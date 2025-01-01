Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Email software enables the exchange of electronic messages between users, providing businesses with a rapid and accessible method for sharing crucial information and conducting transactions with clients, potential buyers, and colleagues. This software includes web-based or desktop email clients that manage and format emails by connecting with an email server. It supports various business functions such as distributing promotional materials, sending company newsletters, and sharing onboarding details. Email allows for the secure transmission of documents, contact information, and other large attachments both within the company and with external parties. It remains one of the most effective methods of communication and is utilized by employees across all departments. Typically, the company's email system is overseen by IT specialists who block spam and unwanted messages, ensure secure internal communication channels, and monitor for potential security threats.
Submit New App
Microsoft Outlook
outlook.com
Microsoft Outlook is a web app for managing emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks, suitable for personal and professional use.
Yahoo Mail
mail.yahoo.com
Yahoo Mail is an email service that allows users to manage their emails, contacts, and calendar through a web and mobile interface, with customizable features and ample storage.
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses with collaboration tools for efficient communication and integration with other Zoho applications.
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan Email is a business email service designed for professionals. It offers features like scheduling, reminders, and integrations for efficient communication and productivity.
Mailfence
mailfence.com
Mailfence is a secure email service that offers encrypted communication and productivity tools like calendars, document storage, and chat for organizing personal and professional tasks.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
HEY Email
hey.com
HEY Email is an organized email management app that prioritizes messages, screens unwanted emails, and integrates with a calendar for streamlined productivity.
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The DreamHost app allows users to build WordPress websites using a drag-and-drop interface, featuring a Quick-Start Wizard and over 200 starter sites.
Neo
neo.space
Neo is a business email and growth suite for small businesses, offering custom email addresses, website creation, and integrated management tools.
Atmail
atmail.com
Atmail is a cloud-based email service for telcos and ISPs, offering customizable email solutions to enhance customer engagement and reduce churn.
Hushmail
hushmail.com
Hushmail is a secure email service with encryption, designed for privacy and HIPAA compliance, also offering secure web forms and digital signatures.
Crazy Domains
crazydomains.com
Crazy Domains offers domain registration, website hosting, and online marketing services for individuals and businesses, with user-friendly options and 24/7 support.
IceWarp
icewarp.com
IceWarp is a collaboration platform that combines email, chat, video calls, and document sharing for effective team communication in a secure cloud environment.
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a web hosting service offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting solutions with 24/7 support, security features, and user-friendly management tools.
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
HostPapa provides web hosting solutions and cloud services for small and medium-sized businesses, featuring easy site management, reliable support, and security features.
CloudyHost
cloudyhost.com
CloudyHost offers cloud hosting solutions and related services, ensuring reliable performance and support for web applications with a focus on security and maintenance.
Hostbillo
hostbillo.com
Hostbillo is a web hosting management app that simplifies hosting tasks, automates processes, and provides analytics for efficient resource management.
Vodien
vodien.com
Vodien app offers domain hosting and web hosting services in Singapore, focusing on security and fast performance for businesses targeting Asian audiences.
ArkHost
arkhost.com
ArkHost is a web hosting platform that integrates DirectAdmin for easy site management and email hosting, streamlining domain and email services for providers.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.