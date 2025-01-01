Find the right software and services.
Email template builder software provides users with a variety of templates to create professional business emails. These tools usually include pre-designed templates tailored for specific industries or themed designs. Additionally, users have the flexibility to construct their own reusable email templates using a user-friendly drag-and-drop HTML editor. Whether starting from scratch or utilizing pre-made options, users can easily customize these templates to align with their business requirements. Certain solutions may also incorporate analytics features, allowing users to track and assess the performance of their email campaigns.
Square
squareup.com
Square is a point-of-sale app that facilitates payment processing, inventory management, and sales analytics for businesses in various environments.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Zoho Campaigns is an email marketing software for creating, sending, and tracking email campaigns to build customer engagement and optimize marketing strategies.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.
Flodesk
flodesk.com
Flodesk is an email marketing platform that enables users to design visually appealing emails and forms, automate campaigns, and analyze performance.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
Mail Butler is an email plugin that enhances your inbox with features like AI assistance, email tracking, scheduling, and contact management for better productivity.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform for e-commerce brands, enabling personalized email campaigns and customer engagement through automation and dynamic segmentation.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.
Beefree
beefree.io
Beefree is a drag-and-drop email and landing page builder that enables users to design responsive content without coding skills.
Stripo
stripo.email
Stripo is an email design platform that allows users to create customizable and interactive email campaigns efficiently, with integration for various email service providers.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage customer data for personalized campaigns and improved customer engagement.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email and SMS marketing platform for ecommerce, offering automation, segmentation, and integration with popular online stores to enhance customer engagement.
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is a hybrid email marketing platform that enables campaign management, list segmentation, and integration with various tools to optimize marketing efforts.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold allows marketers to create targeted email and SMS campaigns, offering planning, design tools, and analytics for personalized customer engagement.
Customerly
customerly.io
Customerly is a customer service and marketing automation platform that integrates live chat, helpdesk, and CRM to streamline communication and enhance customer relationships.
Sender
sender.net
Sender is an email marketing platform that allows businesses to manage campaigns, automate emails, and grow subscriber lists using a user-friendly interface.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is a user-friendly sales CRM for small and medium businesses, focusing on lead management, follow-ups, and organizing sales communications.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.
Levitate
levitate.ai
Levitate is a marketing tool for small businesses that helps automate and personalize client communication through emails and texts.
Unlayer
unlayer.com
Unlayer is a no-code email and landing page builder that enables users to design custom emails and pages easily using a drag-and-drop editor and predesigned templates.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is a sales and marketing automation software that helps businesses manage their sales pipeline, marketing, and customer relationships from one platform.
Knak Templates
knak.com
Knak Templates offers over 50 free customizable email and landing page templates, simplifying the creation of marketing materials for users without coding skills.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform that enables businesses to create, automate, and analyze email campaigns for better audience engagement.
Mailjet
mailjet.com
Mailjet is an email service provider that enables businesses to create, send, and track marketing and transactional emails efficiently.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.
Maool
maool.com
Maool is an email editor that allows users to create visually appealing emails easily, with industry-specific templates and one-click export to various email service providers.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.
ContactMonkey
contactmonkey.com
ContactMonkey is internal communications software that allows organizations to send updates via email and SMS, track engagement, and gather employee feedback.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is an app for managing Customer Journey and enhancing Customer Value through strategy definition, campaign execution, and continuous improvement.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an omnichannel marketing automation platform that helps retailers send personalized messages based on customer behavior across various channels.
Dragit
dragit.io
Dragit is a drag and drop email builder that allows businesses to easily create professional email templates, available as a standalone service or an embeddable plugin.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is an AI-powered internal communications platform that helps organizations create concise newsletters to enhance employee engagement and productivity.
Ecomail.app
ecomail.app
Ecomail.app is an email and omnichannel marketing platform that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.
Privy
privy.com
Privy is an app that helps businesses grow email lists, reduce cart abandonment, send automated emails, create newsletters, and implement SMS marketing to increase sales.
Knak Enterprise
knak.com
Knak Enterprise is a no-code platform for creating standardized emails and landing pages, enabling collaboration for marketing teams while maintaining brand consistency.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Tabular
tabular.email
Tabular is a no-code email builder that allows users to create and customize responsive email templates through a drag-and-drop interface.
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
Mailmodo is an email marketing tool that enables users to create interactive AMP emails with automation, audience segmentation, and integration features for improved engagement.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is an email marketing platform that enables users to create, automate, and analyze email campaigns with advanced segmentation and integration capabilities.
Postcards
designmodo.com
Postcards is a drag-and-drop tool for creating custom emails, offering over 100 components for various email types like promotional and transactional.
TOPOL.io
topol.io
TOPOL.io is an email template builder that uses a drag-and-drop interface for creating responsive emails without coding, offering templates and easy integrations with email marketing platforms.
SmartrMail
smartrmail.com
SmartrMail is an email marketing app for ecommerce, integrating with platforms like Shopify to automate personalized campaigns and save time for users.
Critical Impact
criticalimpact.com
Critical Impact provides tools for marketers to create and send dynamic email newsletters, targeted messages, surveys, and SMS for enhanced communication and results.
Delivra
delivra.com
Delivra is an email marketing platform that helps businesses automate and personalize their email campaigns with tools for segmentation and integration.
FreshMail
freshmail.com
FreshMail is an email marketing app that helps users create, send, and track marketing campaigns with a user-friendly interface and automation tools.
CleverReach
cleverreach.com
CleverReach is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, manage, and optimize GDPR-compliant email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter automates the aggregation and formatting of content for newsletters using existing marketing automation platforms like Marketo and Pardot to boost B2B website traffic.
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost is a digital marketing platform that enables businesses to manage email, SMS, and social media campaigns for improved customer engagement and insights.
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-driven marketing automation platform that enhances email, SMS, and live chat marketing, integrating customer data for improved campaign management.
Semplates
semplates.io
Semplates is an email template service for creating and managing AWS SES automated emails without coding, with team collaboration features and secure data handling.
RenderKu
renderku.com
RenderKu is an email design platform featuring a built-in editor and over 100 pre-made email templates for users to create professional emails easily.
