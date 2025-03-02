Find the right software and services.
Email template builder software provides users with a variety of templates to create professional business emails. These tools usually include pre-designed templates tailored for specific industries or themed designs. Additionally, users have the flexibility to construct their own reusable email templates using a user-friendly drag-and-drop HTML editor. Whether starting from scratch or utilizing pre-made options, users can easily customize these templates to align with their business requirements. Certain solutions may also incorporate analytics features, allowing users to track and assess the performance of their email campaigns.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an award-winning omnichannel marketing automation platform that gives a solution to every retailer’s problem: How to send the right message, at the right time, with the right content to each visitor. It enables one-person-shops and enterprise retailers alike to benefit from the use of a Big Data platform, in order to easily create data-driven Automations and Personalized Campaigns that react to customer/visitor behaviors and catalog changes in seconds. That's why ContactPigeon helps customers by addressing three major goals towards growing their sales: • Enriched customer insights: Collecting customer behavior data and building an enriched unified view of customers • Improved customer engagements: Trigger automated and predictive messages at the right moment within a customer's journey for optimizing sales conversion and retention. • Multi-channel reach: Allow businesses to design engaging campaigns across a wide range of messaging channels (e.g. email, SMS, Viber, mobile, push notifications, website, Facebook, Google, postcards) within one platform.
Rejoiner
rejoiner.com
Ecommerce email marketing software powered by experts you can count on 24x7. Other email platforms force you to DIY, engage an agency, or hire more full-time staff. Rejoiner comes with email experts who embed with your marketing team. Reduce overhead, execute faster, and grow more proﬁtably. Email marketing for ecommerce—it’s all we do.
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
Ecomail.app
ecomail.app
Ecomail is an email and omnichannel marketing platform. Communicate effectively with customers using email, SMS, Facebook. With us, you can do this simply and automatically, yet with individual care. Use our drag&drop editor and create beautiful, responsive templates or pick one of 100 pre-made templates. Be one step ahead and use personalization, dynamic content to stand out in customers' inboxes. Use our advanced segmentation options to customize content and react to your customer behaviour. In addition, grow your database using sign up forms and Facebook lead ads. Improve with comprehensive reports. We offer data of OR, CTR, bounce, and unsubscribe rate or spam complaints. In addition, watch the conversion rate, revenue, activity of each contact, click map, opens on desktop and mobile, mail clients, and many more useful insight statistics. Take advantage of our simple automation builder and let automations work for you. Use templates of the most popular automations - welcome series, discount on the first purchase, birthday automation, abandoned cart, reward for purchase, ebook download, and more. Get data straight from your store using integrations - we offer Shopify, Woocommerce, Opencart, Ecwid, Zapier, API and more. Try Ecomail with our one month free trial to see for yourself! We made sending newsletters and communicating with your customers easy and accessible with just a few steps. Our support is free for all users. We are always here for you at [email protected] Our paid plans begin at 5€ per month.
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter increases website traffic for more than 200 B2B companies by automating blog, news, and RSS email delivered by an existing marketing automation software such as Marketo, Pardot, or Eloqua.
Dragit
dragit.io
We are developing a Professional Drag & Drop Email Builder. With our Dragit Email Editor, any business can create beautiful and professional email templates in a breeze. You can use the Pro Editor, which is meant for direct use as a service, or you can use the plugin version which is embeddable to any SaaS application.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for your teams to stay aligned and efficient in everything they do, whether it's streamlining your sales pipeline, engaging more prospects with marketing sequences and digital ads, nurturing customer relationships, communicating seamlessly, or tracking projects. Start growing your revenue with Shape today.
Critical Impact
criticalimpact.com
Applying Critical Impact’s innovative email marketing technology, it’s simple for Marketers to deliver dynamic newsletters, targeted marketing messages, surveys, and text messages (SMS) that make a great impact and garner even greater results.
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows users to send personal emails at scale, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach -- all with a dedicated marketing coach by your side.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionality. It offers an artificial intelligence-powered email assistant that can write messages for you, Cloud Delivery so your scheduled email can be sent even if your computer is offline, advanced email tracking which doesn't require approval from your recipient, and a powerful Contacts feature which can help you improve your customer relationships, among many other smart, inbox-enhancing features. These include: • Smart Assistant: An AI-powered email assistant that writes, summarizes and improves messages, finds tasks and contacts, and responds for you. • Smart Send Later: Smart scheduling functionality to help you optimize your email delivery times. • Recipient Optimized Scheduling: Suggests the best time for you to send an email to maximize your chances of it being opened. • Email Tracking: Find out when, where, and how often your email or link was opened. For those using iCloud or IMAP email addresses, see exactly who has opened your email when you send a message to multiple recipients. Also send tracked emails from your mobile phone. • Snooze: Snooze less important emails temporarily and they’ll reappear at a time of your choosing. • Contacts: Get essential insights into your contacts to maintain peak customer communication. • Signatures: Beautiful and professional email signatures with extensive creative control. • Templates: Craft message templates to increase productivity and efficiency. •
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-powered marketing automation software designed to streamline the marketing process and optimise outcomes. It is packed with features that aim to augment different facets of marketing including email and SMS marketing, push notifications, live chats, lead scoring, and more. Ortto boasts its own AI system implemented across the platform, thus ensuring seamless workflows. Its AI functionalities include suggestions for email subject lines, prediction of email open rates, as well as content recommendations during the creation of push notifications and SMS messages. Ortto also offers automated live chat content where the software generates responses based on the website content, past tickets, and existing help documentation. For more advanced operations, users can also train custom AI models on their own data. By doing this, they can foster precision and relevance in the generated suggestions. The intent behind Ortto is to help marketers scale their impact by integrating AI capabilities into their existing workflows. These tools are designed to boost productivity and achieve campaign goals quickly and accurately. The system is versatile and is targeted to work effectively for businesses of various scales.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is a powerful email marketing automation software with world-class features, state-of-the-art automation flows, and lead generation tools that help you grow your business from day one whilst maintaining an award-winning all-in-one user interface. -Send email marketing campaigns Create beautiful, professional email campaigns to engage with your audience like a pro. -Manage Your Audience Send the right email to the right audience using our advanced segmentation features, get organized with subscriber tags, and minimize unsubscribes. -Grow Your Audience Create, launch and optimize stunning landing pages and subscription forms, all with one tool. -Automate Your Marketing Automate repetitive tasks, and create delightful personalized digital experiences for your customers. -Track Your Efforts Measure your marketing success and collect powerful data for better decision-making. You can try Moosend's for free and try all of our SMB and Enterprise features for free! No credit card is required. Get started for as low as $9/month or contact our sales team to build a custom plan to support your business needs. Copy and paste into your browser the following links to: -Try Moosend for free: https://moosend.com/register/ -Get a Custom Quote: https://moosend.com/contact-us/sales/
Knak Templates
knak.com
Free Email Templates. As Marketers, we know all too well the design and programming challenges you face when building emails. That's why we decided to give away our entire Marketo and Eloqua email template libraries for free. Get access to over 50 free templates for e-newsletters, email marketing campaigns, promotional emails, and more. Simply provide your email address to receive 50+ free email and landing page templates, no coding necessary.
Knak Enterprise
knak.com
A scalable campaign creation platform for enterprise marketing teams. Knak Enterprise enables efficient collaboration across global, decentralized marketing teams, while maintaining brand control. Empower your people to create beautiful emails and landing pages in minutes, with no coding required.
Chamaileon
chamaileon.io
Chamaileon is an ESP agnostic email builder platform designed to help agile marketing teams get organized, optimize their email production processes, and focus on the bigger picture of email marketin... Show More . Chamaileon's email template editor enables email professionals and their teams to create amazing on-brand email experiences at a scale without touching a single line of code. Its email generator ensures email HTML compatibility in the majority of email clients. Chamaileon provides a streamlined email production process that homes in on your custom workflows and arrangements: Access level control, folder-based asset organization, and permissions are all built-in. Chamaileon is brought to you by the EDMdesigner.com team, whose first product, EDMdesigner, has been the industry-changing drag-n-drop email editor since 2013. Chamaileon is the next generation of the email builder family that aims to free the email industry from time-consuming email coding.
Smarketing Cloud
smarketingcloud.com
Smarketing Cloud is a single sophisticated Sales & Marketing Platform for smart marketers and advertisers. Our platform delivers real-time omnichannel marketing and campaign optimization with predictive analytics and big data management technologies.
Semplates
semplates.io
Semplates is an innovative email template service that allows you and your company to make the most of using Amazon SES - without coding or using the terminal. Our user-friendly platform with its drag-and-drop editor empowers you to create and manage templates for automated emails sent via AWS SES. This makes it a breeze to design beautiful, responsive, and personalized templates for transactional emails that suit your brand. A seamless collaboration is key. That's why Semplates allows you to invite team members from Product, Design, and Development to work on templates together, streamlining your workflow. In order to conveniently manage email automation for various clients, environments, or projects, one Semplates account can be connected with multiple AWS accounts or regions. For greater flexibility and efficiency, you can even move templates between different AWS accounts. While Semplates only provides the interface for a convenient simple email automation, the data itself is hosted exclusively on AWS and not accessed by Semplates. This leaves control over server locations and customer data in your hands at all times. Hence, Semplates is not only a convenient and efficiency-boosting tool for email automation, but also a secure choice for companies dealing with sensitive customer data.
RenderKu
renderku.com
RenderKu is an email design platform with built-in design editor. Get started with over 100+ pre-made email templates.
Miova
miova.io
The internal email platform that revolutionises how your business communicates. Helping you to enhance internal communications, boost productivity, and achieve your goals with ease.
Maool
maool.com
Maool Email Editor is a simple email editor with key advanced features. It has all the features needed to create a visually appealing email. Export emails to your preferred ESP with a single click and take your campaign to the next level. Create emails in less than no time without coding. Creating emails with Maool Email Editor is a lot of fun. If you're starting from scratch, designing an email is a difficult task. Even if you use an email design tool, it will consume a significant amount of your time and energy. Maool Email Editor includes features that will make designing emails a breeze for you. We've combined a powerful drag-and-drop email editor with predesigned email templates and modules to allow you to create perfect emails for your brand. It includes all customization options for changing the styles of text, image, background image, color, background color, and so on. Maool Email Editor includes email bundles tailored to specific industries. An email bundle contains all the templates and modules needed to create an email. Predesigned templates and modules make email design much easier and more time-efficient. You simply need to select the email bundle that best suits your needs. Create your email the way you want. Make it your own by changing the colors and fonts to match your brand's style. Export it to your ESP, and It is done. We also have single-click email export, which allows you to export a template to your preferred email service provider. You can use the HTML export if your ESP is not integrated. Don't worry, we currently have a few ESPs and will be adding more in the future. Key Features: - Industry-Specific Template Bundles We analyzed the needs of each industry to determine which emails are most commonly used and what all requirements are in that specific industry. We researched industry-specific use case scenarios and designed an all-in-one email bundle for that category that meets all the needs of that industry. The industry-specific email bundles are created by us include a collection of templates that are commonly used and required in that industry. We currently have a few email bundles, and we will continue to add more as time goes on. Please leave your email bundle suggestions in the comments. - Single-click export to ESP (Email Service Provider) We have created a single-click export feature that allows you to export templates to esp. We currently support single-click export to Mailchimp, Klaviyo, Campaign Monitor, Sendinblue, Active Campaign, Hubspot, Sendgrid, Mailgun, Aweber, Mailjet, Sparkpost, many more to come in the future. Don't worry if you have any other ESP. We have the HTML export, and you can use export HTML on your ESP. - No Coding Required You don't need any coding knowledge to create emails with our editor. We designed our editor to be simple and easy to use. You can use our editor to create emails for your brand. - Free Forever Plan We have a free forever plan that allows you to use Maool Email Editor for free for the rest of your life.
Fonor
fonor.ai
Organizations can effectively harness the power of GPT-powered text generation tools with a few key considerations. Firstly, it's important to recognize that GPT is a tool, and like any tool, it must be used correctly to produce the desired outcome. This means providing the tool with the right inputs, so that it can generate accurate and relevant content that aligns with the organization's goals and policies. To achieve this, organizations can use tools like CRM integrations, which provide real customer data to help generate personalized communications that meet individual customer needs. Additionally, collaborative environments like Fonor can be used to generate and proofread content, allowing team members to work together to ensure that the output is accurate and aligned with organizational goals. It's important to note that while GPT can be a powerful tool, it's not infallible. Therefore, it's crucial to exercise caution and proofread any content generated by the tool, even if it includes real customer data. This is particularly important in industries like insurance, where accuracy and compliance with policies and regulations are paramount. By taking these steps, organizations can effectively tame the beast that is GPT and use it to their advantage. GPT-powered text generation tools can help organizations create personalized communications that meet individual customer needs while aligning with organizational goals and policies. Ultimately, the key is to use GPT as a tool to support human decision-making, rather than relying on it as a sole source of information.
Publicate
publicate.it
Publicate is a SaaS application that helps content marketers leverage curated content to drive new leads and real marketing results. Create curated content assets like email newsletters, roundup blog posts, resource hubs, and branded social shares in minutes - then add a lead capture form to any piece of content. It's simple: curate content, generate leads.
Unlayer
unlayer.com
Unlayer provides the easiest way to design beautiful-looking emails and landing pages with minimum effort. Our 80,000+ users worldwide, including Airship, Keap, Netflix, and Fidelity, create responsive designs that their audience can’t have enough of. Unlayer offers 2 distinct solutions that cater to different customers; Studio and Embed. Unlayer Studio: A no-code email builder that creates stunning emails in minutes. The user-friendly drag and drop editor and gallery of 1,000+ HTML email templates make designing emails a piece of cake. And the cherry on top? All emails can be smoothly exported to 11 email service providers, featuring Mailchimp, HubSpot, and Campaign Monitor. Unlayer Embed: A low-code email and landing page builder that takes less than 5 minutes to embed in your application. With developer-friendly integration, advanced features, and comprehensive documentation, it can be used in-house or offered to your customers. Our spotlight feature? You can create any tool that you want inside the editor. Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, Unlayer is backed by Y-Combinator.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is more than just a platform; it's a partner in your entrepreneurial journey, providing everything from high-converting landing pages and websites, to sophisticated email marketing solutions, membership sites, and beyond. Kartra platform is built to drive sales, offering a powerful all-in-one solution that simplifies digital marketing and sales processes, allowing you to focus on what you do best – creating and delivering value to your audience. * Create with Ease: Engage your audience with captivating websites, videos, and webinars. Offer transformative memberships or online courses and manage your schedule and billing through integrated tools. * Market with Precision: Expand your reach using advanced lead capture techniques, and nurture your leads with targeted campaigns and funnels. Communicate your offers effectively through email or SMS, and process payments through customizable checkouts. * Scale Your Vision: Utilize advanced tagging and behavioral-based messaging to refine your marketing strategies. Automate your growth and make informed decisions with in-depth analytics.
TOPOL.io
topol.io
Create beautiful e-mails for every device thanks to our drag-and-drop editor. Easy to build. Quick to get done. No need for an HTML coder and graphic anymore. Save hours on e-mail production. You do... Show More 't have to be a graphic designer, HTML coder, or specialist on email rendering. Drag and Drop - It's quick, it's easy it's intuitive and it's fun. You will start to like creating emails! Or you can just use our templates. Beautiful and responsive. No more troubles with rendering on different clients, even Outlook.
ContactMonkey
contactmonkey.com
ContactMonkey is a powerful internal communications software that enables you to send timely updates to employees via your email client (Outlook and Gmail) or SMS. ContactMonkey is modernizing the way the world’s top organizations connect, communicate, and engage with their employees. In a rapidly changing world of work, our tool makes it easier for companies to engage remote, hybrid, and deskless workers—all through a single platform. We help internal communications teams to create, send, and track employee newsletters, SMS updates, and crisis communications with the goal of boosting employee engagement, and productivity. With ContactMonkey, you can send beautiful HTML email newsletters or crisis communications via SMS, gather employee feedback, and measure employee email analytics (open rates, click rates, read rates, eNPS) to understand what truly engages your employees.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is the only internal communications platform powered by Smart Brevity® — a formula for better communications. Over 600 organizations use HQ to plan, write, send and measure more effective communications today.
Tabular
tabular.email
With Tabular, it's easy to create quality emails that look perfect on every inbox and device — without ever seeing a single line of code. Already thousands of marketers are loving it because of the i... Show More tuitive design experience and ease of use. Many first reactions are that it feels like they’re using Canva or Figma — but for email design. **How can it help you?** 1. Design emails for your app or marketing campaign — intuively 2. Speed up your email creation process — quickly create or iterate on designs 3. Design drastically different experiences for mobile email readers — get full control over responsiveness 4. Cut costs and time — emails you design from scratch look perfect in 50+ major email clients 5. Collaborate with your team on email creation — create reusable team blocks, and structure projects in team folders 6. Your dedicated email design tool — use it together with any email marketing platform Visit our website, and try out a random email to get a feeling of the design tool.
SmartrMail
smartrmail.com
Send better email in less time. SmartrMail is the easiest way to send email that delights your customers and gets more sales. We integrate with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Neto. We're one of the most recommended email marketing apps in the e-commerce space. We have over 130+ five star reviews across Shopify and other review platforms.
Ungapped
ungapped.com
By integrating core marketing and sales tools, Ungapped aims to make the day-to-day running of a business less messy and more holistic so that growing businesses can create exceptional customer experiences to grow your business. A complete platform for growing businesses with tools for email marketing, surveys, invitations, signup forms and text messages. In addition to our platform, we also offer consulting services to help you create exceptional customer experiences.
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is an hybrid email marketing platform for digital marketing teams. It integrates with multiple email delivery API relay service providers and enables delivery of email campaigns to a list of opt-in emails. You can split test email deliveries across the relay servers, do email list cleaning, email warmup and check reports, track email clicks, and open each email campaign. It also has smart autoresponder and email list segmentation. With EasySendy, you can launch various campaigns to engage with your subscribers and customer, through autoresponders and automated drip email campaigns. You can also manage and engage your Facebook messenger subscribers. You can add Web Pop Forms to capture email subscribers from your website, build custom subscriber pages, create email templates with drag and drop editor, build drip email automation flow, do subscriber segmentation filtering. Connect your app / website through API, Google Analytics, WordPress and Zapier. In collaboration with its mid-enterprise brand Aritic, EasySendy also offers a bundle of advanced marketing automation features, transactional email delivery API, and all-in-one CRM for small businesses to manage their customers and teams efficiently on the EasySendy app. So, if you make digital or physical products, provide services, build software, and market/ sell online, EasySendy is for you.
Customerly
customerly.io
Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business
Mailjet
mailjet.com
Mailjet is a powerful email service provider used by +150,000 companies all over the world to create, send, and track their marketing and transactional emails. Mailjet’s flexible infrastructure can auto-scale to send up to 15M emails/hour (per user) via our Email API, even during peak sending periods. Our proprietary architecture is based on low-level optimized code and a distributed cache strategy, which allows us to achieve the most rapid processing possible. Mailjet is ISO27001 certified and GDPR compliant, and we take security and data privacy very seriously. Mailjet’s intuitive user interface is available in 5 languages (English, French, German, Spanish, and Italian) and enables marketing teams to create, test, and send beautiful emails. Our drag & drop email builder helps you create 100% responsive emails in no time. Try it now for free: https://www.mailjet.com/demo/. Thanks to our advanced user management and content locking, companies have better control of their brand image and accounts. Mailjet’s Support team works around the clock to answer questions and resolve customer issues in English, French, German, and Spanish. Enterprise accounts benefit from a dedicated Customer Success Manager to help them on board and get everything they want out of Mailjet and more. For more information, please visit www.mailjet.com
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
FreshMail
freshmail.com
FreshMail is an innovative email marketing system that makes it easy to create and send online campaigns. Its intuitive user interface lets you design and customize beautiful newsletters that get attention and results. It also provides powerful tools to automate much of your work and gather insights into the behavior of your customers. Open a free FreshMail account today and put the power of email marketing to work for you.
Flodesk
flodesk.com
Beginners and experts use Flodesk to grow their business. Design emails and forms that look great on any device. Try it free.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert across channels. We also offer customizable templates (not limited to premium accounts), hands-on customer support, and functionality that is built to scale with you. * Plan — Collaborate across teams, be proactive about your campaigns and customer outreach. * Design — Our world-class editor and hundreds of responsive templates help you design compelling mobile emails and test effective CTAs. * Target and Engage — Use segmentation to power more personalized messages based on what you know about your customers, and our automation tools help you efficiently build and execute ongoing campaigns that keep your brand top of mind. * Analyze and Optimize — Understand the impact of your programs and improve over time with real-time analytics, testing and insights, even when you’re on the go. * Integrations — Emma integrates with top CRM, e-commerce, and analytics platforms so you can use data from the technologies you use most to create informed and dynamic creative.
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform that helps growing ecommerce brands drive repeat purchases and brand loyalty. Drip equips 30.000+ ecommerce marketers with powerful tools to understand and market to their customers. You will turn all your customer data into dynamic segments in Drip, and engage customers with one-off and automated marketing campaigns. Use Drip’s automations, emails, and onsite messages to keep customers coming back for more purchases. Save costs by having beautifully-designed emails and advanced popups in one platform. Try Drip for 14 days and see why your favorite ecommerce brands are switching to Drip.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdigital streamlines decision-making and paves the way for marketing creativity that delivers customer engagement at scale. With powerful AI capabilities, Dotdigital makes it easy to automate deeply personalized experiences across web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and more. Trusted by over 4,000 brands across ecommerce, retail, not-for-profit, education, financial services, and other sectors, Dotdigital enables marketers across the globe. Headquartered in London and established in 1999, Dotdigital is focused on building trusted, connected, and future-proofed solutions that empower customer-obsessed businesses. Learn more at dotdigital.com.
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified email marketing platform that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates personalized experiences across any channel for better engagement and higher conversion. Pairing white-glove service with industry-leading technology, Maropost makes customer engagement easy.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
CleverReach
cleverreach.com
Reach people with professional newsletter campaigns: The intuitive email marketing software from CleverReach® enables direct and personal communication between companies and their customers. With CleverReach®, anyone can successfully conduct email marketing. Because of the simple setup, clever features and partner-like service, CleverReach® is so easy to use that both beginners and email marketing professionals can achieve quick success. Interfaces to relevant systems as well as email automations enable targeted email marketing. In addition, CleverReach®, as a German company, relies on the highest technology and data protection standards and achieves a high email deliverability - for newsletters that arrive safely. How does CleverReach work? CleverReach® promises simple and intuitive usability - for a quick start into email marketing. With exciting tips and helpful help center articles, CleverReach® stands by your side as a professional partner for email marketing campaigns. Is CleverReach DSGVO compliant? With CleverReach®, users are on the safe side when it comes to data protection: With the newsletter tool, emails are sent in a DSGVO-compliant and legally secure manner. All data is stored exclusively on secure servers in Germany and the EU.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engagement-based segmentation allow marketers to deliver targeted content to large lists of subscribers without any technical expertise.
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform on a global mission to help businesses everywhere ignite relationships with their customers. * CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An intuitive no-code email builder paired with the power of AI-generated content makes it easier than ever to send messages that resonate with your audience. Start from scratch, or choose from an extensive library of ready-made templates. * GROW YOUR LIST Create custom landing pages, forms and surveys to grow and engage your list. Anyone can use Benchmark Email's simple lead generation tools to attract new subscribers. Or, connect to the lead gen tools you love with Zapier. * PERSONALIZE OUTREACH Send timely, personalized email content using automation workflows in a visual builder. Trigger emails based on your contacts' behavior or attributes. * OPTIMIZE AND MEASURE SUCCESS Reporting tools give insight into top-performing campaigns, while a/b testing provides a lever for improving your key metrics. For decades, Benchmark Email has been providing businesses around the world with intelligent email marketing tools to help them reach their audience.
Beefree
beefree.io
Founded in 2014, Beefree's purpose is to democratize beautiful, high-performing content design by making tools that free people up to do their best work. The company offers two main products: Beefree, formerly BEE Pro, is the go-to HTML email builder that converts. Beefree is a drag-and-drop design suite that enables you to create beautiful, high-performing, responsive emails and pages without coding knowledge. Key benefits: - Speed up email creation from days to minutes. - Create beautiful, professional emails with no coding knowledge required. - Build responsive emails and pages that are optimized for all devices. - Access thousands of free, professionally designed templates. - Ensure consistent branding across teams and departments. - Collaborate effortlessly with an easy-to-use, yet powerful, tool. - Integrate seamlessly with ESPs and marketing platforms. Beefree SDK ( formerly BEE Plugin) is the embeddable content creation toolkit for SaaS. SDK includes email, landing page & popup builders, and more. The components, APIs, and support services ensure seamless integration of the content creation workflow in any SaaS application, such as CRMs, Marketing Automation, Customer Engagement apps, etc. The builders uniquely combine design flexibility with a smooth user experience and the ability to go to market in just a few weeks. Key benefits: • Reduce development costs and time to market for content creation projects • Keep users happy by providing a smooth and intuitive user experience that’s tailored to their needs • Increase engagement and conversions by giving users more control over their content • Focus on what matters most - growth and customer success!
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more—all without the exaggerated cost. Join more than 100,000 ecommerce brands that use Omnisend to grow their businesses on autopilot, converting their customers with quick-to-build, highly-relevant emails & texts. - Send newsletters and targeted campaigns Create beautiful, shoppable emails in minutes using our drag & drop email builder and a variety of ready-made email templates. Add coupon codes, automatically pick & insert products and automatically resend campaigns to the non-openers - all without any tedious manual work! - Drive sales on autopilot with ecommerce automations Win (back) lost sales with pre-built workflows for cart abandonment, welcome series, transactional emails and more. Get pre-built, revenue-generating automations running in minutes or easily build your custom workflows using our no-code, drag & drop Automations Editor. - Improve your targeting with robust segmentation Segment your customers based on their shopping behavior as well as other properties to improve conversions with well-targeted, personalized emails and texts. Create segments for high-value customers, for specific category/product shoppers or those that need to be reengaged and personalize your messaging. - Combine email with SMS and more channels Add SMS and push notifications right next to your emails using the same platform and provide a consistent, omnichannel customer experience. Save time and costs - there’s no need to pay for separate email, SMS, and push apps anymore! - Build your email & SMS lists Collect new subscribers using our mobile-friendly, fully customizable forms. Choose from popups, signup boxes, landing pages, or a wheel of fortune to seamlessly collect email and/or SMS opt-ins. Capture your visitors with exit-intent forms and improve popup engagement using form targeting options, all available within Omnisend. - 24/7 Support We give you stellar support and helpful advice anytime you need it. We’re available 24/7. Start using Omnisend for free, upgrade anytime! Omnisend invites Freelancers and Agencies to join the Omnisend partner program. This program is created to help Freelancers and Agencies accelerate their growth, win more clients and receive industry leading revenue share for referred and managed accounts. Check the link and join the program: https://www.omnisend.com/partners/
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your admin and data entry. Generate leads in a click from anywhere on the web. Reap the CRM benefits on the go with iOS and Android mobile apps. Create deals and send sales quotes in less than 37 seconds. Any questions? We offer support via email, phone, and chat.
Privy
privy.com
GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST Create beautiful displays with easy to use audience targeting and triggers designed to get people to join your list and buy from your store. REDUCE CART ABANDONMENT WITH TARGETED DISPLAYS Launch targeted pop ups and flyouts with exit intent and special discounts to close the sale before people go away. DRIVE REPEAT VISITS & SALES WITH AUTOMATED EMAILS Send abandoned cart emails, autoresponders, coupon reminders, and welcome series that drive people back to your site to learn more or make a purchase. TURN CONTACTS INTO SALES WITH NEWSLETTERS Use Privy's drag & drop email editor to build on-brand newsletters that turn your contacts into sales. INCREASE AVERAGE ORDER VALUE Launch a free shipping bar or cross-sell display to increase your average order value. SELL MORE WITH SMS MARKETING Automate your abandoned cart SMS campaigns, send broadcast messages and more with Privy Text.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid has raised over $81 million and has offices in Denver, Colorado; Boulder, Colorado; Irvine, California; Redwood City, California; and London.The company went public with a debut in the New York Stock Exchange on November 16, 2017. Twilio acquired SendGrid in February 2019.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
