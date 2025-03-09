Find the right software and services.
E-signature software enables users to gather electronic signatures on documents, eliminating the need for physical paperwork. This software simplifies the process of distributing legally sensitive documents that require electronic signatures. Organizations utilize e-signature software to securely encrypt documents, such as sales contracts or employment paperwork, that require signatures from clients, employees, or partners. E-signature software often integrates with various third-party applications, including CRM software, ERP systems, HR management suites, and accounting tools. This integration facilitates seamless management of quotes, contracts, and supplier interactions. Additionally, e-signature software adheres to built-in security standards that meet both local and federal legal requirements. This ensures the smooth exchange of legal documents and guarantees the legitimacy and legal validity of signatures obtained through the software.
SignFree
signfree.io
SignFree is an e-signature app for quick and secure document signing, allowing users to send, track, and manage documents digitally for free.
Mekorma
mekorma.com
Are you tired of that big stack of checks waiting for you to review and sign each week? Save yourself time and effort with Mekorma Electronic Signatures. Review payments and digitized invoice images within your Acumatica Cloud ERP system. With the click of a button, you can approve what's ready to go out - checks will print with the appropriate signature, no pen required.
FuseSign
fusesign.com
FuseSign is a digital signing tool designed for professionals, allowing secure and easy signing of documents from mobile devices, with automated reminders for timely completion.
Dedoco
dedoco.com
Dedoco is a Data Trust Platform for digital workflows - providing evidence linkage and verification across documents, communications and systems. Its mission is to embed unwavering trust in our customers' brand and processes
ZorroSign
zorrosign.com
THE SECURITY OF YOUR BUSINESS IS LITERALLY ON THE LINE. When security is mission-critical, your business needs secure digital signatures, transactions, and documentation. Only one complete solution is built on blockchain—with ZorroSign you can Block It DownTM
WeSign
wesign.com
Other eSignature types that are considered valid Apart from digital signature and eSignature, there are other types of electronic signature that are becoming widely accepted.
Signmee
signmee.com
Signmee is a digital tool for creating, sending, and signing documents online, providing features like secure storage, sharing, and document status tracking.
Autenti
autenti.com
Autenti electronic signature is a secure e-signature for companies. Save time and money by signing contracts and other documents online on your smartphone, tablet or laptop.
Mekari Sign
mekarisign.com
Mekari Sign is a digital signature app that enables users to draft, send, and securely sign contracts, streamlining the HR document workflow.
DrySign
drysign.exelatech.com
Step into a secure and sustainable future with DrySign Digital Signatures DrySign’s online digital signature solution empowers you and your clients to upload, sign, share, and archive documents from anywhere, anytime, on any device.
Workiro
workiro.com
Workiro is an app for task management, communication, and document management, designed to enhance productivity and collaboration in workplaces.
OKdokument
okdokument.com
Fastest electronic signature for businesses and freelancers Sign documents online, integrate e-signatures, digitise your paper agenda and request signatures from your clients and partners remotely.
Encyro
encyro.com
Encyro is a secure file-sharing app that allows users to send files via email and receive messages without requiring clients to log in.
DocuFirst
docufirst.com
DocuFirst is an online platform for managing business forms and documents, offering secure storage, data collection, and collaboration tools.
Signable
signable.co.uk
Signable is an electronic signature app that enables users to securely send and sign documents online, facilitating efficient document management.
Agrello
agrello.io
Work smarter with Agrello Start your journey of digital transformation with us! Whether you just need to sign digital docs from time to time or need to manage your entire company’s legal documentation, we are here to help. // Start without stress and learning All too often, new tools often require new skills and training. Not the case with Agrello. Just use your favorite tool and upload ready-to-be-signed documents to Agrello. Once all the signers and viewers have been added, we'll take care of the rest. We will keep you posted on the signing process so you can focus on other things in the meantime! // Intuitive dashboard for your convenience Sometimes it takes more time to collect all necessary signatures. Agrello's document dashboard is designed to give you clear and instant feedback on which deals need a little push and which ones are successfully completed. You should really look into what you’ll be doing with all that extra time on your hands! // Bulk creation, dynamic templates We’re doing everything in our power to help you remove some of those pesky, repetitive tasks. Templates for recurring contracts, collecting missing data through forms, and even automating the full signature process by connecting your CRM and other tools - these are just some of the features that allow you to focus on more pressing matters. // Collaborate securely Emailing sensitive documents back and forth represents a serious security risk. Agrello’s ecosystem is designed for secure collaborations. Invite your partners, upload drafts, review and sign documents together with your partners while knowing that your work is safe at all times. //Legally binding all the way The world of digital signatures is growing more complex day by day. Thankfully, you can use your national e-ID or Agrello’s internationally recognised advanced electronic signature (AdES).
DocVerify
docverify.com
DocVerify is an app for secure electronic signatures and remote online notarization, enabling digital management of legal documents.
Signority
signority.com
Signority is an eSignature app that simplifies document signing and workflow automation, providing secure digital signatures for various sectors.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.
Secured Signing
securedsigning.com
Secured Signing is a digital signature and online notary app that enables secure, electronic signing of documents with tracking and compliance features.
Legalesign
legalesign.com
Legalesign is an eSignature software that enables users to send, sign, and manage contracts online efficiently and securely.
CocoSign
cocosign.com
CocoSign is an eSignature platform that enables users to sign, send, and manage electronic documents securely and efficiently across devices.
Signer HQ
signerhq.com
Simplify your contract signing process with Signer HQ and spend less time chasing signatures.es
Virtual Cabinet
virtualcabinet.com
Virtual Cabinet is a fully integrated document management system with full version control and audit trail to provide peace of mind for those wishing to destroy their paperwork and create a paperless office while adhering to standards for legal admissibility. Virtual Cabinet provides a secure document store with many additional search facilities enabling your document to be found more easily. It integrates fully with back office systems and has the ability to simply link all forms of electronic files back to the client record. It provides routing facilities for scanned documents through user in trays, enabling distribution of scanned data around your organisation and has exclusive remote scanning facilities for those wishing to scan whilst using hosted or thin client solutions. Virtual Cabinet enables your company to control all documents, share information, increase productivity and archive securely with an instant return on investment
StampyMail
stampymail.com
StampyMail is a web platform to create, manage and display email signatures for any organization in a centralized, fast and intuitive way from any PC or mobile device. Integrates with any email solution (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, G Mail, Outlook, Thunderbird, Exchange). In addition, it is a sales, communication and marketing tool. It allows you to add dynamic content to signatures, deploying different banners automatically to redirect traffic to a landing, Marketplace or E-commerce. In addition, it measures the impacts of campaigns in real time.
Sigsync
sigsync.com
Sigsync e-mail signature service is best described in just three words. It is a centralized, company-wide, and web-based signature service for Office 365. By centralized, it means that it lets you create and manage all your e-mail signatures for your company at one place. Company-wide signature makes it possible for you to roll out the changes or updates to the signature within minutes. Since it is a web-based service, it is platform independent and works on all devices without any complex installations.
Emailee
emailee.io
Emailee is a cutting-edge SaaS platform designed specifically for solopreneurs and freelancers who are keen on amplifying their personal brand and supercharging their lead generation via email.
GoatSign
goatsign.io
GoatSign is a free and straightforward online signature solution that makes it easy to get a signature and move on. With GoatSign, there are no complex workflows to navigate - just a simple, hassle-free signature process that saves you time and energy.
Crossware
crossware365.com
Looking for a powerful tool that allows you to add consistent and compliant signatures, disclaimers and branding to every email leaving your company? Our award-winning tool, Crossware Mail Signature (for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange and HCL Domino) is the solution for you. Sleek, compliant and personalised signatures are automatically added to each email, no matter what device you're sending from. Creating your perfect signature is easy with a simple drag-and-drop visual editor or get a little more technical and switch to creating your signature in HTML with our source code editor. Our signature tool is constantly being developed with the goal of ensuring signatures are dynamic and intelligent. This means context sensitive and customised for your company's unique requirements. You can create and apply rules that control when, where and how your signatures are applied with our simple rule builder. Quickly create rules for the application of signatures or signature blocks (a smaller part of your signature) based on Active Directory fields, recipient addresses, dates and more. If you need a highly custom or complex rule, you can also write rules in C#. Crossware Mail Signature lets you control of who can edit each signature or signature block, e.g. you can choose to only allow the marketing team to edit the ad banner section, and the legal team to edit the legal disclaimer keeping your signature safe from unsolicited changes. Crossware Mail Signature is built from the ground up to be highly secure. We don't store or copy your emails and process them securely within Microsoft Azure Datacenters. For added security, you can also specify the Microsoft Datacenter of your choice when setting up Crossware Mail Signature. Features: - Add logos, graphics, ad banners, social media icons, Active Directory fields, disclaimers and text to your email headers and footers. - Apply your signatures when, where and how you want with powerful rules. - Signatures on every device and email client. - Control every part of your signature, with separately controlled blocks. - Visual / HTML code editor - Preview signatures in real time, based on recipients and senders. - View signatures within Outlook & see your signatures in Sent Items. - Intelligent and dynamic signature application - Choose your Microsoft Datacenter to deploy into - Edit anywhere, anytime with our browser-based editor Find out what makes us the world leading signature solution - start your Free Trial now!
Mailtastic
mailtastic.com
Mailtastic allows you to centrally manage your employees' email signatures and extend them with marketing banners to transform daily email traffic into a powerful marketing channel. Mailtastic is trusted by customers of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500+ businesses, to harness the full marketing potential of their email signatures, thereby expanding their marketing initiatives and connecting with new potential customers. Book a demo today to see how you can start unlocking revenue with email signature marketing.
Letsignit
letsignit.com
Letsignit helps organizations manage and standardize employee email signatures to ensure brand consistency and improve communication.
SIGNandGO
signandgo.io
SIGNandGO is a centralized app for managing corporate email signatures, ensuring consistency and professionalism across all employee communications.
MySignature
mysignature.io
MySignature is an online tool for creating professional email signatures compatible with major email clients, enabling users to include contact info and social media links.
SignHouse
usesignhouse.com
SignHouse is a free eSignature app that allows users to create, manage, and sign documents digitally, streamlining document workflows for personal and professional use.
EZsign
ezsign.ca
Try eZsign FOR FREE. Flexible pricing plans. Top-tier security. Designed for Canadian businesses.
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
Zoopsign
zoopsign.com
Simplify contract management, enhance security, & optimize workflows with Zoop Sign eSignature & document tracking solutions. Start your free trial now
Signulu
signulu.com
Signulu is an electronic signature software that streamlines document signing for businesses of all sizes. Easy, secure, and legal.
SIGN.PLUS
sign.plus
SIGN.PLUS is an electronic signature app that simplifies document signing processes for individuals and businesses securely and efficiently.
KONSIGN
konsign.com
KONSIGN is a premier electronic signature software that streamlines document signing processes with its fast, secure, and user-friendly solution. Experience the convenience of KONSIGN by signing up for a free trial today. In addition to e-signatures, KONSIGN offers advanced document management capabilities and seamless integration with popular cloud storage services like Google Drive. This allows you to effortlessly organize, access, and share documents from any device, ensuring smooth workflows. Konsign's innovative approach saves time, money, and resources while contributing to a paperless environment. This cutting-edge platform enables you to finalize paperwork in just a few clicks, allowing you to focus on more critical tasks. Konsign not only simplifies document signing but also demonstrates a commitment to sustainability by reducing paper consumption and promoting eco-friendly practices. Choose KONSIGN for efficient business operations and a greener future.
inSign
getinsign.com
Electronic Signature Software makes signing documents quick and easy. inSign supports advanced (AES) and qualified electronic signatures (QES) according to eIDAS and ZertES. The signature is legally secure and provable. Signing is possible in the browser or via app - no installation required. Other popular features in inSign: - Form editor - Word Add-in - Individual configuration - Document templates - Audit report - REST-API - And more...
GreenSign
greensign.io
Electronic signatures allow you to securely sign and send documents from anywhere, at any time. This eliminates the need for printing, scanning, and mailing physical paperwork, saving you time and hassle. GreenSign offers various ways of integration to help departments do business faster with less risk, lower costs, and better experiences for customers and employees. GreenSign solution includes dynamic no code powerful web forms, API integrations and integration with apps and CRMs.
GoodSign
goodsign.io
Pay as you go eSignatures. No subscription required. The first digital signature solution where you only pay for what you use. No limits on documents, features or users. We also on a mission to plant 1 million trees global to help curb global warming. This is funded by GoodSign sales. 20% of every sale goes to treeplanting!
VeriDoc Sign
veridocsign.com
VeriDoc Sign is the solution to all your problems when it comes to documents and electronic signature verification. VeriDoc Sign uses patented verification technology, developed over the years by VeriDoc Global. It provides blockchain-secured electronic signature solutions to organizations across the globe. VeriDoc Sign offers electronic signature and document solutions to some of the leading companies in both the public and private sectors. Our blockchain verification technology is patented in over 90 countries globally, assisting organizations with the best e-signature solution within reasonable pricing. We thrive to provide the best services to our clients which includes, Organizations can save valuable time by eliminating unnecessary waiting hours. With VeriDoc Sign, your organization will have improved efficiency and greater productivity. The benefits of VeriDoc e-signature solutions allow unending users to have access to verify important documents and send them to the required people. You can’t go wrong with VeriDoc Sign’s tools that provide you with the advantage to verify timestamps and hashes for electronically signed documents on the blockchain. Just scan a QR code with your mobile and you can see the original document on the verification page. Other features of VeriDoc Sign that you just can’t miss: Access control Legally Admissible Tamper-proof blockchain security Affordable
NEWOLDSTAMP
newoldstamp.com
Newoldstamp is an email signature management platform that allows businesses to create, customize, and manage signatures for all employees while tracking performance.
Xodo Sign
eversign.com
Xodo Sign is an electronic signature platform for signing and managing documents online, enabling collaboration and secure approvals from various devices.
Zoho Sign
zoho.com
Zoho Sign is an e-signature app for securely signing and managing documents online, integrating with various business applications.
WiseStamp
wisestamp.com
WiseStamp is a web-based tool that allows users to create and customize professional email signatures with unique elements like social media links and logos.
Skribble
skribble.com
With Skribble, you can legally sign any document electronically. Different documents, different legal requirements – at Skribble, you get access to all available e-signature standards from a single source, and you are prepared for every situation.
SignRequest
signrequest.com
SignRequest is an e-signature app that allows users to create, send, and track documents for electronic signatures securely and efficiently.
signNow
signnow.com
signNow is an electronic signature app that enables users to create, send, and manage documents for signing, along with automating document workflows.
SignEasy
signeasy.com
SignEasy is an app for electronically signing and managing documents on various devices, ensuring compliance with legal standards and offering workflow automation.
Signaturely
signaturely.com
Signaturely is a free electronic signature app that allows users to sign documents online easily, manage contracts, and collaborate with others.
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi is an electronic signature platform that facilitates secure document signing and management for businesses and individuals.
Adobe Acrobat Sign
adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat Sign is an electronic signature solution that simplifies sending, signing, and managing documents securely across various platforms.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe secures and automates client communication, document signing, and onboarding processes, ensuring compliance and efficiency.
Dropbox Sign
hellosign.com
Dropbox Sign is a digital signature tool that enables users to securely sign and request signatures on documents online, streamlining the signing process.
Formstack
formstack.com
Formstack is a cloud-based app for creating digital forms, collecting data, and automating workflows, featuring integrations, analytics, and customizable templates.
