standalone service or an embeddable plugin.

Axios HQ

Axios HQ

axioshq.com

Axios HQ is an AI-powered internal communications platform that helps organizations create concise newsletters to enhance employee engagement and productivity.

Privy

Privy

privy.com

Privy is an app that helps businesses grow email lists, reduce cart abandonment, send automated emails, create newsletters, and implement SMS marketing to increase sales.

Knak Enterprise

Knak Enterprise

knak.com

Knak Enterprise is a no-code platform for creating standardized emails and landing pages, enabling collaboration for marketing teams while maintaining brand consistency.

Tabular

Tabular

tabular.email

Tabular is a no-code email builder that allows users to create and customize responsive email templates through a drag-and-drop interface.

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.

Moosend

Moosend

moosend.com

Moosend is an email marketing platform that enables users to create, automate, and analyze email campaigns with advanced segmentation and integration capabilities.

Mailmodo

Mailmodo

mailmodo.com

Mailmodo is an email marketing tool that enables users to create interactive AMP emails with automation, audience segmentation, and integration features for improved engagement.

TOPOL.io

TOPOL.io

topol.io

TOPOL.io is an email template builder that uses a drag-and-drop interface for creating responsive emails without coding, offering templates and easy integrations with email marketing platforms.

SmartrMail

SmartrMail

smartrmail.com

SmartrMail is an email marketing app for ecommerce, integrating with platforms like Shopify to automate personalized campaigns and save time for users.

Critical Impact

Critical Impact

criticalimpact.com

Critical Impact provides tools for marketers to create and send dynamic email newsletters, targeted messages, surveys, and SMS for enhanced communication and results.

Delivra

Delivra

delivra.com

Delivra is an email marketing platform that helps businesses automate and personalize their email campaigns with tools for segmentation and integration.

CleverReach

CleverReach

cleverreach.com

CleverReach is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, manage, and optimize GDPR-compliant email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.

FreshMail

FreshMail

freshmail.com

FreshMail is an email marketing app that helps users create, send, and track marketing campaigns with a user-friendly interface and automation tools.

FeedOtter

FeedOtter

feedotter.com

FeedOtter automates the aggregation and formatting of content for newsletters using existing marketing automation platforms like Marketo and Pardot to boost B2B website traffic.

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

Ortto is an AI-driven marketing automation platform that enhances email, SMS, and live chat marketing, integrating customer data for improved campaign management.

Maropost

Maropost

maropost.com

Maropost is a digital marketing platform that enables businesses to manage email, SMS, and social media campaigns for improved customer engagement and insights.

Semplates

Semplates

semplates.io

Semplates is an email template service for creating and managing AWS SES automated emails without coding, with team collaboration features and secure data handling.

RenderKu

RenderKu

renderku.com

RenderKu is an email design platform featuring a built-in editor and over 100 pre-made email templates for users to create professional emails easily.

Chamaileon

Chamaileon

chamaileon.io

Chamaileon is an email builder platform for marketing teams, enabling collaborative design, responsive email creation, and integration with various email service providers.

