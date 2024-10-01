App store for web apps
Top Email Template Builder Software - Curaçao
Email template builder software provides users with a variety of templates to create professional business emails. These tools usually include pre-designed templates tailored for specific industries or themed designs. Additionally, users have the flexibility to construct their own reusable email templates using a user-friendly drag-and-drop HTML editor. Whether starting from scratch or utilizing pre-made options, users can easily customize these templates to align with their business requirements. Certain solutions may also incorporate analytics features, allowing users to track and assess the performance of their email campaigns.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Flodesk
flodesk.com
Beginners and experts use Flodesk to grow their business. Design emails and forms that look great on any device. Try it free.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionali...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Beefree
beefree.io
Founded in 2014, Beefree's purpose is to democratize beautiful, high-performing content design by making tools that free people up to do their best work. The company offers two main products: Beefree, formerly BEE Pro, is the go-to HTML email builder that converts. Beefree is a drag-and-drop design ...
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform that helps growing ecommerce brands drive repeat purchases and brand loyalty. Drip equips 30.000+ ecommerce marketers with powerful tools to understand and market to their customers. You will turn all your customer data into dynamic segments in Drip, and engag...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
Stripo
stripo.email
Stripo is an email design platform. We help you build high-quality emails of any complexity, including ones with AMP, real-time, and interactive content, twice as fast. Embedded tools for comfortable email production, integration with over 60 ESPs.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is an hybrid email marketing platform for digital marketing teams. It integrates with multiple email delivery API relay service providers and enables delivery of email campaigns to a list of opt-in emails. You can split test email deliveries across the relay servers, do email list clea...
Customerly
customerly.io
Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Mailjet
mailjet.com
Mailjet is a powerful email service provider used by +150,000 companies all over the world to create, send, and track their marketing and transactional emails. Mailjet’s flexible infrastructure can auto-scale to send up to 15M emails/hour (per user) via our Email API, even during peak sending period...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows ...
Knak Templates
knak.com
Free Email Templates. As Marketers, we know all too well the design and programming challenges you face when building emails. That's why we decided to give away our entire Marketo and Eloqua email template libraries for free. Get access to over 50 free templates for e-newsletters, email marketing c...
Unlayer
unlayer.com
Unlayer provides the easiest way to design beautiful-looking emails and landing pages with minimum effort. Our 80,000+ users worldwide, including Airship, Keap, Netflix, and Fidelity, create responsive designs that their audience can’t have enough of. Unlayer offers 2 distinct solutions that cater t...
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is more than just a platform; it's a partner in your entrepreneurial journey, providing everything from high-converting landing pages and websites, to sophisticated email marketing solutions, membership sites, and beyond. Kartra platform is built to drive sales, offering a powerful all-in-one...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for...
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform on a global mission to help businesses everywhere ignite relationships with their customers. * CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An intuitive no-code email builder paired with the power of AI-g...
Knak Enterprise
knak.com
A scalable campaign creation platform for enterprise marketing teams. Knak Enterprise enables efficient collaboration across global, decentralized marketing teams, while maintaining brand control. Empower your people to create beautiful emails and landing pages in minutes, with no coding required.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Privy
privy.com
GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST Create beautiful displays with easy to use audience targeting and triggers designed to get people to join your list and buy from your store. REDUCE CART ABANDONMENT WITH TARGETED DISPLAYS Launch targeted pop ups and flyouts with exit intent and special discounts to close the sal...
FreshMail
freshmail.com
FreshMail is an innovative email marketing system that makes it easy to create and send online campaigns. Its intuitive user interface lets you design and customize beautiful newsletters that get attention and results. It also provides powerful tools to automate much of your work and gather insights...
ContactMonkey
contactmonkey.com
ContactMonkey is a powerful internal communications software that enables you to send timely updates to employees via your email client (Outlook and Gmail) or SMS. ContactMonkey is modernizing the way the world’s top organizations connect, communicate, and engage with their employees. In a rapidly c...
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an award-winning omnichannel marketing automation platform that gives a solution to every retailer’s problem: How to send the right message, at the right time, with the right content to each visitor. It enables one-person-shops and enterprise retailers alike to benefit from the use ...
Maool
maool.com
Maool Email Editor is a simple email editor with key advanced features. It has all the features needed to create a visually appealing email. Export emails to your preferred ESP with a single click and take your campaign to the next level. Create emails in less than no time without coding. Creating e...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter increases website traffic for more than 200 B2B companies by automating blog, news, and RSS email delivered by an existing marketing automation software such as Marketo, Pardot, or Eloqua.
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is a powerful email marketing automation software with world-class features, state-of-the-art automation flows, and lead generation tools that help you grow your business from day one whilst maintaining an award-winning all-in-one user interface. -Send email marketing campaigns Create beauti...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
CleverReach
cleverreach.com
Reach people with professional newsletter campaigns: The intuitive email marketing software from CleverReach® enables direct and personal communication between companies and their customers. With CleverReach®, anyone can successfully conduct email marketing. Because of the simple setup, clever featu...
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified email marketing platform that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates personalized experiences across any channel for better engagement and higher conversion. Pai...
TOPOL.io
topol.io
Create beautiful e-mails for every device thanks to our drag-and-drop editor. Easy to build. Quick to get done. No need for an HTML coder and graphic anymore. Save hours on e-mail production. You do... Show More 't have to be a graphic designer, HTML coder, or specialist on email rendering. Drag and...
SmartrMail
smartrmail.com
Send better email in less time. SmartrMail is the easiest way to send email that delights your customers and gets more sales. We integrate with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Neto. We're one of the most recommended email marketing apps in the e-commerce space. We have over 130+ five star revi...
Critical Impact
criticalimpact.com
Applying Critical Impact’s innovative email marketing technology, it’s simple for Marketers to deliver dynamic newsletters, targeted marketing messages, surveys, and text messages (SMS) that make a great impact and garner even greater results.
Ecomail.app
ecomail.app
Ecomail is an email and omnichannel marketing platform. Communicate effectively with customers using email, SMS, Facebook. With us, you can do this simply and automatically, yet with individual care. Use our drag&drop editor and create beautiful, responsive templates or pick one of 100 pre-made temp...
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-powered marketing automation software designed to streamline the marketing process and optimise outcomes. It is packed with features that aim to augment different facets of marketing including email and SMS marketing, push notifications, live chats, lead scoring, and more. Ortto boas...
Postcards
designmodo.com
Postcards is an intuitive drag-and-drop tool that includes more than 100 components to help you create custom emails for your subscribers faster than ever before. Using Postcards you can create a different type of emails: promotional, E-Commerce, news, transactional, and more. With Postcards you wil...
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
Mailmodo is a new-age email marketing tool that helps you create and send app-like interactive emails to help you get higher conversions and ROI. It is power packed with all the features you see across different ESP's along with interactive AMP emails to get you better ROI than ever. With Mailmodo y...
Delivra
delivra.com
Delivra is an email marketing platform helping marketers of any expertise captivate and grow their audience. With more than 20 years of unrivaled customer success, Delivra helps businesses engage in meaningful conversations that produce tangible results. Their focus on approachable solutions has hel...
Smarketing Cloud
smarketingcloud.com
Smarketing Cloud is a single sophisticated Sales & Marketing Platform for smart marketers and advertisers. Our platform delivers real-time omnichannel marketing and campaign optimization with predictive analytics and big data management technologies.
Semplates
semplates.io
Semplates is an innovative email template service that allows you and your company to make the most of using Amazon SES - without coding or using the terminal. Our user-friendly platform with its drag-and-drop editor empowers you to create and manage templates for automated emails sent via AWS SES. ...
RenderKu
renderku.com
RenderKu is an email design platform with built-in design editor. Get started with over 100+ pre-made email templates.
Chamaileon
chamaileon.io
Chamaileon is an ESP agnostic email builder platform designed to help agile marketing teams get organized, optimize their email production processes, and focus on the bigger picture of email marketin... Show More . Chamaileon's email template editor enables email professionals and their teams to cre...
Tabular
tabular.email
With Tabular, it's easy to create quality emails that look perfect on every inbox and device — without ever seeing a single line of code. Already thousands of marketers are loving it because of the i... Show More tuitive design experience and ease of use. Many first reactions are that it feels like ...