Top Email Template Builder Software - Palau

Maool

maool.com

Maool Email Editor is a simple email editor with key advanced features. It has all the features needed to create a visually appealing email. Export emails to your preferred ESP with a single click and take your campaign to the next level. Create emails in less than no time without coding. Creating emails with Maool Email Editor is a lot of fun. If you're starting from scratch, designing an email is a difficult task. Even if you use an email design tool, it will consume a significant amount of your time and energy. Maool Email Editor includes features that will make designing emails a breeze for you. We've combined a powerful drag-and-drop email editor with predesigned email templates and modules to allow you to create perfect emails for your brand. It includes all customization options for changing the styles of text, image, background image, color, background color, and so on. Maool Email Editor includes email bundles tailored to specific industries. An email bundle contains all the templates and modules needed to create an email. Predesigned templates and modules make email design much easier and more time-efficient. You simply need to select the email bundle that best suits your needs. Create your email the way you want. Make it your own by changing the colors and fonts to match your brand's style. Export it to your ESP, and It is done. We also have single-click email export, which allows you to export a template to your preferred email service provider. You can use the HTML export if your ESP is not integrated. Don't worry, we currently have a few ESPs and will be adding more in the future. Key Features: - Industry-Specific Template Bundles We analyzed the needs of each industry to determine which emails are most commonly used and what all requirements are in that specific industry. We researched industry-specific use case scenarios and designed an all-in-one email bundle for that category that meets all the needs of that industry. The industry-specific email bundles are created by us include a collection of templates that are commonly used and required in that industry. We currently have a few email bundles, and we will continue to add more as time goes on. Please leave your email bundle suggestions in the comments. - Single-click export to ESP (Email Service Provider) We have created a single-click export feature that allows you to export templates to esp. We currently support single-click export to Mailchimp, Klaviyo, Campaign Monitor, Sendinblue, Active Campaign, Hubspot, Sendgrid, Mailgun, Aweber, Mailjet, Sparkpost, many more to come in the future. Don't worry if you have any other ESP. We have the HTML export, and you can use export HTML on your ESP. - No Coding Required You don't need any coding knowledge to create emails with our editor. We designed our editor to be simple and easy to use. You can use our editor to create emails for your brand. - Free Forever Plan We have a free forever plan that allows you to use Maool Email Editor for free for the rest of your life.