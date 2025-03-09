Top Email Template Builder Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Email template builder software provides users with a variety of templates to create professional business emails. These tools usually include pre-designed templates tailored for specific industries or themed designs. Additionally, users have the flexibility to construct their own reusable email templates using a user-friendly drag-and-drop HTML editor. Whether starting from scratch or utilizing pre-made options, users can easily customize these templates to align with their business requirements. Certain solutions may also incorporate analytics features, allowing users to track and assess the performance of their email campaigns.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an omnichannel marketing automation platform that helps retailers send personalized messages based on customer behavior across various channels.
Rejoiner
rejoiner.com
Ecommerce email marketing software powered by experts you can count on 24x7. Other email platforms force you to DIY, engage an agency, or hire more full-time staff. Rejoiner comes with email experts who embed with your marketing team. Reduce overhead, execute faster, and grow more proﬁtably. Email marketing for ecommerce—it’s all we do.
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage customer data for personalized campaigns and improved customer engagement.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Ecomail.app
ecomail.app
Ecomail.app is an email and omnichannel marketing platform that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter automates the aggregation and formatting of content for newsletters using existing marketing automation platforms like Marketo and Pardot to boost B2B website traffic.
Dragit
dragit.io
We are developing a Professional Drag & Drop Email Builder. With our Dragit Email Editor, any business can create beautiful and professional email templates in a breeze. You can use the Pro Editor, which is meant for direct use as a service, or you can use the plugin version which is embeddable to any SaaS application.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for your teams to stay aligned and efficient in everything they do, whether it's streamlining your sales pipeline, engaging more prospects with marketing sequences and digital ads, nurturing customer relationships, communicating seamlessly, or tracking projects. Start growing your revenue with Shape today.
Critical Impact
criticalimpact.com
Applying Critical Impact’s innovative email marketing technology, it’s simple for Marketers to deliver dynamic newsletters, targeted marketing messages, surveys, and text messages (SMS) that make a great impact and garner even greater results.
Levitate
levitate.ai
Levitate is a marketing tool for small businesses that helps automate and personalize client communication through emails and texts.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
Mail Butler is an email plugin that enhances your inbox with features like AI assistance, email tracking, scheduling, and contact management for better productivity.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-powered marketing automation software designed to streamline the marketing process and optimise outcomes. It is packed with features that aim to augment different facets of marketing including email and SMS marketing, push notifications, live chats, lead scoring, and more. Ortto boasts its own AI system implemented across the platform, thus ensuring seamless workflows. Its AI functionalities include suggestions for email subject lines, prediction of email open rates, as well as content recommendations during the creation of push notifications and SMS messages. Ortto also offers automated live chat content where the software generates responses based on the website content, past tickets, and existing help documentation. For more advanced operations, users can also train custom AI models on their own data. By doing this, they can foster precision and relevance in the generated suggestions. The intent behind Ortto is to help marketers scale their impact by integrating AI capabilities into their existing workflows. These tools are designed to boost productivity and achieve campaign goals quickly and accurately. The system is versatile and is targeted to work effectively for businesses of various scales.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is an email marketing platform that enables users to create, automate, and analyze email campaigns with advanced segmentation and integration capabilities.
Knak Templates
knak.com
Knak Templates offers over 50 free customizable email and landing page templates, simplifying the creation of marketing materials for users without coding skills.
Knak Enterprise
knak.com
Knak Enterprise is a no-code platform for creating standardized emails and landing pages, enabling collaboration for marketing teams while maintaining brand consistency.
Chamaileon
chamaileon.io
Chamaileon is an ESP agnostic email builder platform designed to help agile marketing teams get organized, optimize their email production processes, and focus on the bigger picture of email marketin... Show More . Chamaileon's email template editor enables email professionals and their teams to create amazing on-brand email experiences at a scale without touching a single line of code. Its email generator ensures email HTML compatibility in the majority of email clients. Chamaileon provides a streamlined email production process that homes in on your custom workflows and arrangements: Access level control, folder-based asset organization, and permissions are all built-in. Chamaileon is brought to you by the EDMdesigner.com team, whose first product, EDMdesigner, has been the industry-changing drag-n-drop email editor since 2013. Chamaileon is the next generation of the email builder family that aims to free the email industry from time-consuming email coding.
Smarketing Cloud
smarketingcloud.com
Smarketing Cloud is a single sophisticated Sales & Marketing Platform for smart marketers and advertisers. Our platform delivers real-time omnichannel marketing and campaign optimization with predictive analytics and big data management technologies.
Semplates
semplates.io
Semplates is an innovative email template service that allows you and your company to make the most of using Amazon SES - without coding or using the terminal. Our user-friendly platform with its drag-and-drop editor empowers you to create and manage templates for automated emails sent via AWS SES. This makes it a breeze to design beautiful, responsive, and personalized templates for transactional emails that suit your brand. A seamless collaboration is key. That's why Semplates allows you to invite team members from Product, Design, and Development to work on templates together, streamlining your workflow. In order to conveniently manage email automation for various clients, environments, or projects, one Semplates account can be connected with multiple AWS accounts or regions. For greater flexibility and efficiency, you can even move templates between different AWS accounts. While Semplates only provides the interface for a convenient simple email automation, the data itself is hosted exclusively on AWS and not accessed by Semplates. This leaves control over server locations and customer data in your hands at all times. Hence, Semplates is not only a convenient and efficiency-boosting tool for email automation, but also a secure choice for companies dealing with sensitive customer data.
RenderKu
renderku.com
RenderKu is an email design platform with built-in design editor. Get started with over 100+ pre-made email templates.
Miova
miova.io
The internal email platform that revolutionises how your business communicates. Helping you to enhance internal communications, boost productivity, and achieve your goals with ease.
Maool
maool.com
Maool Email Editor is a simple email editor with key advanced features. It has all the features needed to create a visually appealing email. Export emails to your preferred ESP with a single click and take your campaign to the next level. Create emails in less than no time without coding. Creating emails with Maool Email Editor is a lot of fun. If you're starting from scratch, designing an email is a difficult task. Even if you use an email design tool, it will consume a significant amount of your time and energy. Maool Email Editor includes features that will make designing emails a breeze for you. We've combined a powerful drag-and-drop email editor with predesigned email templates and modules to allow you to create perfect emails for your brand. It includes all customization options for changing the styles of text, image, background image, color, background color, and so on. Maool Email Editor includes email bundles tailored to specific industries. An email bundle contains all the templates and modules needed to create an email. Predesigned templates and modules make email design much easier and more time-efficient. You simply need to select the email bundle that best suits your needs. Create your email the way you want. Make it your own by changing the colors and fonts to match your brand's style. Export it to your ESP, and It is done. We also have single-click email export, which allows you to export a template to your preferred email service provider. You can use the HTML export if your ESP is not integrated. Don't worry, we currently have a few ESPs and will be adding more in the future. Key Features: - Industry-Specific Template Bundles We analyzed the needs of each industry to determine which emails are most commonly used and what all requirements are in that specific industry. We researched industry-specific use case scenarios and designed an all-in-one email bundle for that category that meets all the needs of that industry. The industry-specific email bundles are created by us include a collection of templates that are commonly used and required in that industry. We currently have a few email bundles, and we will continue to add more as time goes on. Please leave your email bundle suggestions in the comments. - Single-click export to ESP (Email Service Provider) We have created a single-click export feature that allows you to export templates to esp. We currently support single-click export to Mailchimp, Klaviyo, Campaign Monitor, Sendinblue, Active Campaign, Hubspot, Sendgrid, Mailgun, Aweber, Mailjet, Sparkpost, many more to come in the future. Don't worry if you have any other ESP. We have the HTML export, and you can use export HTML on your ESP. - No Coding Required You don't need any coding knowledge to create emails with our editor. We designed our editor to be simple and easy to use. You can use our editor to create emails for your brand. - Free Forever Plan We have a free forever plan that allows you to use Maool Email Editor for free for the rest of your life.
Fonor
fonor.ai
Organizations can effectively harness the power of GPT-powered text generation tools with a few key considerations. Firstly, it's important to recognize that GPT is a tool, and like any tool, it must be used correctly to produce the desired outcome. This means providing the tool with the right inputs, so that it can generate accurate and relevant content that aligns with the organization's goals and policies. To achieve this, organizations can use tools like CRM integrations, which provide real customer data to help generate personalized communications that meet individual customer needs. Additionally, collaborative environments like Fonor can be used to generate and proofread content, allowing team members to work together to ensure that the output is accurate and aligned with organizational goals. It's important to note that while GPT can be a powerful tool, it's not infallible. Therefore, it's crucial to exercise caution and proofread any content generated by the tool, even if it includes real customer data. This is particularly important in industries like insurance, where accuracy and compliance with policies and regulations are paramount. By taking these steps, organizations can effectively tame the beast that is GPT and use it to their advantage. GPT-powered text generation tools can help organizations create personalized communications that meet individual customer needs while aligning with organizational goals and policies. Ultimately, the key is to use GPT as a tool to support human decision-making, rather than relying on it as a sole source of information.
Publicate
publicate.it
Publicate is a SaaS application that helps content marketers leverage curated content to drive new leads and real marketing results. Create curated content assets like email newsletters, roundup blog posts, resource hubs, and branded social shares in minutes - then add a lead capture form to any piece of content. It's simple: curate content, generate leads.
Unlayer
unlayer.com
Unlayer is a no-code email and landing page builder that enables users to design custom emails and pages easily using a drag-and-drop editor and predesigned templates.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.
TOPOL.io
topol.io
Create beautiful e-mails for every device thanks to our drag-and-drop editor. Easy to build. Quick to get done. No need for an HTML coder and graphic anymore. Save hours on e-mail production. You do... Show More 't have to be a graphic designer, HTML coder, or specialist on email rendering. Drag and Drop - It's quick, it's easy it's intuitive and it's fun. You will start to like creating emails! Or you can just use our templates. Beautiful and responsive. No more troubles with rendering on different clients, even Outlook.
ContactMonkey
contactmonkey.com
ContactMonkey is a powerful internal communications software that enables you to send timely updates to employees via your email client (Outlook and Gmail) or SMS. ContactMonkey is modernizing the way the world’s top organizations connect, communicate, and engage with their employees. In a rapidly changing world of work, our tool makes it easier for companies to engage remote, hybrid, and deskless workers—all through a single platform. We help internal communications teams to create, send, and track employee newsletters, SMS updates, and crisis communications with the goal of boosting employee engagement, and productivity. With ContactMonkey, you can send beautiful HTML email newsletters or crisis communications via SMS, gather employee feedback, and measure employee email analytics (open rates, click rates, read rates, eNPS) to understand what truly engages your employees.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is an AI-powered internal communications platform that helps organizations create concise newsletters to enhance employee engagement and productivity.
Tabular
tabular.email
Tabular is a no-code email builder that allows users to create and customize responsive email templates through a drag-and-drop interface.
SmartrMail
smartrmail.com
Send better email in less time. SmartrMail is the easiest way to send email that delights your customers and gets more sales. We integrate with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Neto. We're one of the most recommended email marketing apps in the e-commerce space. We have over 130+ five star reviews across Shopify and other review platforms.
Ungapped
ungapped.com
By integrating core marketing and sales tools, Ungapped aims to make the day-to-day running of a business less messy and more holistic so that growing businesses can create exceptional customer experiences to grow your business. A complete platform for growing businesses with tools for email marketing, surveys, invitations, signup forms and text messages. In addition to our platform, we also offer consulting services to help you create exceptional customer experiences.
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is a hybrid email marketing platform that enables campaign management, list segmentation, and integration with various tools to optimize marketing efforts.
Customerly
customerly.io
Customerly is a customer service and marketing automation platform that integrates live chat, helpdesk, and CRM to streamline communication and enhance customer relationships.
Mailjet
mailjet.com
Mailjet is an email service provider that enables businesses to create, send, and track marketing and transactional emails efficiently.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.
FreshMail
freshmail.com
FreshMail is an email marketing app that helps users create, send, and track marketing campaigns with a user-friendly interface and automation tools.
Flodesk
flodesk.com
Flodesk is an email marketing platform that enables users to design visually appealing emails and forms, automate campaigns, and analyze performance.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold allows marketers to create targeted email and SMS campaigns, offering planning, design tools, and analytics for personalized customer engagement.
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform for e-commerce brands, enabling personalized email campaigns and customer engagement through automation and dynamic segmentation.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost is a digital marketing platform that enables businesses to manage email, SMS, and social media campaigns for improved customer engagement and insights.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
CleverReach
cleverreach.com
CleverReach is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, manage, and optimize GDPR-compliant email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform that enables businesses to create, automate, and analyze email campaigns for better audience engagement.
Beefree
beefree.io
Beefree is a drag-and-drop email and landing page builder that enables users to design responsive content without coding skills.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is a CRM platform that automates sales and marketing processes, helping businesses manage leads, customer interactions, and performance analysis.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email and SMS marketing platform for ecommerce, offering automation, segmentation, and integration with popular online stores to enhance customer engagement.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is a user-friendly sales CRM for small and medium businesses, focusing on lead management, follow-ups, and organizing sales communications.
Privy
privy.com
GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST Create beautiful displays with easy to use audience targeting and triggers designed to get people to join your list and buy from your store. REDUCE CART ABANDONMENT WITH TARGETED DISPLAYS Launch targeted pop ups and flyouts with exit intent and special discounts to close the sale before people go away. DRIVE REPEAT VISITS & SALES WITH AUTOMATED EMAILS Send abandoned cart emails, autoresponders, coupon reminders, and welcome series that drive people back to your site to learn more or make a purchase. TURN CONTACTS INTO SALES WITH NEWSLETTERS Use Privy's drag & drop email editor to build on-brand newsletters that turn your contacts into sales. INCREASE AVERAGE ORDER VALUE Launch a free shipping bar or cross-sell display to increase your average order value. SELL MORE WITH SMS MARKETING Automate your abandoned cart SMS campaigns, send broadcast messages and more with Privy Text.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.
